Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

By Stacey Blackwood
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings.

Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.

Alabama has two of the top ten quarterbacks in Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan as well as two of the top three running backs in the aforementioned Young and Justice Haynes.

Currently, Alabama has a total of 16 commitments, 10 of which are ranked within the top 200 and there are no signs of the Tide slowing down anytime soon.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor the Alabama Crimson Tide on the recruiting trail and beyond.

