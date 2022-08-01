ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delco, NC

WECT

Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
TABOR CITY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes

Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Standoff Ends with One Jailed, No Injuries

Deputies used the county’s armored vehicle and tear gas to end a standoff on Beaverdam Road with no injuries early Monday. Brandon Nobles, 33, of 3810 Old Cribbtown Rd., Chadbourn, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine and MDMA, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, and discharging a firearm at law enforcement. His bond was set at $207,000 secured.
CHADBOURN, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
LELAND, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam

What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
CBS News

38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington

Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
WILMINGTON, NC
bladenonline.com

Crime Report Updates for Bladen County Cases

BladenOnline readers have been asking for updates regarding court cases in Bladen County. Following are updates regarding the matters in question. Updated – Dwayne Campbell, Jr. Arrested For Child Sexual Offenses. Update- On August 1, 2022, the case against the suspected child sex offender, Dwayne Campbell, Jr., was continued...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

1 shot outside of Lumberton

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
LUMBERTON, NC
whiteville-news.com

Major Theft in and around Reigelwood N.C.

Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins

Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
WHITEVILLE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident

Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton

Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
LUMBERTON, NC
WAFF

Where to park in downtown Wilmington

Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
WILMINGTON, NC

