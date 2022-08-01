columbuscountynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
columbuscountynews.com
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes
Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
columbuscountynews.com
Standoff Ends with One Jailed, No Injuries
Deputies used the county’s armored vehicle and tear gas to end a standoff on Beaverdam Road with no injuries early Monday. Brandon Nobles, 33, of 3810 Old Cribbtown Rd., Chadbourn, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver crystal methamphetamine and MDMA, drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting an officer, and discharging a firearm at law enforcement. His bond was set at $207,000 secured.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UPDATE: Victim named in Leland deadly shooting
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Leland Police have identified the man killed in a weekend shooting… and made an arrest believed to be connected to the investigation. 21-year-old Kwaze Walker of Lake Waccamaw died after being shot in inside a home the 9400 block of Night Harbor Drive in Leland.
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
NC woman nabbed on drug, gun charges after raid at her home, deputies say
The woman, a convicted felon, had meth and marijuana in the home -- along with a gun --which she was not allowed to have as a felon, deputies said.
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
CBS News
38-year-old man wounded in drive-by shooting in Wilmington
Authorities were investigating a drive-by shooting that left one man wounded in Wilmington early Monday morning. The shooting occurred at around 1:30 a.m. on L Street and Eubank Avenue, when a 38-year-old man standing on the sidewalk had multiple shots fired at from a vehicle driving by the area. The...
bladenonline.com
Crime Report Updates for Bladen County Cases
BladenOnline readers have been asking for updates regarding court cases in Bladen County. Following are updates regarding the matters in question. Updated – Dwayne Campbell, Jr. Arrested For Child Sexual Offenses. Update- On August 1, 2022, the case against the suspected child sex offender, Dwayne Campbell, Jr., was continued...
1 shot outside of Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — One person was minorly injured in a shooting Wednesday afternoon outside of Lumberton, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. The shooting happened in the 1800 block of Lovette Road. Further information was not immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
Suspect arrested for arson after Fayetteville motel fire
An early morning motel fire in Fayetteville left dozens of people displaced. The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office said Sunday that the fire was the result of arson and have identified and arrested a suspect.
whiteville-news.com
Major Theft in and around Reigelwood N.C.
Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
columbuscountynews.com
‘Multiple’ Lake EMS Members Involved in San Jose Incident
Several members of Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary were involved in the series of events that led to the department losing its contract with the county, according to a statement from Columbus County Commissioners. Commissioners issued a more detailed description today (Wednesday) on the incident involving Chief Shannon Worrell,...
wfxb.com
Firefighters Battle Fire in Lumberton
Crews with the Lumberton City Fire Department were called to the scene of a structure fire yesterday. The blaze was reported at the Old Village Station on Roberts Avenue around 6:30 p.m. According to community members, the roof had partially collapsed. The Raft Swamp Fire Department also helped at the scene. More information is expected at a later date.
NC deputies arrest man after shooting, hours-long standoff
Robeson County deputies arrested a man Wednesday after a shooting and a three-hour standoff.
WAFF
Where to park in downtown Wilmington
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
Robeson County deputies investigating apparent homicide near Lumberton
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Robeson County authorities are investigating an apparent homicide near Lumberton, according to Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Deputies were called Monday morning to the 2900 block of Old Whiteville Road, Wilkins confirmed. No additional information was immediately available. Count on News13 for updates.
