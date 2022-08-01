ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

'Summer scams' warning issued by Florida attorney general

By Spectrum News Staff
Bay News 9
 2 days ago
Bay News 9

State worker, consultant plead guilty in bribery scheme

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A former state child welfare worker and a substance abuse consultant pleaded guilty Wednesday to participating in a bribery scheme in South Florida. Alexandra Alia Cadet, 31, of West Palm Beach, and Shannel Simone Escoffery, 34, of Coral Springs, pleaded guilty to extortion conspiracy...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Florida State
Florida Crime & Safety
CBS Miami

Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez calls allegations made against her "completely false"

MIAMI - CBS4 first reported Friday, that longtime Miami-Dade School Board Member Dr. Marta Perez is accusing Lt. Governor Jeanette Nuñez of intimidating her staff and supporters, insisting they do not support her re-election campaign.  CBS4 talked with Nuñez for a one-on-one interview to hear from her.  "I don't know what staffer she's referring to. I have never sat down with anyone and told them that if they don't support our preferred candidate in this race or any other race. As you know, we're involved in 29 races across the state," Nuñez said.Nuñez called the allegations coming from Perez completely...
mainstreetdailynews.com

COVID continues to saturate Florida

COVID-19 continues to hang on throughout Florida as the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has now designated all but three counties as “high risk” for transmission. As of Friday, the CDC listed 64 of 67 Florida counties as “high risk” for level of transmission, while the...
Ashley Moody
The Associated Press

Assure Infusions to Build Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Facility in Central Florida

WINTER HAVEN, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 3, 2022-- Assure Infusions, Inc., a new company that launched earlier this year to produce IV fluid products, is building a manufacturing plant in Bartow, Florida. The 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220803005037/en/ Assure Infusions’ 60,000-square-foot-facility – scheduled to open in 2023 – will be fully automated with advanced robotics to make IV fluids that are in high demand in the U.S. healthcare system. (Photo: Business Wire)
beckersasc.com

Florida physician charged with trafficking codeine, oxycodone

A Florida physician was charged with trafficking prescription drugs July 26, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office. Dr. Neelam Uppal, 62, an infectious disease physician on probationary status with Florida's health department according to detectives, was charged with three counts of trafficking in codeine and three counts of trafficking in oxycodone. She was taken into custody and moved to Pinellas County Jail, where she is being held on $1.05 million bail.
wqcs.org

Florida's Home Insurance Crisis Worsens

Florida - Monday August 1, 2022: Florida’s home insurance crisis is getting worse according to Mark Friedlander, a spokesman for the Insurance Information Institute, who is concerned that the state is now facing “the largest mass failure of home insurers” in U.S. history. “We have seen the...
usf.edu

Nearly 1,000 instances of Florida nursing home residents exiting without supervision

The man was found in the middle of the night with a bloody face, bloody clothes and no pants, in the front yard of a house in Jacksonville that wasn’t his. A 2017 report from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) indicated that the 72-year-old man, whose name was redacted, had bruising, swelling, an infected left eye and scratches on his arms. Medical examiners also noted he appeared to be the victim of an assault, had obvious head trauma and had fallen.
10NEWS

Florida agency downgrades 4 property insurance companies' ratings

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida rating firm Demotech confirmed four insurance companies were downgraded. Demotech told 10 Tampa Bay these four companies were downgraded:. Florida Family Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Florida Family Home Insurance Company - Aʹ (A Prime) to A. Ocean Harbor...
CBS News

Florida COVID-19 deaths top 77,500

- More than 77,500 Florida residents have died of COVID-19 since the pandemic started in early 2020. That's according to a new report by the state Department of Health. The report states that 77,565 residents had died of the virus, up from 76,662 in a July 15 report. Because of lags in reporting, it is not clear when the additional deaths occurred.
orlandoweekly.com

Florida's reduced school lunches could be pulled over state's anti-trans agenda

Free school lunches for children in Florida may be at risk because Florida officials do not want to comply with federal requirements around gender identity. Under new rules, schools are required to hang a poster announcing that the school complies with regulations against civil rights discrimination. The new poster says the school is prohibited from discriminating anyone on the basis of race, color, national origin, sex, gender identity and sexual orientation, disability and age.
