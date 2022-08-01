Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

newstalk1290.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls
One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022
It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game
A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
Wichita Falls’ “Piano Man” gives farewell tour
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Anthony Ailey started playing the piano when he was 12 years old. he had been playing at local nursing homes when his friend came up with a unique way for people to hear Ailey's music.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coming soon to Downtown Wichita Falls
A local business owner with a track record of successful local establishments told the KFDX Newsroom he's bringing three new venues to downtown Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Whether owners just want to make some extra income over a weekend or use this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls. “I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals,” Will...
Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!
Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
newschannel6now.com
Lake levels drop as summer heat continues
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
RELATED PEOPLE
Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating
Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options. Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.
Iowa Park zoo falls victim to Facebook hacking
Mesquite Tree Hill Ranch and Zoo in Iowa Park was recently the victim of a Facebook hacker, causing the zoo to lose access to hundreds of pictures and thousands of followers.
Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls
Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.
This Abandoned Oklahoma Mansion Could be the Most Haunted Place in the Sooner State!
This 19th-century Oklahoma mansion could very well be one of the most haunted places in the Sooner State. The horrific history of this property along with the tragedies and misfortune that cursed the family who lived there is beyond haunting. The ghost stories and urban legends that surround this place are truly terrifying!
IN THIS ARTICLE
Driver Pulling Burning Trailer Ignites Three Wildfires in North Texas
Fire investigators are searching for a driver who was pulling a burning trailer that ultimately ignited three grass fires in Kaufman County, Texas just after noon on Sunday, July 31, according to InForney.com. Nine homes had to be evacuated as a result of the fires. The evacuation orders have been...
kswo.com
Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
kswo.com
Church break-in results in stolen historic documents
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
Air Tractor in Olney wins big military contract
Air Tractor of Olney has been awarded a multi-million dollar contract, along with partner L3Harris Technologies, for production of up to 75 Sky Warden planes for U.S. Special Operations Command.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant
WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
WFFD responds to early morning fire
The Wichita Falls Fire Department responded to a single-story home for a structure fire Wednesday morning.
Hearing in Anthony Patterson trafficking case rescheduled
A hearing in the case against Anthony Patterson set for 1:30 p.m. this afternoon in 78th District Court has been rescheduled.
kswo.com
City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
NewsTalk 1290
Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT
NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://newstalk1290.com/
Comments / 0