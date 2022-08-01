Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO