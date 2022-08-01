ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita Falls, TX

Gabriel Iglesias Coming Back to Wichita Falls This Fall

By Stryker
NewsTalk 1290
NewsTalk 1290
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
newstalk1290.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
106.3 The Buzz

Five Great Locations for Buc-ee’s in Wichita Falls

One thing I think most of the folks in Wichita Falls and the surrounding area can agree on is that we need a Buc-ee's here. Admittedly, I’ve been a big fan since I visited Buc-ee's for the first time several years ago. My family and I stopped at the location in Temple while on our way to the Texas Hill Country and were immediately hooked.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls Spirit Halloween is a Go for 2022

It is one week into August and the fall fans in your life are jumping the gun getting ready for the new season. In case you do not remember the controversy last year, I reported that Wichita Falls was NOT getting a Spirit Halloween. This was due to the fact that the Spirit Halloween locator said Wichita Falls did not have a store for 2021. I called corporate and they said our city is not on the site we don't have a store.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
106.3 The Buzz

Full Review of Bombshells Before a Texas Rangers Game

A new restaurant is slowly expanding across Texas and I don't think a lot of people have heard about it. Here in Wichita Falls, when I say Bombshells you probably think of a certain strip club. Turns out, Bombshells is also a restaurant chain. It is a military themed breastaurant. No joke, this place literally took over an old breastaurant called Redneck Heaven. I will defend many of these places when it comes to their food.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Wichita Falls, TX
Entertainment
newschannel6now.com

The Airbnb boom in Wichita Falls

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Whether owners just want to make some extra income over a weekend or use this as an alternative to renting, Airbnb is on the rise here in Wichita Falls. “I think with the military community, we have a lot of need for short-term rentals,” Will...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Visit the Grave of the ‘Oklahoma Giant’ a Sooner State Legend!

Have you ever heard the story of the 'Oklahoma Giant' before? This tale is more fact than fiction and features a real-life giant by the name of Lewis W. Wilkins from Enid, OK. He's a true Sooner State legend and was once named the tallest man in the world! Standing at around 8.2 feet tall he literally towered over everyone he met.
ENID, OK
newschannel6now.com

Lake levels drop as summer heat continues

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - It’s shaping up to be one of the hottest summers on record, so we’re taking another look at lake levels in the Wichita Falls area. For the last two months, there has been a steady decline. As of Monday, Aug. 1, 2022, Lake Arrowhead is reportedly down to 76% and Lake Kickapoo is down to 66%.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gabriel Iglesias
Person
Steve O
NewsTalk 1290

Old Wichita Falls Movie Advertisements Are Fascinating

Let's go back to a simpler time, when Wichita Falls had many movie theater options. Nowadays here in Wichita Falls when it comes to movie options, we don't really have that many. A whopping two choices. Do you want to go to AMC at the mall or Cinemark in Parker Square? Back in the day, Wichita Falls had TWENTY ONE other theaters operating throughout town. The only one of these I remember is the Century Six, which was shared with Vernon College at the time.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
NewsTalk 1290

Bands and Artists You Might Have Forgot Played in Wichita Falls

Some of you were probably at these shows and some of you may not even know some of these folks played right here in Wichita Falls, Texas. Thanks to our good friends at The Concert Archive, I decided to take a look back at some Wichita Falls music history. It looks like their archive for us starts back in 1986, so that is where we will start. I won't be adding every name on the list, but you can check it out for yourself here.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Falls#Rodeo#Mascots#The Fluffy#Mma
kswo.com

Lawton Food Bank searches for volunteers

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Food Bank is looking for volunteers to help weigh-in and organize donations, help distribute, build food boxes and more. Anyone looking to volunteer must be 16 years or older, or if you’re 15 or younger, you must be accompanied by an adult. For...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Church break-in results in stolen historic documents

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Westminster Presbyterian Church has asked the community for help retrieving sacred historical documents, which were stolen from a safe during a break-in last week. The documents stolen were the church’s history, from baptisms, marriages and salvation records. Reverend Devon Reynolds said the person who stole...
LAWTON, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Forklift accident kills woman at Texas glassmaking plant

WICHITA FALLS, Texas — A woman died Saturday from injuries sustained during an industrial accident at a glass manufacturing facility in Wichita Falls, Texas. Melvin Joyner, a community services unit deputy with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, confirmed to KFDX that the incident occurred sometime before 6 p.m. at Vitro Architectural Glass, formerly PPG.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
kswo.com

City of Lawton announces street closure starting Wednesday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials have announced another street closure near Elmer Thomas Park, as the Streets Division works to finish ongoing street repair projects. Starting Wednesday, Northwest 10th St. will be closed, between Ferris Avenue and NW Euclid Avenue. During that time, no traffic will be...
LAWTON, OK
NewsTalk 1290

NewsTalk 1290

Wichita Falls, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
462K+
Views
ABOUT

NewsTalk 1290 has the best news coverage for Wichita Falls, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://newstalk1290.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy