Events the week of August 1, 2022 in West Tennessee

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
Election 2022: Tennessee and National
Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede
HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding. The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground. “Many of the hardest hit areas are...
The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history
On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms
GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
Town hall held to focus on economic development
JACKSON, Tenn. — A state leader is making stops across Tennessee to hear from local leaders on the topic of economic development. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter began a tour in Jackson on Tuesday by hosting a regional town hall meeting. “Mostly, it is...
Tennesseans given chance to win $1,000 scholarship for kids
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A 10 year anniversary is being marked with a giveaway. The TNStars College Savings 529 Program is giving away 10 $1,000 scholarships to go into a child’s TNStars account. You can can enter a on behalf of a child that is 10 or younger here,...
Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
Tennessee Primary Election: 3 races to watch
Here are three races to keep your eyes on in Tennessee this Election Day.
Warning - East Tennessee Seeing an Increase in Bear Encounters According to TWRA
In a news release Monday, the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency (TWRA) said there has been a marked increase in the number of bear encounters in the Volunteer State this year. The TWRA cites one reason for the increase is the sharp uptick in population, with nearly 200,000 people moving into Tennessee since 2019 - making it the 8th fastest growing state in the U.S.
Tax free holiday for groceries begins in Tennessee
JACKSON, Tenn. — Beginning Aug. 1, groceries are tax free in Tennessee for 30 days. Gov. Bill Lee proposed a grocery tax suspension back in March in response to nationwide inflation. Tennessee’s General Assembly approved the sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients, only excluding alcohol, tobacco, candy,...
Budweiser Clydesdales to return to East Tenn. for 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales will return to East Tennessee for the September 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show. The Clydesdales will be making two appearances at McGhee Tyson Airport for the Smoky Mountain Air Show, which is sponsored by DENSO, on Sept. 10 and 11. The eight-horse...
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10th
This month, a popular discount grocery store chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more. Aldi fans in Athens, Tennessee, will be excited to learn that a new store location is set to open on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7
Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee
While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
Are people from big cities still moving to East Tennessee in droves?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn — With another interest rate hike and more expected this year we wanted to know how this is affecting the local housing market. East Tennessee has been very attractive to out-of-state buyers for some time. "Gatlinburg, Pigeon Forge was named number five in the world vacation destination...
Metro Council votes against having Republican National Convention in Nashville
After a month's long slog, Tuesday night, Metro Council members voted against hosting the Republican National Convention in Nashville.
Tennessee’s monthlong grocery tax suspension begins Monday
Amid surging inflation, Tennesseans can now expect to see some relief as groceries will be sold tax-free throughout the month of August starting this Monday.
East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
