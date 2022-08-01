ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Events the week of August 1, 2022 in West Tennessee

By WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff
WATE

Cavender’s western wear opens first store in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to outfit the whole family, Cavender’s Boot City & Western Wear has opened their first location in Tennessee right here in Knoxville. Whether you are in search of the perfect boot for any occasion or you are getting your kids...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBBJ

Teacher of the Year down to 9 finalists in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Nine finalists have been chosen for Tennessee’s Teacher of the Year for 2022-2023. The news release from the Tennessee Department of Education says the finalists represent each of the eight Center of Regional Excellence areas in the state, as well as the Shelby County area.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Election 2022: Tennessee and National

Biography: Gov. Lee is from Franklin, Tennessee. He graduated from Auburn University. He has been the governor of Tennessee since 2019. He is also the president of Lee Company, a construction and home services company. If re-elected, he wants to create good jobs, great schools and safe neighborhoods. Lee is married to Maria. Together, they have four children and nine grandchildren.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Local Salvation Army heads to Kentucky as flood waters recede

HAZARD, Ky. — The Salvation Army’s mobile kitchen from Jackson has gone to assist with Kentucky flooding. The unit from Jackson, along with a unit from Louisville, Kentucky, arrived on Monday to assist those that have already been on the ground. “Many of the hardest hit areas are...
KENTUCKY STATE
elizabethton.com

The worst architectural crime in Tennessee history

On December 5, 1900, an advertisement appeared on page 5 of the Nashville American advertising “building stone” for sale near the corner of Eighth Avenue and Church Street. This tiny ad pinpoints the date of the worst architectural crime in Tennessee history. You see, the stones were all...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Locally raised and processed beef and pork at Hyde Farms

GREENBACK, Tenn. (WATE) – When it comes to their meat and produce products at Hyde Farms, you do not have to look far to view the source as everything is grown, raised, and processed locally in East Tennessee. Hyde Farms goes above and beyond to do meat products right....
GREENBACK, TN
WBBJ

Town hall held to focus on economic development

JACKSON, Tenn. — A state leader is making stops across Tennessee to hear from local leaders on the topic of economic development. Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter began a tour in Jackson on Tuesday by hosting a regional town hall meeting. “Mostly, it is...
JACKSON, TN
WDEF

Local residents respond to Tennessee food tax holiday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF) — Inflated grocery bills have stretched families’ budgets thin throughout the nation in 2022. However, throughout August, Tennessee is looking to provide its residents with some much-needed relief — holding a state-wide sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients. “It’s really exciting...
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Tax free holiday for groceries begins in Tennessee

JACKSON, Tenn. — Beginning Aug. 1, groceries are tax free in Tennessee for 30 days. Gov. Bill Lee proposed a grocery tax suspension back in March in response to nationwide inflation. Tennessee’s General Assembly approved the sales tax holiday on food and food ingredients, only excluding alcohol, tobacco, candy,...
Kingsport Times-News

Local school starting dates range from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7

Starting dates for public schools across the greater Tri-Cities range from Aug. 1 to Aug. 17, and including private schools stretch from Aug. 1 to Sept. 7. The earliest school starts are Aug. 1 for Kingsport, Bristol and Washington County schools, all in Tennessee.
KINGSPORT, TN
Alina Andras

3 affordable weekend getaways in Tennessee

While it is definitely not as popular as other states in the country, Tennessee has a lot to offer, and those who live here know that. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Tennessee that are a great choice for a weekend getaway but are also a good option for a longer vacation. If you live in Tennessee but you have never been to any of these places, make sure to add them to your list. And if you have never visited this beautiful state, any of these places is a good start. You'll want to come back, that's for sure. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list? Keep on reading to find out.
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

East Tennesseans step up to help Kentucky flood victims

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Many communities in Eastern Kentucky are still facing the effects of the flooding that left houses being destroyed and the death toll over 20. As the destruction left some people with nowhere to go, some people from East Tennessee are doing what they can to help the flood victims in need.
KENTUCKY STATE

