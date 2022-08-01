Sharlene Howe wins weekly The Right Card drawing

drgnews.com
Passenger numbers continue to climb at Pierre Regional Airport
1687 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (July 2022), a new monthly high for the facility. City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says so far total numbers are are well ahead of last year. Huizenga says Denver Air Connection continues to provide reliable service. Denver Air also serves...
BIA doing sobriety checkpoints in Lyman and Buffalo counties
The Bureau of Indian Affairs in Lower Brule will be conducting sobriety checkpoints this month (Aug. 2022). Those checkpoints will be in Lyman and Buffalo counties.
Manure pile, ambulance district, vacation homes all on agenda for Fort Pierre City Council tonight
The Fort Pierre City Council meets this evening (Aug. 1, 2022) at 6:30pm in the South Dakota Municipal League building (208 Island Drive). Items on their agenda include:. The public may attend the meeting in person or access it remotely. To access it:. using Zoom on a computer or smartphone...
Ambulance district gets thumbs up from Pierre City Commission, Stanley County Commission
Add Pierre and Stanley County to the list of local governments who have passed a resolution supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. Hughes County, Fort Pierre and Blunt have also approved the resolution. Harrold will also consider the proposal. Pierre City Commissioner Vona Johnson says the...
Hughes County and Fort Pierre each approve resolution creating Central South Dakota Ambulance District; Pierre and Stanley County to discuss during meetings this evening
The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council have unanimously approved resolutions supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. It could include Hughes and Stanley counties and the towns included within those boundaries. Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says to continue providing service in the...
KEVN
Secretary of Corrections says South Dakota Women’s Prison problems ‘critical’, worst seen in career
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -When the new secretary of corrections, Kellie Wasko, spoke to us after just a few weeks on the job in April, she praised the correctional officers. “It’s really important that the staff of this agency be elevated to the outstanding job that they’re doing...
Hughes County Commission to have budget discussion during meeting this evening
The Hughes County Commission and Fort Pierre City Council each meet . The Hughes County Commission meets today (Aug. 1, 2022) at 5:30pm at the Hughes County Courthouse in Pierre. Among the items on their agenda are:. hunting preserve liquor licenses. ambulance district resolution. This meeting is available via conference...
weather.gov
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
Ambulance district, budget requests, public hearing on rural water pipelines on agenda for Stanley County Commission meeting this evening
TUESDAY AUGUST 2, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Budget – The Right Turn – Nancy Schlichenmayer. Central South Dakota Ambulance District Resolution 2022-20 Budget – Fort Pierre Fire Department – Justin Jones. 5:45 P.M. West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System Public Hearing for County-Wide Permission to Install...
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm; Local governments in six counties to receive FEMA assistance
South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties affected by violent storms that blew through the state in June (June 11-14, 2022). The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help local governments in six counties recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and hail.
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Highway Patrol promotes within for new assistant superintendent
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.
sdpb.org
Attorney emerges from impeachment trial with elevated profile
The impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg brought many familiar faces to the Capitol in Pierre. There was also someone many South Dakotans were probably not acquainted with: attorney Alexis Tracy, who was part of the prosecution team. In her day job, she's the state's attorney for Clay...
