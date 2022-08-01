Sharlene Howe wins weekly The Right Card drawing

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.

PIERRE, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO