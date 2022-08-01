ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Sharlene Howe wins weekly The Right Card drawing

By Jody Heemstra
 2 days ago
Passenger numbers continue to climb at Pierre Regional Airport

1687 people flew out of the Pierre Regional Airport last month (July 2022), a new monthly high for the facility. City commissioner Jamie Huizenga says so far total numbers are are well ahead of last year. Huizenga says Denver Air Connection continues to provide reliable service. Denver Air also serves...
PIERRE, SD
City
Pierre, SD
Pierre, SD
Lifestyle
Hughes County and Fort Pierre each approve resolution creating Central South Dakota Ambulance District; Pierre and Stanley County to discuss during meetings this evening

The Hughes County Commission and the Fort Pierre City Council have unanimously approved resolutions supporting the creation of the Central South Dakota Ambulance District. It could include Hughes and Stanley counties and the towns included within those boundaries. Hughes County Manager Kevin Hipple says to continue providing service in the...
HUGHES COUNTY, SD
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Aurora, Beadle, Brookings, Brule, Buffalo, Clark, Davison by NWS

Effective: 2022-08-02 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-08-02 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Aurora; Beadle; Brookings; Brule; Buffalo; Clark; Davison; Deuel; Hamlin; Hand; Hanson; Jerauld; Kingsbury; Lake; McCook; Miner; Moody; Sanborn SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 511 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1200 AM CDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS SD . SOUTH DAKOTA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AURORA BEADLE BROOKINGS BRULE BUFFALO CLARK DAVISON DEUEL HAMLIN HAND HANSON JERAULD KINGSBURY LAKE MCCOOK MINER MOODY SANBORN
AURORA COUNTY, SD
Ambulance district, budget requests, public hearing on rural water pipelines on agenda for Stanley County Commission meeting this evening

TUESDAY AUGUST 2, 2022 – 5:00 P.M. Budget – The Right Turn – Nancy Schlichenmayer. Central South Dakota Ambulance District Resolution 2022-20 Budget – Fort Pierre Fire Department – Justin Jones. 5:45 P.M. West River/Lyman-Jones Rural Water System Public Hearing for County-Wide Permission to Install...
STANLEY COUNTY, SD
South Dakota receives Presidential Disaster Declaration for June storm; Local governments in six counties to receive FEMA assistance

South Dakota has received a Presidential Disaster Declaration for the counties affected by violent storms that blew through the state in June (June 11-14, 2022). The declaration allows the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help local governments in six counties recover from public infrastructure damage sustained as a result of a tornado, severe storms, straight-line winds, flooding and hail.
HAAKON COUNTY, SD
South Dakota Highway Patrol promotes within for new assistant superintendent

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol has promoted a lieutenant to take the role of the assistant superintendent in charge of field operations. Lt. Joel Peterson, a 20-year veteran of the South Dakota Highway Patrol, was promoted to major during a pinning ceremony held Monday, according to a press release from the organization. Peterson will work with Highway Patrol Superintendent Col. Rick Miller and Maj. Jason Ketterling, the assistant superintendent in charge of administrative and special operations.
PIERRE, SD
Attorney emerges from impeachment trial with elevated profile

The impeachment trial of former Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg brought many familiar faces to the Capitol in Pierre. There was also someone many South Dakotans were probably not acquainted with: attorney Alexis Tracy, who was part of the prosecution team. In her day job, she's the state's attorney for Clay...
CLAY COUNTY, SD

