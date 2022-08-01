ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sodus, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FL Radio Group

Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial

Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
ONTARIO COUNTY, NY
News 8 WROC

4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
ROCHESTER, NY
The Associated Press

Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, is charged in an eight-count indictment with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts for the July 21 attack that killed Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 54, and wounded Officer Sino Seng as the two sat in an unmarked vehicle. A funeral for the fallen officer was held Monday. Investigators said the shooter, unprovoked, approached from behind and fired at least 17 rounds, including one that penetrated a nearby house and injured a 15-year-old girl inside. Vickers, who is from Boston, has a long criminal record dating to when he was 12 years old and accused of assault and battery on a police officer, said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sodus, NY
Sodus, NY
Crime & Safety
FL Radio Group

15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Fighting With Police

On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 15-year-old female following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Fall St on July 27th, 2022. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and while investigating, the 15-year-old juvenile became physically aggressive and struck responding officers with a closed fist and kicked officers who were attempting to detain her. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear at the Seneca County Probation Department where the matter will be handled. One officer sustained a minor injury, the juvenile was not injured.
SENECA FALLS, NY
13 WHAM

Wayne County teen arrested for stalking

Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#9 1 1#Violent Crime#Camper Window#Finger Lakes News#Wgva
WETM 18 News

Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction

WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
WAYLAND, NY
WHEC TV-10

State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FL Radio Group

Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges

A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
FARMINGTON, NY
FL Radio Group

Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000

Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
WETM 18 News

Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport

HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
HAMMONDSPORT, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase

A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy