ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, is charged in an eight-count indictment with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts for the July 21 attack that killed Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 54, and wounded Officer Sino Seng as the two sat in an unmarked vehicle. A funeral for the fallen officer was held Monday. Investigators said the shooter, unprovoked, approached from behind and fired at least 17 rounds, including one that penetrated a nearby house and injured a 15-year-old girl inside. Vickers, who is from Boston, has a long criminal record dating to when he was 12 years old and accused of assault and battery on a police officer, said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 12 HOURS AGO