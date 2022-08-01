www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nursing Home Sues Relatives for as Much as $100,000 for Loved One's Medical BillsSharee B.Monroe County, NY
Dogs Are Good Teachers of Unconditional LoveHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
The Magnificent Life of Melinda FinnHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
My Memories of when "The Who" visited My HouseHerbie J PilatoRochester, NY
8 of the Best Flea Markets in New York StateTravel Maven
Related
Ontario County Woman Accused of Tampering With Juror During Her Trial
Police have arrested an Ontario County woman after she allegedly tampered with a juror during her trial at the Ontario County Courthouse. While being on trial for intimidating a victim or witness on June 29th, 56-year-old Sheryl Cerroni, of Manchester, is accused of tampering with a juror as she was walking into the courthouse. The incident was quickly handled by court staff and police and resulted in the replacement of the juror so the trial would not be impacted.
4-year-old safe after kidnapping attempt in Rochester
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester police said a 4-year-old was safely recovered Wednesday after a kidnapping on Norton Street. According to investigators, the child was in a car near the Norton and North Goodman Street intersection when the vehicle was stolen. Police said the car was found a few streets away, with the child still […]
Man charged with killing NY cop released from prison in May
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The suspect in the killing of an upstate New York police officer in July was released from prison two months earlier, and could face a life sentence without parole based on new charges a prosecutor announced Wednesday. Kelvin Vickers, 21, is charged in an eight-count indictment with aggravated murder, attempted murder, assault and weapons counts for the July 21 attack that killed Rochester Police Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz, 54, and wounded Officer Sino Seng as the two sat in an unmarked vehicle. A funeral for the fallen officer was held Monday. Investigators said the shooter, unprovoked, approached from behind and fired at least 17 rounds, including one that penetrated a nearby house and injured a 15-year-old girl inside. Vickers, who is from Boston, has a long criminal record dating to when he was 12 years old and accused of assault and battery on a police officer, said Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley.
Police end search for missing 75-year-old Wayne County man
Investigators say to avoid approaching the man if he is found, as may be in possession of a firearm licensed to him.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Teen Accused of Punching, Kicking Seneca Falls Police Officers
A 15-year-old girl is charged with two felonies after allegedly fighting with police. The teen reportedly struck Seneca Falls Police Officers with a closed fist after they responded to a Fall Street home to investigate a domestic disturbance. Police say as they were attempting to detain the girl, she kicked officers, injuring one.
Rochester Man Accused of Driving on Suspended License in Yates County
A Rochester man was arrested following a traffic stop in Yates County. 28-year-old Luis Troche, Junior, was found to be driving on a suspended license due to a prior drunken driving conviction. Troche was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also ticketed for disobeying a traffic control device.
15-Year Old Girl Arrested After Fighting With Police
On Thursday, July 28th, 2022, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested a 15-year-old female following an investigation into an incident that occurred on Fall St on July 27th, 2022. Police responded to a reported domestic disturbance and while investigating, the 15-year-old juvenile became physically aggressive and struck responding officers with a closed fist and kicked officers who were attempting to detain her. The juvenile was charged with two counts of attempted assault in the second degree, a class E felony, and one count of obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. The juvenile was processed and released on an appearance ticket scheduling her to appear at the Seneca County Probation Department where the matter will be handled. One officer sustained a minor injury, the juvenile was not injured.
13 WHAM
Wayne County teen arrested for stalking
Savannah, N.Y. — A teenager from Wayne County faces charges after he allegedly looked through a window at someone taking a shower Monday night. According to deputies, Kaden Weeks, 18, of Savannah, stood outside his home looking in a bathroom window, where the victim was exposed in the shower and caught Weeks looking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
28-Year Old Wayne County Man Has 21-License Suspensions/Revocations
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Williamson man following an investigation into a traffic stop that occurred in the Town of Williamson on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Zackery S. Fisher, age 28, of Salmon Creek Road in the Town of Williamson as a result...
Wayland woman arrested for unlawful eviction
WAYLAND, N.Y. (WETM) — A Wayland woman was arrested earlier this week after she allegedly shut off the utilities for a rental property, according to State Police in Wayland. Shelia McIntosh, 40, was arrested on August 1, 2022. According to Police, she was arrested for shutting off the utilities to a rental property owned by […]
Wayne County Man Arrested for Stalking, Obstruction of Justice
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Savannah man following an investigation into a special investigation in the Town of Savannah on August 1st, 2022. Deputies arrested Kaden W. Weeks, age 18, of State Route 31 in the Town of Savannah for Obstruction of...
WHEC TV-10
State police say Greece man had stolen handgun and drugs
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — A Greece man is facing weapons, drugs, and stolen property charges. New York State Police pulled over 23-year-old Tareek Grice Jr. on Lake Avenue in Rochester on Monday. Police said Grice did not have a valid driver's license, had crack cocaine, and had a loaded handgun with him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Wayne County Man Arrested for Disorderly Conduct
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Town of Ontario man following a disturbance in the Town of Ontario on August 2nd, 2022. Deputies arrested Aneudy Reyes-Gonzalez, age 18, of Winesap Lane in the Town of Ontario for Disorderly Conduct Monday evening while on Jonathan Lane in the Town of Ontario. It is alleged that Mr. Reyez-Gonzalez threatened to shoot and beat up civilians on Jonathan Lane while walking up and down the street causing public alarm. Mr. Reyes-Gonzalez was transported to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and held for a CAP arraignment to answer the charge of Disorderly Conduct.
UPDATE: Missing Wayne County Vulnerable Adult Found
UPDATE – William Lamb has been found. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office reports Lamb was located and is safe at around 3:30p. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a missing vulnerable adult. 75-year-old William Lamb left his home in Clyde to go to...
Farmington Woman Arrested on Stalking Charges
A Farmington woman has been arrested on stalking charges in neighboring Wayne County. 21-year-old Destiny Andrews is accused of showing up at a home on Quarry Road in Sodus multiple times and sending a number of text messages, via computer-generated phone numbers, in an attempt to make unwanted contact with two victims. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says it previously advised Andrews to end all communications with the two people., but allegedly continued to contact them by text message.
Penn Yan Woman Arrested on Yates County Superior Court Warrant
A 39-year-old Penn Yan woman was arrested Tuesday on a warrant out of Yates County Superior Court. The warrant was issued for Kerry Brown for allegedly violating her probation. Brown was arraigned in Yates County Court and sent to Yates County Jail. Get the top stories on your radio 24/7...
UPDATE: Missing Parma teenager found safe
According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Ayden Cuvelier was reported missing from his home in the Town of Parma on Monday.
Two Steuben County Men Charged in Scheme Involving $20,000
Two Hammondsport men face charges for a crime that State Police say involves 20-THOUSAND dollars in cash. 27-year-old Thomas Hoaglin is accused of reporting to Troopers that someone had broken into his house on July 19th and stole the money. An investigation revealed that a third party had given Hoaglin the cash to hold onto. Hoaglin then allegedly gave that money to 24-year-old Dylan Walker so that he could claim to police that the money was stolen from his home.
Two arrested for false theft report in Hammondsport
HAMMONDSPORT, N.Y. (WETM) – Two men in Hammondsport have been arrested after police said they were involved in falsely reporting the theft of $20,000. Thomas Hoaglin (27) and Dylan Walker (24) of Hammondsport were arrested on July 29 after a joint investigation by New York State Police and the Village of Bath Police Department. According […]
Cayuga County Man Leads Seneca Falls Police on Chase
A high-speed chase in Seneca Falls on Saturday came to an end over the weekend after the suspect drove down a dead-end street in the village. Police say they received a 9-1-1 call from a resident claiming 35-year-old John Bergenstock was attempting to force his way into her house and was allegedly threatening to kill her. After learning the police had been called, Bergenstock took off and tried to elude officers by driving down several side streets at a high rate of speed. The chase finally ended on Troup Street.
FL Radio Group
NY
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com
Comments / 0