Nike Keeps It Simple And Clean For The Latest Air Max Terrascape 90

The First Drop of the Louis Vuitton x Nike Air Force 1 Retail Collection Receives Release Date
Following a first look, we now have a release date for the first drop of the. Air Force 1 retail collection. Drop 1 of the highly-anticipated collaboration designed by Virgil Abloh is expected to feature nine colorways, with 12 more colorways set to arrive to complete the 21 style range.
The Nike Air Max 90 Cleans Up In “Fire Red”
The Air Max 90 has indulged its wilder side many a time these past few months, playing around with everything from “Desert Camo” to a wide range of pastels. But here, the silhouette shows some rare restraint, outfitting much of itself in white. The neutral sees widespread use...
The Original Black/White Nike Air Flight Lite Mid Is Returning
Without any disrespect to the other original colorways or the newer styles that have released, THIS is the pair that we’ve all been waiting for. When we first learned off the re-issue of the Air Flight Lite II (now simply called the Air Flight Lite Mid) this black, white, and red pair with the static-y pattern on the interior is the one that we’ve been keeping an eye on. Finally, nearly a year after its return, fanatics of 1990s Nike Basketball will have their wishes come true.
Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival
If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
Nike Applies “Metallic Blue” Swooshes To The Air Max 90
The Nike Air Max 90 isn’t the first sneaker to feature a visible Air unit, but it’s become one of the most popular since debuting in 1990. Recently, Tinker Hatfield’s iconic design emerged in a summer-ready all-“White” ensemble animated by hits of “Metallic Blue.” Profile swooshes indulge in the shimmering finish, while TPU panels along the tongue and “NIKE AIR” logos at the top of the tongue deviate in matte shades of the titular tone. Greyscale components also appear elsewhere on the pair, with the most obvious placements being at the spine and Air Max cassette underfoot.
The Air Jordan 37 is all about bounce
Sometimes what an athlete can do in the air grabs more attention than what happens on the ground. Jordan Brand’s latest model, the Air Jordan 37, is designed to celebrate that airtime and equip athletes with a sneaker built for multidirectional performance. Drawing inspiration from Jordan’s sneaker past, the new kicks are designed with the next generation of basketball athletes in mind.
Official Images Of The sacai x Nike Cortez
First teased in January as part of the label’s Autumn/Winter 2022 collection, the sacai x Nike Cortez has finally emerged via official images. To commemorate the Cortez’s 50th anniversary, the Swoosh has tapped an intimate cast of collaborators, which will include Chitose Abe. And while the Japanese designer has revisited the vintage Nike Running model’s classic “White/Varsity Royal/Varsity Red” for its joint-effort, it’s completely redesigned the sneaker’s sole unit. Close-to-the-ground cushioning accompanied by serrated traction is given a layered look à la LDWaffle, sacai’s most popular Nike collaboration to date, as well as an exposed Zoom Air system akin to top-of-the-line performance running shoes from the Swoosh. The modifications don’t top at the bottom-half, however, as profile swooshes, overlays at the heel and collars all deliver a multi-layered arrangement that gives a refreshing, experimental spin to a shoe that debuted in 1972.
The Nike Air Force 1 High Dresses Up In Bright Green For Its 40th Anniversary
The Air Force 1’s 40th Anniversary celebration shows no signs of slowing down, as Nike continues to pump out a wide range of new styles. This upcoming Air Force 1 High, too, commemorates the four decades past, doing so with subtler branding and a vivid green colorway. Said greens...
Red-Toed Nike Air More Uptempos Are Arriving In Kids Sizes
The never-ending renditions of 1996’s Nike Air More Uptempo adds another tally with this new take on the classic Chicago Bulls colors. While it seems that combination of red, black, and white has made its way onto this Scottie Pippen classic one too many times, Nike surprises us with A-grade color-blocking that should have Uptempo fans in a frenzy.
Revisiting Coveted Air Jordan 3 Retro Models Ahead of the "Desert Elephant" Release
Ahead of the upcoming “Desert Elephant” drop, Hypebeast rounds up memorable Air Jordan 3 Retro models that have struck a chord in the sneaker sphere. The famed silhouette continues to reinvent its signature elephant motif through cross-over collaborations, introducing some of the most visually arresting colorways within the Air Jordan lineup. The following roundup features noteworthy collaborations with influential labels A Ma Maniére and Fragment Design, alongside a curated range of boundary-pushing colorways that continue to reverberate in sneaker discourse.
First Look At The Air Jordan 4 “White Navy”
Following the appearance of numerous mock-ups, first looks at the upcoming Air Jordan 4 “White Navy” have finally surfaced. To make comparisons to past releases, the “White Navy” bears a relatively close resemblance to the “White Cement.” But in place of the black accents, this pair incorporates “Midnight Navy” across the very same points: the Jumpman branding, the midsole, and the support wings. Elsewhere, much of the colorway is identical to its inspiration, with white dressing the leather upper, netting, and tongue next to hits of the signature speckled print.
First Look At The Air Jordan 13 “Black/University Blue”
The Air Jordan 13 may not boast the same popularity as some of the single digit models from Michael Jordan’s eponymous imprint, but it’s historical importance can’t be understated. Over the past two years, the black panther-inspired design has emerged in a series of non-original ensembles with...
Twelve Can’t Miss Sneaker News Headlines From July 16th to July 22nd
Given the number of swoosh and Jumpman logos that appear on hardwood courts, storied pitches and other battlegrounds, it’s difficult avoiding work coming out from NIKE, Inc.’s world headquarters. Over the last week, official and unofficial looks at upcoming Air Jordan retros, Nike Air Max models and more...
Kanye West's adidas YEEZY SLIDE "Onyx" Is Restocking
Kanye West‘s partnership with adidas has proffered silhouettes for all, and one of the most successful pairs to come from the ongoing collaboration has been the YEEZY SLIDE, which now receives a restock in “Onyx.”. The YEEZY SLIDE has been seen in a multitude of bold colors, from...
Olive-Colored Reflective Panels Cover This Nike Air Max 95
While not in the midst of any milestone anniversary, the Nike Air Max 95 has been emerging in handfuls of colorways as of recent. For its next ensemble, the Sergio Lozano-design has seemingly turned to military garb for its inspiration, donning a near-tonal olive green look. Light grey contrast arrives via swoosh logos and other branding, while the majority of the sole unit indulges in a black arrangement that makes the Air Max sneaker perfect for autumn and winter. In addition to the original reflective detailing that has been featured on Lozano’s work since 1995, the impending drop boasts a swoosh-covered reflective panel near the vamp that wraps around the entirety of the upper. In the right lighting situation, the design cue helps bring the muted offering alive.
Team Red And Grey Cover The Nike Air Max Plus
Few can withstand the heavy modifications of Nike’s design team like the Air Max Plus can. Since its resurgence in the mid-late 2010s, the 1998 model has lent its DNA to top-sellers like the Air Vapormax Plus and later the Air Max Terrascape Plus, but there are plenty of loyalists who will stick with the tried and true original.
More Nike Air Ships Revealed As New Yellow Colorway Appears
As NIKE, Inc. tells it, commissioner David Stern “banned” the Air Jordan 1 back in 1985. While narratively compelling, the Oregon-based company’s tale was more marketing ploy than accurate event. With the return of the Nike Air Ship, however, it seems the brand is finally embracing the truth.
Jordan Brand Adds the Jordan Zion 2 to Its Celebration of 25 Years in China
It has certainly been a celebratory year for Nike. Between the 50th anniversary of the Swoosh, 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 and 25th year of business in China for Jordan Brand, the sportswear titan has commemorated these milestones with various thematic launches. Following up on 2017’s celebration of 20 years in China, Jordan Brand has announced a “25 Years in China” capsule for 2022. Earlier this month, an Air Jordan 12 Low surfaced and now Zion Williamson’s newest signature shoe, the Jordan Zion 2, is joining the collection.
The adidas Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” Releases On August 2nd
With all the excitement surrounding Yeezy Day 2022, new releases from Ye and his Three Stripes family have been scarce, but that’s to change with the launch of the Yeezy 450 “Utility Black” on August 2nd. To the untrained eye, the stealthy pair is simply the “Dark...
Light Tan Neoprene Centers This Nike Air Huarache
The Nike Air Huarache may no longer be an obscure silhouette beloved by only retro running sneaker fans, but it continues to enjoy a cult-following. For its latest ensemble, Tinker Hatfield’s creation from 1991 has indulged in a rather simple white, light tan and black color palette, with some ruby-colored flair animating the shoe. As with debut styles of the scuba gear-inspired running sneaker, the bulk of the latest take’s upper and sole unit opts for a “colorless” arrangement, allowing for even the slightest bit of contrast to revel in the spotlight. Neoprene panels seen at the vamp, tongue and heel deviate in a sand-reminiscent hue, while Nike Huarache logos at the top of the heel and inner-lining opt for the sneaker’s bold red styling. Lastly, waffle-patterned traction underfoot reverts to a tried-and-proven black arrangement.
