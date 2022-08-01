Read on www.sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Hit-and-Run Occurs at Bus Stop
A hit-and-run crash involving injuries occurred in Sacramento on August 6 when a vehicle jumped a curb. The accident happened at the intersection of Cottage Way and Morse Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 6:42 pm. Officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) reported that a vehicle jumped a curb at the intersection and struck at least one person sitting at a bus stop, causing injuries. The CHP is carrying out an investigation to determine what happened and are seeking the hit-and-run driver.
Motorcycle Crash Causes Injuries Near Placerville
A major injury motorcycle crash was reported in Pollock Pines, east of Placerville, on August 7. The accident happened along westbound U.S. 50 at the Sly Park Road off-ramp around 10:20 a.m. The individual who called in the accident to the California Highway Patrol (CHP) was uncertain whether another vehicle was involved in the collision involving two motorcyclists.
Fairfield Accident Ends in Pedestrian Fatality
A pedestrian fatality was reported near Fairfield on August 4 after a man on foot was struck by a vehicle as he walked along eastbound Interstate 80. The fatal collision occurred near North Texas Street at around 6:20 a.m. According to reports, the pedestrian was in the roadway when he was hit but not using a crosswalk.
Traffic Near Vacaville Stalled by Jackknifed Big Rig
Accident at I-80 On-Ramp Involves Multiple Vehicles. A jackknifed big rig near Vacaville in Solano County stalled out traffic after it became involved in a crash with other vehicles on August 4. The collision happened on Interstate 80 at the Manuel Campos Parkway on-ramp at about 3:15 p.m. Traffic was reported as backed up from Vacaville as far as Fairfield.
