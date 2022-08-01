Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend

www.fairfieldsuntimes.com
Dangerous Fire Weather Threatens SW Montana as Extreme Heat, Strong Wind Gusts Persist
For SW Montana on Monday afternoon and possibly into Tuesday, serious fire weather conditions will be present due to the combination of today's extreme heat, strong wind gusts, and extremely low humidity. Through Monday night, the National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY for Bozeman and the eastern area...
Montanans Know Red Flag Warnings. Some Say They’re Not Effective
Fire season came late this year to Montana thanks to a cool, wet spring. But we all knew it was just a matter of time before the state started catching on fire and it looks like we're just getting started. Typically, it won't end until the snow flies. The Montana...
UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana
The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth
Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?
This urban legend is a story that has been told to me my whole life growing up, and it still holds merit today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi and is a destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that dates back over 100 years and lurks below the surface.
Montana wildfire destroys 4 houses, threatens lakeside homes
ELMO, Mont. (AP) — A fire in northwestern Montana that has destroyed at least four homes and forced the evacuation of about 150 residences west of Flathead Lake continued to be pushed north by winds on Wednesday, fire officials said. Crews had to be pulled off the lines on...
This Montana Community Has New Rules. Are You A Fan?
It's no shocker that I think this is a great thing. Again, I want to make sure that everyone understands that I have an issue with how disastrous it looks, not the reasons why people are opting to stay in what I named, "campers row". But there is a new...
Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures
ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
Montana: Chock Full of Heat Advisories and Fire Weather Warnings
Temperatures between 95 and 105 along with dangerous conditions exist through Monday night for Missoula, Butte, Bozeman, Helena, Billings, Great Falls and everywhere in between. According to the National Weather Service:. HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON SUNDAY TO MIDNIGHT MONDAY NIGHT. WHAT...Record hot temperatures between 95 to 105...
Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding
Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands
The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties
As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
Montana’s had ‘incredibly good year,’ but future decrease in growth will be ‘unwelcome surprise to many’, economist says
Due to strong gains in income, migration from other states and an increase in tourism, Montana’s general fund has grown 30%, amounting to a surplus of $1.8 billion, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, Patrick Barkey said at the 2022 Midyear Economic Update.
Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year
We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
Evacuation Underway as Out of Control Wildfire Engulfs 13,000 Acres in Montana
Elmo Fire in Montana, which is out of control, prompts evacuations. The Elmo Fire, which is thought to have consumed close to 13,000 acres, is said to have begun on Friday near the village of Elmo. Elmo Fire. North of Highway 28, the fire spread from grass to trees after...
Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!
So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.
Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained
The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
Amid high suicide rates, MT welcomes retooled crisis line
A new hotline number is launching to help stem the growing suicide crisis, in Montana and across the United States. Starting Saturday, people facing a mental health crisis can call 988, a simplification of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ten-digit number. John Tabb, suicide prevention program manager for the Montana...
How Hot is Too Hot In Montana? Educate Yourself, Family & Friends
Our Montana summers can get pretty hot, as we all know. For example, this week we have been in a "heat advisory." These typically go into effect when temperatures are supposed to be over 100 for a couple of days in a row, and are meant to remind people that they will need extra fluids and to take precautions for heat illnesses.
