Montana State

Temperatures in much of Montana will approach 100 degrees this weekend

Fairfield Sun Times
 2 days ago
www.fairfieldsuntimes.com

K96 FM

UPDATE: 5 Wildfires Active in Western Montana

The Elmo Fire grew by another 2,100 acres yesterday and is listed this morning at 18,427 acres. The southern flank of the fire has been contained, as firefighters kept it from crossing Highway 28 over the weekend. Work continues to build fireline on the east and west flanks. Water drops are being used to protect hay meadows along the fire's edge. Officials say with hot, dry, windy weather in the forecast, they expect the fire to aggressively attack their firelines, especially to the north and east.
MONTANA STATE
Flathead Beacon

Winds on Elmo Wildfire Predicted to Drive Growth

Gusting winds fanned the Elmo fire on Monday afternoon, fueling its continued growth along the west shore of Flathead Lake. The increased fire activity caused structure losses, threatened homes, spurred a new round of evacuations, temporarily closed Highway 93, and led to the opening of a second Montana Red Cross evacuation center.
ELMO, MT
State
Montana State
MY 103.5

Do You Know This Famous Montana Urban Legend?

This urban legend is a story that has been told to me my whole life growing up, and it still holds merit today. Flathead Lake, located in Northwest Montana, is the largest freshwater lake west of the Mississippi and is a destination during the summer. It's almost 30 miles long and 16 miles wide and has several islands within the lake where people camp out and have picnics. It's one of the best tourist attractions in Montana. Many don't know this, but Flathead Lake has an urban legend that dates back over 100 years and lurks below the surface.
MONTANA STATE
explorebigsky.com

Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake grows, burns eight structures

ELMO – The Elmo Fire west of Flathead Lake has reached 18,427 acres since it ignited Friday afternoon and is 16 percent contained as of Wednesday morning. Evacuation orders have been expanded along Ronan Creek to include all residents north and south of Lake Mary Ronan Road, according to a press release from the Northern Rockies Incident Management Team 7.
ELMO, MT
#Weather Forecasters#National Weather Service#Heat Stress#The U S National Weather#Americans
upr.org

Areas in southern Utah impacted by flooding

Over the weekend, parts of southern Utah in and around Cedar City and Moab have been experiencing minor flooding that could continue for an uncertain amount of time. The National Weather Service put out Official Flood Advisories in Iron County at about 8:15 p.m. Sunday night, warning residents about “minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas” as well as “urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall.”
CEDAR CITY, UT
gonomad.com

Southeast Montana’s Burger Trail and Badlands

The roads less traveled through Southeast Montana are filled with delicious flavors and stunning sights that have gone mostly undiscovered. The wagon trains of tourists making their way west often head to the state’s better-known attractions, Yellowstone and Glacier national parks. It’s an area known well to the local...
MONTANA STATE
Sheridan Media

Fire Restrictions In Effect In Three Southeast Montana Counties

As the temperature continues to climb, several counties in southeast Montana are taking preventative measures to prevent a wildland fire from breaking out. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks have placed Stage 1 fire restrictions in Big Horn, Treasure and Musselshell counties. Campfires at FWP sites are in place except for...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Montana’s had ‘incredibly good year,’ but future decrease in growth will be ‘unwelcome surprise to many’, economist says

Due to strong gains in income, migration from other states and an increase in tourism, Montana’s general fund has grown 30%, amounting to a surplus of $1.8 billion, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Research at the University of Montana, Patrick Barkey said at the 2022 Midyear Economic Update.
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Inflation and Drought Costs to Hit Montana Consumers Next Year

We reached out to former Montana Congressional candidate Joe Dooling on Tuesday to talk about his ranching operation in the Helena valley and how inflation is affecting his operation and will affect consumers in the short and long term. Dooling was transparent about the rapidly increasing expenses in his hay,...
MONTANA STATE
96.3 The Blaze

Living in Montana Means You Are Least Likely to Go Broke! Whoohoo!

So, I get an email trying to get me to invest in something to protect my savings against inflation. Quite bold that, assuming I have significant savings. As I checked my inbox I found a Consumer Affairs article about how long it takes to go broke when you find yourself canned. Depending on your banked savings and monthly costs, this email said that each state had its own “Go Broke By Date” like a Milk carton.
MONTANA STATE
MY 103.5

Looking For The Very Best? This Montana Favorite Reigns Supreme.

Summer in Montana means farmer's markets and roadside fruit stands. We recently discussed how many Montanans look forward to Flathead Cherries all summer long, but that isn't the only delicious fruit of the summer that Montanans love. Of course, we're talking about the world-famous Dixon Melons. Last year was my...
MONTANA STATE
Fairfield Sun Times

Fire near Flathead Lake continues to rage, remains 0 percent contained

The Elmo fire near Kalispell, Montana on July 30, 2022 (Photo by Les Zaitz for the Daily Montanan). The Elmo Fire near Flathead Lake is still 0 percent contained and grew in size to more than 12,000 acres during the weekend, according to the incident report updated Monday morning, with weather conditions ripe for the fire to keep burning.
KALISPELL, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Amid high suicide rates, MT welcomes retooled crisis line

A new hotline number is launching to help stem the growing suicide crisis, in Montana and across the United States. Starting Saturday, people facing a mental health crisis can call 988, a simplification of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline ten-digit number. John Tabb, suicide prevention program manager for the Montana...
MONTANA STATE

