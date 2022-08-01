Storylines To Watch At The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships – Men’s Edition

swimswam.com
swimswam.com
Audrey Derivaux Breaks 11-12 National Age Group Record in 100 Meter Fly
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) 12-year old Audrey Derivaux added another massive swim on to an already massive week in Irvine at the Speed Junior Championships, breaking the 11-12 National Age Group Record in the 100 meter butterfly.
swimswam.com
Watch: Relay NAGs, Meet Records, and Other Swift Swims From Junior Nationals Day 3
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) It was an exciting evening of racing in Irvine tonight, as swimmers lit up the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Swim fans who where there in person got to watch NAG records, meet records, and plenty of other fast swimming, but here are some of the key videos for those who couldn’t make it in person, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.
swimswam.com
Alex Shackell Drops 2:09 200 Fly in Irvine, #9 All-Time 15-16
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell blasted a 2:09.44 200 fly during the finals of the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships in Irvine, ranking herself as the 9th all-time fastest 15-16-year-old in the event.
swimswam.com
Thomas Heilman Becomes First American 15-Year-Old to Break 50 Seconds in LCM 100FR
Rising star Thomas Heilman continues to shed time late into the summer, swimming a blistering 49.67 to win the JR National title in the men's 100 free tonight Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 SPEEDO JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIPS. August 1 to 5, 2022. William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California.
swimswam.com
Thomas Heilman Clocks #6 All-Time Fastest 15-16 200 Fly at Juniors, 1:57.84
William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) 15-year-old Thomas Heilman of Cavalier Aquatics dropped .17 seconds from his lifetime best time to place 2nd at the 2022 U.S. Junior Championships. He touched the wall at 1:57.84, the 6th all-time fastest time swam by a 15-16 year-old.
swimswam.com
