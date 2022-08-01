Storylines To Watch At The 2022 U.S. Junior Championships – Men’s Edition

William Woollett Jr. Aquatics Center, Irvine, California. Live Stream (USA Swimming) Live Results (OMEGA) (also can be found on MeetMobile) It was an exciting evening of racing in Irvine tonight, as swimmers lit up the William Wollett Jr. Aquatics Center. Swim fans who where there in person got to watch NAG records, meet records, and plenty of other fast swimming, but here are some of the key videos for those who couldn’t make it in person, courtesy of USA Swimming’s YouTube channel.

IRVINE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO