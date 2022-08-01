Human remains found less than a mile from where missing camper vanished in Colorado

A camper vanished from their site in the Colorado wilderness, officials said. Days later, human remains were found nearby.

The camper was reported missing Tuesday, July 26, after they didn’t show up to a scheduled appointment, the Saguache County Search and Rescue team said.

The person’s car was found abandoned nearby, and rescuers started searching for the camper. The person planned to stay west of Saguache, which is about 190 miles southwest of Denver.

“Saguache SAR searched the area surrounding the vehicle and prominent rock formations in the area on the afternoon and evening of July 26,” rescuers said in a July 29 news release. “The subject was not located and heavy rains from the previous day had washed away any foot tracks.”

The next day, rescuers used two canine search teams to scour the area. They searched until thunderstorms forced them to stop for the day.

On July 28, rescuers used drones and ground teams to continue their search. They discovered human remains in the late morning, according to the search-and-rescue team.

“The remains were located at the base of a cliff less than a mile from the missing person’s camp,” officials said.

A coroner will identify the remains. Officials did not disclose the missing camper’s name, age or gender.

Man exploring sandbar with his brother disappears in the rising tide, NC officials say

22-year-old vanished from trail run in Colorado mountains. He’s been missing 11 days

Campers hear screams after 79-year-old man falls to his death in Glacier National Park