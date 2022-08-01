Drake Postpones Young Money Reunion After Testing Positive For COVID-19

Photo: Getty Images

After hosting a seemingly successful October World Weekend , the festivities for the highly-anticipated finale have been cut short after Drake contracted COVID-19.



On Monday, August 1, Drake revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19 in an announcement posted to his Instagram Story. Due to his recent diagnosis, the Toronto native explained that he had to postpone tonight's Young Money Reunion show. He didn't provide a rescheduled date, but he promised to post it whenever his team locks it in.



"I am truly devastated to say that I tested positive for Covid and the Young Money Reunion show scheduled for tonight is being rescheduled to the SOONEST date possible," Drake wrote.



"I will keep the city posted and share the new date whenever we have it locked," he continued. "Until then, I hope everyone stays safe and healthy and I love you all. I am so sorry for letting you down on our weekend together and the moment I test negative I will give you everything I got on stage (expect the Covid)."



Drake's October World Weekend was off to an amazing start after his All Canadian North Stars show drew out multiple Canadian legends from Kardinal Offishall to Nelly Furtado . The Young Money Reunion was supposed to follow Chris Brown and Lil Baby's One Of Them Ones tour stop over the weekend, but unfortunately, that won't be happening as planned.



The OVO Sound founder didn't specify the extent of his diagnosis or give any details about his symptoms. Either way, we hope Drake make a full recovery.

