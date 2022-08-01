Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll

www.ksnblocal4.com
saturdaytradition.com
NCAA volleyball rankings: NCAA reporter includes 4 B1G teams on her preseason top 10 list for 2022
NCAA volleyball rankings for the 2022 preseason are beginning to trickle out. Once again, the B1G is well-represented on the top 10 heading into the season. During the 2021 season, it was an All-B1G national championship showdown between Nebraska and Wisconsin. In a thrilling 5-set match, the Badgers came out on top for the first national championship in program history.
York News-Times
NU volleyball notes: As Orr steps into spotlight, Cook shares plan for player/coach Hames
CHICAGO — Kennedi Orr is going to get her chance to be the starting setter for the Nebraska volleyball team. And the Huskers will have an upscale second option in Nicklin Hames, who has been the Huskers' starting setter in two national title matches. Orr will be going into...
Nebraska football: Why Casey Thompson is key to a Huskers rebound
All eyes in 2022 will be on Nebraska football quarterback Casey Thompson, who transferred to the Huskers after three seasons as Texas’ quarterback. Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson will have his hands full as the Huskers start the 2022 season against Northwestern. First, his new team will begin the season...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Reacts Survey: Will Nebraska reach bowl eligibility?
Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Nebraska Cornhuskers fans and fans across the country. Big Ten Football Media Days have come and gone and the season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats now sits a...
Husker Dan: Third-Quarter Preview of the 2022 Nebraska Schedule
Purdue, Illinois and Minnesota
York News-Times
NU's Cook explains his side of Caffey situation, says Huskers wanted to accommodate
CHICAGO — Kayla Caffey at one point wanted to play volleyball for Nebraska this season. Coach John Cook said at Big Ten media days Monday that the Huskers wanted Caffey, too. But the two sides never got on the same page at the same time throughout several months that were complicated by the need for an NCAA waiver, Nebraska's appeal of a potential penalty if she returned and Nebraska exploring if Caffey could be on the team as a walk-on instead of a scholarship player.
Baseball: Huskers add JUCO bat to recruiting class
Nebraska added another piece to its incoming recruiting class on Monday, securing a commitment from Tyler (Texas) Junior College outfielder Daniel Young. The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Young will walk-on with the Huskers after a strong sophomore season where he hit .272 with 12 home runs and 56 RBI and 13 stolen bases. Young began his career at Abilene Christian, where he redshirted and will have two seasons of eligibility remaining in Lincoln.
HuskerExtra.com
Before becoming a Husker, Sam Sledge has one last season with his father as his coach
When Sam Sledge stepped onto the practice field at Omaha Creighton Prep, his new offensive line coach didn't need much of an introduction. “He was always around practices growing up and you could see the potential,” said Bob Sledge, Sam’s father and O-line coach. “Big, strong kid. He could throw, he could run — he could even long snap. He was just a versatile player and it’s been fun to see him develop and find his niche on the line.”
York News-Times
NU men's golf coach Balak charged with DUI on day he announced resignation
Brett Balak, the Nebraska men's golf coach who stepped away from the program Friday, was charged in Colfax County last week with aggravated DUI and possession of an open alcohol container, according to court filings. The charges, filed Friday afternoon, stem from a July 2 traffic stop in Schuyler, where...
kzum.org
KZUM News – 07.23.2022
Amantha Dickman, News Director: You’re listening to “KZUM News” on 89.3 KZUM Lincoln and KZUM HD. [Fades in on the “KZUM News” program music, an original production of Jack Rodenburg for the program. The introduction music plays for 20 seconds before fading out.]. Good afternoon...
KSNB Local4
DCB legion keeps Class C 3-peat hopes alive in win over Syracuse
WISNER, Neb. (KSNB) - Despite losing to Malcolm in the second round of the legion baseball Class C State Tournament, Dannebrog-Cairo-Boelus continued its run through the loser’s bracket Friday in a semifinal win-or-go-home against Syracuse. After staving elimination in a 5-2 win over Shelby-Osceola-Stromsburg in the quarterfinals Monday, DCB...
York News-Times
Haley Hoarty returns home to coach Panther volleyball
GENEVA – Not so long ago, Haley Hoarty donned the black and purple of Fillmore Central, suiting up for the Panthers in volleyball, basketball and track during her high school career until her graduation in 2012. After a stint at Milford, Hoarty returned to Geneva as a junior high...
Corn Nation
Nebraska Fans Must Make A Really Hard Choice Before The Season Begins
There are less than 30 days left until the start of the 2022 Nebraska football season. Is it time to get excited?. Or are you just waiting to see what happens in Dublin?
nebpreps.com
Dotzler Realizes Dream, Commits to Creighton
Josiah Dotzler has been around Creighton basketball virtually his entire life. His brother, Josh, was a star at Creighton from 2005 through 2009, so when Josiah announced his commitment to Creighton on Monday, it seemed appropriate. “Right after Peach Jam ended, coach Mac (Greg McDermott) said he wanted to sit...
klkntv.com
Hottest temperatures in 39 years; Heat index nears 110°
It has been advertised for over a week. Tuesday is going to be HOT. Temperatures will climb to the upper 90°s and lower 100°s by afternoon. This will lead to it being Lincoln’s hottest August 2 in 39 years! I might be going a little conservative with the temperature in Lincoln Tuesday afternoon. I would not be surprised if it reaches 102° or 103°.
News Channel Nebraska
Wilber, Nebraska ready for 61st Czech Festival
BEATRICE – The Nebraska town known as the Czech Capital of the USA is getting set to put on a 61st annual celebration. Wilber will host the National Czech Festival kicking off Friday…two years removed from a Covid interruption. "It's great to be back and have people back...
Omaha woman wins $1 million playing Powerball
LINCOLN, Neb.-Wendy Donahue of Omaha won $1 million playing Powerball from the Nebraska Lottery. Donahue purchased her ticket at Baker’s #321 at 505 N 155th Plaza in Omaha. The ticket contained a winning play for the July 25 drawing which matched all five white ball numbers (25, 37, 38, 39, 65).
newscenter1.tv
Wanted Nebraska man arrested in Rapid City
RAPID CITY, S.D. — A wanted Nebraska man was arrested Monday afternoon at a residence in the 800 block of Roubaix Drive in Rapid City. 30-year-old Tanner Danielson was wanted on charges of first-degree assault, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, false imprisonment and first-degree sexual assault. The charges come from allegedly committing a crime in Lancaster County, Nebraska on July 28.
klkntv.com
Lefty’s Records in Lincoln closing at the end of August
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A beloved local record store will be closing its doors at the end of the month. Lefty’s Records, which is located near the intersection of 27th and South Streets, will close after 11 years of business. “I have had people come in, well, it’s...
Facebook parent company continues growth in Nebraska
OMAHA — The Sarpy County campus of social media giant Meta has been on continuous growth since it broke ground five years ago on two buildings in Papillion. What started as 1 million square feet of data center has expanded to the point that construction crossed into another city — requiring a more inclusive name change.
