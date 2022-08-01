SEC Football 2022 Betting Preview | Daily Betslip

fansided.com
Eli Gold, Alabama football’s voice since 1988, to miss start of 2022 season due to health issues
Alabama football fans received some bad news on Wednesday morning. Longtime Alabama football radio play-by-play announcer Eli Gold, the voice of the Crimson Tide since the 1988 season, will miss the start of the 2022 college campaign due to health issues, as noted by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic. Eli...
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide gets another bump with new 4-Star commit
Late Monday afternoon, as was expected, 4-Star, defensive lineman, Hunter Osborne announced a commitment to the Alabama football, 2023 class. Osborne chose the Crimson Tide over Clemson, Texas and Tennessee. Osborne is a longtime Alabama football fan. He credited Crimson Tide assistant, Freddie Roach as being a major reason for...
Georgia football: Former offensive lineman Clay Webb finds new home at FCS level
Former Georgia offensive lineman Clay Webb has transferred to Jacksonville State, according to the Gamecocks’ online roster. Webb arrives at Jacksonville State — which is now led by former West Virginia, Michigan and Arizona head coach Rich Rodriguez — after spending the past three years with the Bulldogs.
3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown
It may not have ended with a national championship, but 2021 did end the way a lot of years have ended since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, with the Alabama Crimson Tide hoisting the SEC Championship trophy in Atlanta. Looking into 2022 as we begin fall camp around the country, not many teams stand a […] The post 3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings
After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
Three-And-Out: Is Nick Saban the best in college football at adapting?
With the landscape of college football constantly evolving, the panel breaks down whether or not Saban is the best to adapt over the years.
Alabama football launches their way up recruiting ranks after landing 4-star defender
As long as Nick Saban is the man in Tuscaloosa, expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to be a juggernaut not only on the field but on the recruitment front. In one of the Crimson Tide’s latest success stories in the offseason, Alabama football has secured the commitment of 4-star defensive lineman Hunter Osborne for 2023, as reported by Hank South of 247 Sports.
Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 33
Just 33 days separate the world from watching a hungry Georgia Bulldogs team take on the Ducks of Oregon. ‘But they just won a National Championship,’ you may say to yourself. ‘How can they possibly still be hungry?’. Well, even though Georgia won its first football National Championship...
ESPN’s Football Power Index disrespects Arkansas
At SEC Media Days in July, the league’s assemble media voted Arkansas to finish third in the SEC West. It was the highest the Hogs had been tabbed in the division in about a decade. But the differences between the eyeball-test and data in this day and age of sports has never been farther apart. ESPN’s Football Power Index does not think as highly of the Razorbacks, with Arkansas checking in as the No. 10 team in the 14-team conference. The SEC has been college football’s premier conference for more than 15 years and that’s reflected somewhat as Arkansas, despite being 10th-ranked, is...
2023 Auburn Tigers football recruiting tracker
During the first year of the Bryan Harsin era, the new head coach secured a top-20 class for 2022. The Auburn Tigers finished No. 19 overall and No. 7 in the SEC. Looking at the 2023 cycle, the head coach needs an even better class. It wasn’t a roaring start...
Where each SEC team lands in CBS Sports FBS rankings
Fall camps have begun around the nation as we set to open the 2022 college football season on Aug. 27. The Auburn Tigers won’t begin their season until week 1 on Sept. 3 against the Mercer Bears. For Bryan Harsin and War Eagle, it will be a season about...
Where each SEC team sits in preseason CBS Sports college football power rankings
With the calendar turning to August, we’re just a month away from LSU kicking off the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans. But college football begins even sooner than that with a slate of Week 0 games on August 27 that features one SEC team in Vanderbilt, who will take the long journey to play Hawaii on the road. Before we know it, football will be upon us once more.
Kentucky basketball sets monster home and home with Gonzaga starting this season
Kentucky basketball will play a marquee home and home series with the Gonzaga Bulldogs beginning this November in Spokane. A Kentucky vs. Gonzaga matchup isn’t just reserved for the NCAA Tournament anymore. This year, the two college basketball powerhouses will play the first in a home-and-home series in Washington...
WIltfong Whiparound: Alabama was July's hottest team on the trail
In this clip from Wiltfong Whiparound, 247Sports' Steve Wiltfong explains why Alabama was not only the hottest team on the trail in July, but why the Crimson Tide aren't showing any signs of slowing down.
RG3 torches NFL over Deshaun Watson appeal: ‘About protecting The Brand’
Robert Griffin III spoke up about the Deshaun Watson situation, women and the NFL, and it’s something to appreciate. The NFL hasn’t done the best job when it comes to protecting women. We all know there have been multiple cases surrounding domestic abuse, assault, rape, and other things.
