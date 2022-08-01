ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

SEC Football 2022 Betting Preview | Daily Betslip

By BetSided Staff
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago
fansided.com

Comments / 0

Related
ClutchPoints

3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown

It may not have ended with a national championship, but 2021 did end the way a lot of years have ended since Nick Saban arrived in Tuscaloosa, with the Alabama Crimson Tide hoisting the SEC Championship trophy in Atlanta. Looking into 2022 as we begin fall camp around the country, not many teams stand a […] The post 3 teams ready to challenge Alabama for 2022 SEC crown appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Alabama takes over top spot in On3's Consensus Team Rankings

After a week that saw not one but two five-star commitments, Nick Saban and Alabama have now taken over the top spot in On3’s Consensus Team Rankings. Over the last few days, the Crimson Tide has received commitments from both the nation’s top safety in Caleb Downs and the nation’s top running back in Richard Young. Downs and Young join fellow five-star prospects Tony Mitchell and Jahlil Hurley as the top-rated commitments in Alabama’s class.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Georgia Bulldogs Countdown to Kickoff: Day 33

Just 33 days separate the world from watching a hungry Georgia Bulldogs team take on the Ducks of Oregon. ‘But they just won a National Championship,’ you may say to yourself. ‘How can they possibly still be hungry?’. Well, even though Georgia won its first football National Championship...
ATHENS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec Football#College Football#Alabama Crimson Tide#American Football#Sec#Betsided Youtube
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN’s Football Power Index disrespects Arkansas

At SEC Media Days in July, the league’s assemble media voted Arkansas to finish third in the SEC West. It was the highest the Hogs had been tabbed in the division in about a decade. But the differences between the eyeball-test and data in this day and age of sports has never been farther apart. ESPN’s Football Power Index does not think as highly of the Razorbacks, with Arkansas checking in as the No. 10 team in the 14-team conference.  The SEC has been college football’s premier conference for more than 15 years and that’s reflected somewhat as Arkansas, despite being 10th-ranked, is...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where each SEC team sits in preseason CBS Sports college football power rankings

With the calendar turning to August, we’re just a month away from LSU kicking off the 2022 season against Florida State in New Orleans. But college football begins even sooner than that with a slate of Week 0 games on August 27 that features one SEC team in Vanderbilt, who will take the long journey to play Hawaii on the road. Before we know it, football will be upon us once more.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

FanSided

271K+
Followers
514K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy