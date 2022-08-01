ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Cesc Fabregas signs for Serie B side Como

By Sean Walsh
90min
90min
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.90min.com

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Alexis Sanchez: Former Man Utd and Arsenal forward terminates Inter Milan contract to become free agent

Former Manchester United and Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has terminated his Inter Milan contract to become a free agent, with Marseille interested in signing him. Sky in Italy understands the Serie A side have reached an agreement with Sanchez over severance pay on his deal which was originally due to expire next summer, and he will now be free to join a new club.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serie B#Como#Italian Football
Yardbarker

Chelsea put brakes on defender’s move to Premier League rivals

Chelsea do not want to lose another defender. The Blues, led by German boss Thomas Tuchel, have seen multiple defensive players move on in recent times. First-team regulars Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen departed Stamford Bridge at the end of last season after both centre-backs failed to extend their contracts.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

LA Galaxy 'reaches verbal agreement to sign shunned Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig on loan' and the MLS side could confirm the signing 'in the next few hours'

LA Galaxy has reached a verbal agreement to acquire shunned Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, according to reports. The Spanish side has been trying to offload Puig throughout the summer and LA Galaxy could finally provide a route away from the Nou Camp for the youngster, with the signing reportedly expected to be confirmed this evening.
MLS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Sports
90min

Chelsea confirm signing of Gabriel Slonina from Chicago Fire

Chelsea have confirmed the permanent signing of talented American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina from MLS team Chicago Fire. The 18-year-old has put pen to paper on a six-year deal and will spend the remainder of the year on loan at Fire. 90min reported a few days ago that the two clubs...
CHICAGO, IL
90min

Liga MX & MLS come together for two Leagues Cup showcase matches

Liga MX and Major League Soccer are going head to head as Chivas de Guadalajara confronts LA Galaxy and LAFC takes on Club America at Sofi Stadium in Los Angeles, California. The two exhibition matches serve to promote the Leagues Cup, an annual month-long tournament featuring all 47 teams from MLS and Liga MX coming in 2023. Though the competition is separate from the Concacaf Champions League, the winner of the tournament earns automatic qualification to the CCL round of 16.
LOS ANGELES, CA
90min

Riqui Puig finalizes transfer from Barcelona to LA Galaxy

The LA Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign Barcelona midfielder Riqui Puig, 90min sources confirm. Reports emerged earlier this week linking the Spaniard to the Galaxy, with Fabrizio Romano stating on Tuesday that the two clubs had reached an agreement. 90min sources confirmed the details had been agreed and...
MLS
90min

90min

760
Followers
7K+
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

 https://www.90min.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy