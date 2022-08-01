www.blufftontoday.com
Related
kiss951.com
More Than 20 Cases of Monkey Pox Reported in South Carolina
As the world continues to monitor Money Pox, more and more cases are popping up across the country. More than 20 cases have been reported in South Carolina according to data from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. WCBD News 2’s Tim Renaud, reports that the state’s first known infections were reported back in July. The cases were in the Lowcountry area and the Midlands of South Carolina.
What South Carolina counties have the highest COVID-19 case rates within the last week?
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Both urban and rural counties in South Carolina top the list for the areas with the highest rate of new COVID-19 cases, according to information updated Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At the top of the list is Cherokee County, with an average of 534.03 new […]
bigeasymagazine.com
South Carolina Motor Accidents – The World of Commute in South Carolina
In this era, where the number of cars we own and drive has become a status symbol and everyone wants in on the action, it’s considered fancy to own fast cars and perform dangerous stunts on them. People take part in such activities on a competitive scale even though none of them are professionals.
FOX Carolina
Another earthquake confirmed in South Carolina
ELGIN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed another earthquake was felt in South Carolina on Wednesday. The USGS said a low-magnitude 1.8m earthquake happened 3.6 miles east of Elgin at 8:44 a.m. with a depth of 3 kilometers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Least educated counties in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the least educated counties in South Carolina using data from U.S. Census Bureau.
abcnews4.com
South Carolina runs nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Wilson says
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina is joining a nationwide Anti-Robocall Litigation Task Force, Attorney General Alan Wilson said Tuesday. The 50-state task force aims to educate consumers, investigate, and take legal action against the telecommunications companies "responsible for bringing a majority of foreign robocalls into the United States."
Rural South Carolina water projects waiting for pandemic relief funds
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — South Carolina is dedicating at least $900 million of its $2.4 billion in federal American Rescue Act (ARPA) Funds to water, sewer, and storm water infrastructure. On Tuesday, Sumter City Council approved spending $2.8 million in federal ARPA funds towards water plant upgrades. "Like many...
South Carolina State Fair is hiring for temporary positions
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a unique way to make some extra money? The South Carolina State Fair is now hiring for temporary positions available during the 12-day event in October. The South Carolina State Fair, the state’s largest annual event, is now accepting temporary employment applications for this...
IN THIS ARTICLE
abccolumbia.com
DSS: More than 33,000 children of working families are receiving childcare assistance in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – The Department of Social Services is assisting thousands of South Carolina families who need help paying for childcare. The assistance comes from the COVID 300 voucher program which began in 2020 and is funded by federal dollars given due to the pandemic. Connelly-Anne Ragley with...
The Post and Courier
Fight the Power: The paradoxical gun culture in South Carolina
C. Delores Tucker was right. Tucker was a civil rights activist that marched with Dr. King (as well as an honorary doctorate recipient from Morris College in Sumter, South Carolina). Tucker spent the '90s bashing gangsta rap and the lyrics she deemed misogynistic and filled with gun violence, making an example of Snoop's 'Doggystyle,' which had an abundance of both.
crbjbizwire.com
Dominion Energy’s Commitment to Diversity, Sustainability Connects With New Generation of Interns in South Carolina
CAYCE, S.C. – As Dominion Energy transforms into the leading clean energy company in the nation, a new generation of interns is attracted to the company’s increasingly diverse workforce, culture of excellence and commitment to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Madison Locklear, a senior majoring in mechanical engineering at...
charlestondaily.net
South Carolina Ranks 11th longest to sell homes on average in latest study
The study by online bank Tangerine.ca analyzed data from Zillow, which included the average ‘days to pending’ and ‘days to close’ numbers over the past four years to see where homes take the longest to sell on average. ‘Days to pending’ refers to how long it takes to get an offer that is accepted, and ‘Days to close’ refers to how long it takes to close the sale.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Best online colleges in South Carolina 2022
Looking to attend online school out-of-state? Online colleges in South Carolina deserve your consideration. An online degree earned at a South Carolina school may offer low tuition and preparation for work in the state's top industries. The U.S. Census Bureau reports that the median household income in South Carolina was...
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
WJCL
South Carolina judge rules against gag order request in Alex Murdaugh murder trial
SAVANNAH, Ga. — According to the newspaper The State, a South Carolina judge ruled against a gag order in the Alex Murdaugh murder trial. Prosecutors and defense attorneys both made the request because they said information needs to be kept from the press to protect the integrity of the investigation.
The Post and Courier
South Carolina 988 center deluged by calls, funding needed
In its first week as the new 988 hotline for mental health needs in South Carolina, the call center was swamped with calls. And while backup is on the way, the nonprofit operating the line needs a more steady source of funding. After years as the South Carolina Lifeline for...
TheHorse.com
Three South Carolina Horses Positive for EIA
On July 30, Clemson University Livestock Poultry Health (CULPH) confirmed three cases of equine infectious anemia (EIA) in South Carolina. A 4-year-old Quarter Horse gelding in Berkeley County was confirmed positive. The facility where the horse resides is under official quarantine. Additionally, a 6-year-old Quarter Horse gelding and a 10-year-old...
The Post and Courier
Court punts decision to shift Carolina Panthers' HQ bankruptcy to SC
It's a delay of game call for the builders of the failed Carolina Panthers $800 million practice site and headquarters in York County. Mascaro/Barton Malow, the general contractor on the 234-acre development, and numerous firms that worked on the doomed project are asking that the associated bankruptcy filing be moved downfield to South Carolina.
WIS-TV
South Carolina faced with superintendent vote amid teacher shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Students in South Carolina are starting a new school year but returning to an old problem. The state has a well-documented teacher shortage which will be back on display this fall. The issue is pronounced in Richland County, where Richland School District 1 reports being short...
Cunningham picks former fighter pilot as running mate in South Carolina governor’s race
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joe Cunningham has chosen Tally Parham Casey, a civil litigator who flew fighter jets during three combat tours over Iraq, to be his running mate in his quest to become South Carolina’s first Democratic governor in 20 years. “She’s one of the most impressive people that I’ve ever met,” said Cunningham, […]
Comments / 0