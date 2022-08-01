Everywhere You Are: Bill was at the Ballpark!

www.wtvr.com
RICHMOND, Va. -- Raymond and his family checked out the Keystone Train Show and shared the photos with us. Virginia This Morning viewer Jenny sent in incredible photos from her friend's birthday celebration! Lastly, Sharon sent in a super cool photo of a hummingbird. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica had a fun filled weekend! Our friend, Shayne visited Petersburg and had an incredible time! Lastly, Barbara shared a great moment from her time with her grand kids. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just...
Play Episode 3 of the Dateline: Missing in America Podcast below and click here to follow. It was an unseasonably warm day, and while the leaves were starting to turn their predictable shades of red and gold, the crisp fall chill hadn't settled in just yet in Richmond, Virginia. It...
Hanover Public Schools issued an official apology Wednesday after printing T-shirts with a logo that resembled a swastika and distributing them to staff at a professional development conference.
RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
Bolt Mobility, the first licensed scooter company to roll into the Richmond area in 2019, informed the city on June 7 that it was ceasing local operations.
VA., RICHMOND — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski’s 17-year-old daughter was killed in a boating accident over the weekend in Virginia, local authorities confirmed on Monday. On Saturday, two girls, including Julia Budzinski, fell off a tube being towed behind a boat on the James...
“Clover Hill is not the restaurant capital of Chesterfield County. But with this project, we’re getting closer,” said Clover Hill district supervisor Chris Winslow at last week’s meeting.
RICHMOND, Va. -- 5th Baptist Church’s WE CARE Festival is back for another year of wellness, education, community awareness and resident empowerment. Here to share more is Monisha Crosby of Fifth Street Baptist Church and Joel McClellan, attorney with Marks & Harrison who are partners on this event. Join in the fun on August 6th from 11am - 2pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center located at 701 E Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-321-5115.
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
Richmond fines what may be considered a hefty fee for scooter companies -- a possible driving force behind the decision of the city's first e-scooter operator, Bolt, to leave.
TAMPA, Fla. (WFTS) — There have been DNA tests and detectives, a lifetime of questions but few answers. At 88 years old, Tampa, Florida's, Miss Yvonne is still trying to solve her life's greatest mystery. "When I was about three months old, I was left on a doorstep in...
RICHMOND, Va. -- JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. joins us to share some tips to navigate this interesting time. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday and Friday, visit her website.
Hanover Schools responded to criticism over a logo placed on a t-shirt handed out to staff during a Unified Professional Learning Conference this week.
The people who help get groceries to your table are feeling the strain of inflation and drier weather.
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident almost fell victim to a scam targeting his credit card information and social security when someone contacted him posing as Bank of America. While he was able to avoid trouble, others lose their money or identity in scams every year. Everette Spindle...
SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
