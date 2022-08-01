ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Everywhere You Are: Bill was at the Ballpark!

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago
www.wtvr.com

Everywhere You Are: The Keystone Train Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Raymond and his family checked out the Keystone Train Show and shared the photos with us. Virginia This Morning viewer Jenny sent in incredible photos from her friend's birthday celebration! Lastly, Sharon sent in a super cool photo of a hummingbird. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
RICHMOND, VA
Rappahannock Record

Nancy Travers signs off to listeners after nearly 40 years on the airwaves

There are probably very few people who truly fulfill their destiny and purpose and work the career they are born to do. Nancy Travers, however, is one of those very few. After nearly 40 years of speaking to listeners in the Hampton Roads, the Outer Banks, the greater Richmond area, and of course, the Northern Neck, she will leave behind a legacy of serving communities with dedication to providing news, music and a smile listeners could hear through their radio speakers each and every morning.
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
visitfarmville.com

Farmville: A Wellness Destination in the Heart of Virginia

Ready for a reset? As the busy summer season winds down, it’s time to plan that last vacation. If you’ve been searching for the perfect spot to pause and take a breath, look no further than Farmville, Virginia!. As a wellness destination, Farmville boasts natural spaces, healthful fare...
FARMVILLE, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Jessica’s outdoor adventure!

RICHMOND, Va. -- Jessica had a fun filled weekend! Our friend, Shayne visited Petersburg and had an incredible time! Lastly, Barbara shared a great moment from her time with her grand kids. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just...
PETERSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

FBI recognizes 2 SW, central Virginia schools in internet challenge

RICHMOND, Va. (WFXR) — Two schools in southwest and central Virginia are being recognized by FBI Richmond for their participation in the FBI’s Safe Online Surfing (FBI-SOS) Internet Challenge. The principals of Floyd Elementary School in Floyd and Linkhorn Middle School in Lynchburg were recognized for the work...
VIRGINIA STATE
focushillsboro.com

Daughter of Blue Jays 1B Coach Mark Budzinski Died In Tubing Accident

VA., RICHMOND — Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski’s 17-year-old daughter was killed in a boating accident over the weekend in Virginia, local authorities confirmed on Monday. On Saturday, two girls, including Julia Budzinski, fell off a tube being towed behind a boat on the James...
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

16th Annual WE CARE Festival

RICHMOND, Va. -- 5th Baptist Church’s WE CARE Festival is back for another year of wellness, education, community awareness and resident empowerment. Here to share more is Monisha Crosby of Fifth Street Baptist Church and Joel McClellan, attorney with Marks & Harrison who are partners on this event. Join in the fun on August 6th from 11am - 2pm at Hotchkiss Field Community Center located at 701 E Brookland Park Blvd. in Richmond. For more information, give them a call at 804-321-5115.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Refresh your “money mojo” with JB Bryan

RICHMOND, Va. -- JB Bryan, President and Chief Investment Officer at JB Bryan Financial Group, Inc. joins us to share some tips to navigate this interesting time. To learn more about JB Bryan Financial Group and their services or to register for a free money seminar offered every Wednesday and Friday, visit her website.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Scammer sends text to Richmond man claiming to be Bank of America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident almost fell victim to a scam targeting his credit card information and social security when someone contacted him posing as Bank of America. While he was able to avoid trouble, others lose their money or identity in scams every year. Everette Spindle...
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Business

Va. Credit Union loses bid to expand membership

SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA

