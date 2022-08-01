City gearing up for Hub City BBQ Cookoff

www.fox34.com
Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If...
Lubbock’s 52nd Annual Fall Festival is Back, Vendor Signup Is Open
If you are looking for a craft vendor event in Lubbock look no further. Every year The Lubbock Municipal Garden and Arts Center hosts an Annual Fall Festival and this year the craft vendor registration is now open. This event has been going on for 52nd years and it is a lot of fun.
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
City proposes 3 splash pads to replace Lubbock pools
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The budget proposed by the City of Lubbock includes a capital project using $5.1 million in ARPA funding to design and construct three splash pads to replace the Mae Simmons, Maxey and Montelongo pools, leaving only the Clapp Park pool. According to budget documents, the three...
Lubbock citizens recommend $200 million bond for road improvements
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Citizen’s Advisory Committee on Tuesday recommended the Lubbock City Council bring a $200 million road bond package to voters this November, paving the way for a new street plan after voters rejected their original $174.5 million proposition last year. “The consensus of the committee...
City of Lubbock Plans To Close Most Pools For Good After This Summer
Enjoy the municipal pools in Lubbock while you can, because if the proposed City of Lubbock budget passes, most of the pools will be closed for good. This past Monday, the Lubbock City Council was presented with the 2023 proposed budget and among the items including in the budget is the future of the Lubbock pools. The plan moving forward is to close all municipal pools in Lubbock except for the pool located at Clapp Park. Instead of pouring money into pools that are in desperate need of costly repairs, the City of Lubbock will use $7.8 million dollars from the American Rescue Plan Act to replace the pools with three splash pads. Again, only Clapp Park would keep a pool.
Not a rumor: Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Roadhouse in Lubbock is moving locations in Spring 2023, a company spokesperson confirmed Tuesday. The new location will be at 6101 Slide Road, which was previously a Toys “R” Us. According to the spokesperson, the new location will be able to accommodate more seating and parking, as well as feature […]
City of Lubbock to host National Night Out events
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department is hosting three National Night Out events this evening. The Patterson Library is also hosting a National Night Out event from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be more than 50 vendors on site and Texas Tech’s Masked Rider. The Lubbock Public Health Department will also be there offering back-to-school immunizations.
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
Valero on 82nd and University Ave. demolished, Murphy to be built
LUBBOCK, Texas — Demolition of the Valero gas station at 82nd Street and University Avenue started Monday. EverythingLubbock.com acquired permit details about the location stating that the demolition permit was granted in May for the structure that had occupied the property. One of the permits indicated a Murphy location to be built. A variance was […]
Lubbock’s Favorite Noodle Bar Is Getting a Second Location
I'm so excited about this news and this business. How do freshly-made noodles sound? And I mean, made fresh every day. Or maybe some hot soup on a cold Lubbock day? This place doesn't need much explanation because it completely took Lubbock by storm when they opened. If you've never...
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
Joyland Amusement Park hosting hiring event on Tuesday, August 2
LUBBOCK, Texas — Are you looking for a summer job? Lubbock’s Joyland Amusement Park is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday, August 2. According to a social media post, the hiring event will take place from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. The post said those interested must be...
Lubbock Food Truck Draws Long Lines With Amazing Food & Drinks
Oh man y'all I don't know if you are ready to learn about this new amazing spot in Lubbock. When something opens in Lubbock they get a lot of attention but man this food truck is killing it with long lines and great food and drinks. I was not ready...
Cooler Thursday, highs under 100
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We were back above the century mark for the afternoon high in Lubbock on Wednesday, two in a row and 33 days for the year at this point. Fortunately, it will be a little cooler Thursday as afternoon highs should stay just under 100 degrees in Lubbock and areas to the north and west. I don’t expect much relief for communities along the Caprock or in the southern South Plains.
Vinyl stickers available to support Lubbock nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - HubCity Graphics has partnered with local nonprofit Kat’s Alley Cats to help support the feral cat community in Lubbock. KAC is dedicated to reducing the overpopulation of street cats in Lubbock. The organization uses the Trap-Neuter-Return (TNR) method to humanely decrease the amount of feral cats in the city over time.
Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - On Saturday, August 13, 2022, join the Silent Wings Museum to celebrate Spirit of ‘45 Day and explore the new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered, for the story of perseverance and determination that defines the American Glider Pilot. Spirit of ‘45 Day recognizes the sacrifice...
Hottest day of the week
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The hottest weather of the week, and our next chance of rain, highlight this forecast. Temperatures will soar to their highest levels of the week, days past and days ahead, this afternoon. Most locations will top out near or above 100 degrees. My forecast high of 103° for Lubbock is nine degrees above the average high for the date. It’s four degrees shy of the record for the date of 107° (1944).
Citizens Advisory Committee recommends $200M bond election for Lubbock roadways
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Citizens Advisory Committee was created to consider the needs of Lubbock roadways. Those citizens have recommended another bond election in November. This bond election is for a single $200 million proposition. The committee presented the Lubbock City Council with its recommendations Tuesday afternoon. The...
Win ‘Em Before You Can Buy ‘Em: Tickets to See Chicago in Lubbock
We've got five pairs of tickets to see the legendary rock and roll band Chicago when they play the Buddy Holly Hall in Lubbock, Texas on November 2nd. Wanna win? We're keeping it simple. Just fill out the form below and you're automatically entered. Good luck!. *This contest is running...
