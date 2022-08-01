Refresh your “money mojo” with JB Bryan

www.wtvr.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 great pizza places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Video, audio, and records being released of Richmond Police tear gassing BLM protestors in June 2020KnowGoodWriterRichmond, VA
Popular Virginia ice cream chain closes one location and opens anotherKristen WaltersVirginia State
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in VirginiaTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
Virginia Business
Va. Credit Union loses bid to expand membership
SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
3 great pizza places in Virginia
If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
WTVR-TV
Take your business idea to the next level with the Community Business Academy
RICHMOND, Va. -- Calling all current and aspiring Black business owners!. Melody Short joined us in studio to talk about JWC Foundation's upcoming cohort, Community Business Academy. The hands-on program will run September through December, and will focus on the fundamentals of business. If interested, please sign up for the...
richmondmagazine.com
To Infinity and Beyond
The owners of this Richmond home worked with Rock Creek Innovations to create an inviting spot for both entertainment and relaxation. In addition, they requested a space that would transcend seasons. A heated infinity pool from Douglas Aquatics provides the focal point of the entertaining area — with an elevated view of the James River. A combination of lighting fixtures from Coppermoon and Kichler illuminate the way across the space, which is laid out using Blue Stone Select pavers. All these elements come together to make this spot both functional and beautiful.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRIC TV
Scammer sends text to Richmond man claiming to be Bank of America
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident almost fell victim to a scam targeting his credit card information and social security when someone contacted him posing as Bank of America. While he was able to avoid trouble, others lose their money or identity in scams every year. Everette Spindle...
rvahub.com
Forest Hill Antique Closing
Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
WTVR-TV
Everywhere You Are: The Keystone Train Show
RICHMOND, Va. -- Raymond and his family checked out the Keystone Train Show and shared the photos with us. Virginia This Morning viewer Jenny sent in incredible photos from her friend's birthday celebration! Lastly, Sharon sent in a super cool photo of a hummingbird. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
Richmond announces gun buyback event with gift card incentive
Richmond residents will get a chance to exchange their firearms for cash this month, as the city prepares for a gun buyback program aimed at reducing gun violence.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Virginia Woman Finds Live Snake in Bag of Popcorn at the Grocery Store
Sometimes, it’s a good thing to get more than you bargained for at the grocery store. For one Virginia woman, though, her ‘bargain,’ wasn’t what she expected. According to WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was patronizing a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, approximately 80 miles southwest of Richmond, and had pulled a bag of popcorn from the shelf, when she noticed what appeared to be mouse feces in the bottom of her cart.
rvahub.com
Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey
CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
NBC12
Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
One family gains homeownership in Richmond thanks to Habitat for Humanity
One family is a step closer to closing the Black homeownership gap thanks to Habitat for Humanity.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbaltimore.com
The Virginia Black Business Expo
The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
Kismet Modern Indian to open in Scott’s Addition, award-winning restauranteur eyes Richmond expansion
The owner of two popular Indian restaurants in Washington, D.C., is preparing to open a third location in Richmond this fall.
Help is available for families in need of school supplies
A new survey released suggests that about 19% of respondents feel like they cannot afford school supplies, while about 40% feel like they can, but it will cause budgeting concerns.
E-scooter rental company’s exit from Richmond prompts reactions against usage curfew
Richmond fines what may be considered a hefty fee for scooter companies -- a possible driving force behind the decision of the city's first e-scooter operator, Bolt, to leave.
Restaurant in the works for Swift Creek Reservoir
“Clover Hill is not the restaurant capital of Chesterfield County. But with this project, we’re getting closer,” said Clover Hill district supervisor Chris Winslow at last week’s meeting.
Virginia ABC wants to fight alcohol abuse, to offer thousands in grants
Virginia ABC, the agency -- and liquor store chain -- in charge of regulating the sale of high-proof liquors, has announced $83,000 in grants for community initiatives fighting alcohol abuse
Shell company set up by drug kingpin donated to Richmond councilwoman’s campaign
A shell company registered in the name of a Henrico County drug kingpin gave only one political donation before the man behind the company was convicted: $5,000 to a Richmond councilwoman's campaign.
townandtourist.com
15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)
Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
Comments / 0