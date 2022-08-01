ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Refresh your “money mojo” with JB Bryan

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 2 days ago
www.wtvr.com

Virginia Business

Va. Credit Union loses bid to expand membership

SCC rules VACU can't add 10K Medical Society of Va. members. The Virginia State Corporation Commission ruled Wednesday that the Chesterfield County-based Virginia Credit Union cannot expand its membership to the Medical Society of Virginia, possibly resolving a three-year battle between the credit union, the Virginia Bankers Association and several community banks in the state.
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

3 great pizza places in Virginia

If you happen to live in Virginia or you travel to Virginia often then you are in luck because today we are talking about three amazing pizza spots in Virginia that you should definitely visit next them you are in the area, if you want to see what a really good pizza tastes like. All of these places are highly recommended by both local people and travelers and are great choices for any time of the day. Here are the three amazing pizza places in Virginia that you should really visit next time you are craving a good pizza. You will not be disappointed, trust me! In fact, once you have a taste, you'll want to keep going back for more because the kind of pizza they serve at these places is truly amazing!
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

Take your business idea to the next level with the Community Business Academy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Calling all current and aspiring Black business owners!. Melody Short joined us in studio to talk about JWC Foundation's upcoming cohort, Community Business Academy. The hands-on program will run September through December, and will focus on the fundamentals of business. If interested, please sign up for the...
RICHMOND, VA
richmondmagazine.com

To Infinity and Beyond

The owners of this Richmond home worked with Rock Creek Innovations to create an inviting spot for both entertainment and relaxation. In addition, they requested a space that would transcend seasons. A heated infinity pool from Douglas Aquatics provides the focal point of the entertaining area — with an elevated view of the James River. A combination of lighting fixtures from Coppermoon and Kichler illuminate the way across the space, which is laid out using Blue Stone Select pavers. All these elements come together to make this spot both functional and beautiful.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC TV

Scammer sends text to Richmond man claiming to be Bank of America

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond resident almost fell victim to a scam targeting his credit card information and social security when someone contacted him posing as Bank of America. While he was able to avoid trouble, others lose their money or identity in scams every year. Everette Spindle...
RICHMOND, VA
rvahub.com

Forest Hill Antique Closing

Get your antiques at a discount before the doors close for good. Follow them on Facebook to keep track of their last days. Will you help support independent, local journalism?. We need your help. RVAHub is a small, independent publication, and we depend on our readers to help us provide a vital community service. If you enjoy our content, would you consider a donation as small as $5? We would be immensely grateful! Interested in advertising your business, organization, or event? Get the details here.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: The Keystone Train Show

RICHMOND, Va. -- Raymond and his family checked out the Keystone Train Show and shared the photos with us. Virginia This Morning viewer Jenny sent in incredible photos from her friend's birthday celebration! Lastly, Sharon sent in a super cool photo of a hummingbird. Now it’s your turn. Visit our...
RICHMOND, VA
Field & Stream

Virginia Woman Finds Live Snake in Bag of Popcorn at the Grocery Store

Sometimes, it’s a good thing to get more than you bargained for at the grocery store. For one Virginia woman, though, her ‘bargain,’ wasn’t what she expected. According to WTVR in Richmond, Virginia, Kimberly Slaughter was patronizing a Shoppers Value store in Lunenburg County, approximately 80 miles southwest of Richmond, and had pulled a bag of popcorn from the shelf, when she noticed what appeared to be mouse feces in the bottom of her cart.
LUNENBURG COUNTY, VA
rvahub.com

Majority of employers experiencing negative impact due to inflation, according To latest Virginia CEO survey

CEOs expect sales and employment to increase some, but capital spending to remain flat over the next six months. Eighty-four percent of CEOs are experiencing a negative impact on their business due to inflation. In addition to the current impact of inflation, 55% expect inflation to continue to rise above current levels over the next six months. That’s the latest from the quarterly CEO Economic Outlook Survey conducted by the University of Richmond’s Robins School of Business and the Virginia Council of CEOs.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Donut shop taking orders to sweeten the start of the school year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - As thousands of teachers in metro Richmond get ready to head back to school, Sugar Shack Donuts will start delivering fresh donuts to as many schools as possible when teachers return. Over the next three weeks, Sugar Shack will take orders for your school of choice...
RICHMOND, VA
foxbaltimore.com

The Virginia Black Business Expo

The 3rd Annual Virginia Black Business Expo is a 2-day event held at the Fredericksburg Expo by the Virginia Black Business Directory. The event will include 150 vendors, food trucks, entertainment, shopping and so much more on August 6th & 7th.
VIRGINIA STATE
townandtourist.com

15 Best Hiking Trails in Richmond, VA (Great for All Hikers!)

Richmond is not only the capital city of Virginia, but it’s also one of the oldest cities in America. The rich history of the area draws in thousands of visitors a year. Despite this, there remains a small-town charm to Richmond that is appealing to residents. Many of the...
RICHMOND, VA

