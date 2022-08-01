ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston County, SC

WCBD Count on 2

Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
foxcharleston.com

Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation

It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Seabrook Island, SC
crbjbizwire.com

East Cooper Medical Group to Offer Urogynecological Services with the Addition of Dr. Cary Fishburne

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. ― East Cooper Medical Group recently welcomed urogynecologist Dr. Cary Fishburne. He will practice at the newly created East Cooper Center for Pelvic Medicine. Dr. Fishburne’s arrival marks the beginning of a new service line for East Cooper Medical Group, urogynecology. Urogynecologists diagnose and treat pelvic...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
WCBD Count on 2

CCSD Superintendent addresses recent leadership changes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is addressing recent changes in leadership. This comes after the district announced on Tuesday that they are parting ways with the longtime chief of staff, Erica Taylor. Taylor served as chief of staff since October 2012. “All of the restructures that I’m doing is associated […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
The Post and Courier

Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords

Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

North Charleston hires new coordinator to help homeless

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of North Charleston has hired a new homeless coordinator to address the needs of the city’s growing homeless population. In this newly created role, Brandon Lilienthal will be working with city staff to provide assistance to homeless individuals and strengthen partnerships between agencies and organizations that work on […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
abcnews4.com

Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Island Connection

Charleston Community Called Upon In Battle For Mental Health

It’s a new day for mental health in America. More people are speaking openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, and the need for mental health services is on the rise. It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks Your Way Charleston Area, the annual fundraising and awareness event presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Charleston Area.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?

UPDATE: After our report on Wednesday, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening. DETAILS HERE. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. […]
live5news.com

Deputies searching for missing ‘endangered’ woman

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area. Deputies say no foul play is suspected; however, she is considered endangered. She was last...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

