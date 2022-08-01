islandconnectionnews.com
Back-to-School events happening in the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s time for students to head back into the classroom! Students, parents, and schools are preparing as several back-to-school events are happening ahead of the new school year. Here’s a list of local back-to-school happenings, by county: Charleston County Pack the Back Back to School Drive Elite Tax Group and the […]
foxcharleston.com
Damaged Chuch Receives Large Donation
It has been almost two months since a fire destroyed the First Emanuel Baptist Church. FOX 24 News reporter Sean Mahoney shares how the Summerville community has come together to help the church rebuild.
Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie temporarily limiting duties to focus on health
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie on Thursday announced that he will be stepping back from some duties amid an ongoing medical condition. The mayor did not specify what the condition is, but said that it is not life-threatening, nor is it COVID-related. He will have to wear a heart monitor […]
abcnews4.com
Trident Technical College offering programs tuition-free to eligible SC residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Trident Technical College is offering its programs of study to eligible South Carolina residents for free. The free tuition applies to the 2022-2023 academic year thanks to additional funding from the state. The college had previously offered a select number of career training programs without...
crbjbizwire.com
East Cooper Medical Group to Offer Urogynecological Services with the Addition of Dr. Cary Fishburne
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. ― East Cooper Medical Group recently welcomed urogynecologist Dr. Cary Fishburne. He will practice at the newly created East Cooper Center for Pelvic Medicine. Dr. Fishburne’s arrival marks the beginning of a new service line for East Cooper Medical Group, urogynecology. Urogynecologists diagnose and treat pelvic...
CCSD Superintendent addresses recent leadership changes
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) –Charleston County School District Superintendent Don Kennedy is addressing recent changes in leadership. This comes after the district announced on Tuesday that they are parting ways with the longtime chief of staff, Erica Taylor. Taylor served as chief of staff since October 2012. “All of the restructures that I’m doing is associated […]
live5news.com
Dorchester Dist. 2 working on ‘punchlist’ items ahead of new middle school’s opening
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Some middle schoolers in Dorchester School District Two will have a new campus to learn at when the district welcomes back students in two weeks. Around 850 students will call East Edisto Middle School, the district’s newest school, when class resumes on Aug. 15. Principal...
live5news.com
Charleston leaders to discuss new, master-planned community near Wando Area
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new master- planned community in the Wando Area is moving forward with their plans to expand down Clements Ferry Road. This morning Charleston’s Technical Review Committee will discuss their plans for expansion. They will be discussing the Point Hope Community’s pre-application, which, the city...
Charleston County working to fill vacant 911 operator positions
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- 47 jobs are open for applicants at the Charleston County Consolidated 911 Dispatch Center as of August 3. The call center in Ladson, that serves the whole county, is suffering from short-staffing and needs new operators to get back on it’s feet. “We need some people for sure. As well as […]
The Post and Courier
Charleston proposed rental policy aims to crack down on absentee landlords
Charleston has a new plan to crack down on college party houses, but some are unsure whether it will have unintended ripple effects for both landlords and renters. The goal of the policy headed to City Council is for Charleston to be able to respond more easily when neighbors have concerns about nearby renters who repeatedly throw parties, leave bulk trash out and otherwise contribute to quality-of-life issues in the surrounding community.
North Charleston hires new coordinator to help homeless
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The City of North Charleston has hired a new homeless coordinator to address the needs of the city’s growing homeless population. In this newly created role, Brandon Lilienthal will be working with city staff to provide assistance to homeless individuals and strengthen partnerships between agencies and organizations that work on […]
abcnews4.com
Urgent shortage at Charleston County 911 call center, officials push for recruits
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — It’s a job where every second matters, but officials with Charleston County say there’s a critical need for dispatchers at its 911 call center in North Charleston. Currently, the call center has 47 vacancies, which means there's only enough staff to fill...
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: Teacher turned Charleston PD School Resource Officer
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Here on ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge, introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. In this edition, we are going back to school with a Charleston Police officer. He’s no stranger to the classroom as a school resource officer.
Erica Taylor out as Charleston County School District’s chief of staff
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Erica Taylor will no longer serve as chief of staff for the Charleston County School District. A CCSD spokesman on Tuesday confirmed the district has parted ways with Taylor. “Dr. Taylor is no longer with Charleston County School District. We appreciate her valuable time and service to our district,” said […]
The Island Connection
Charleston Community Called Upon In Battle For Mental Health
It’s a new day for mental health in America. More people are speaking openly about their mental health conditions than ever before, and the need for mental health services is on the rise. It’s also a new day for NAMIWalks Your Way Charleston Area, the annual fundraising and awareness event presented by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, known locally as NAMI Charleston Area.
The Post and Courier
Charleston group gets $8.4M grant to diversify the area's health care workforce
A consortium that includes the Charleston Metro Chamber of Commerce and one of the region’s largest medical providers has been awarded an $8.4 million grant to help put more underrepresented residents on higher-income career tracks in the health care business. The “Good Jobs Challenge” funding from the $3 billion...
What is holding up the new Publix shopping center in Moncks Corner?
UPDATE: After our report on Wednesday, DHEC reached out to News 2 letting us know they have approved the water permit, so the store can begin the process of opening. DETAILS HERE. — MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCBD) – People living in Moncks Corner have been long awaiting the opening of a new Publix shopping center. […]
live5news.com
Deputies searching for missing ‘endangered’ woman
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a missing woman. Meghan Spinks, 37, was reported missing from the North Charleston area. Deputies say no foul play is suspected; however, she is considered endangered. She was last...
live5news.com
Mother’s Milk Bank of SC receiving twice the amount of donor milk than usual
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Morgan Griffin, of North Charleston, started to feel the impacts of the formula shortage in mid-February. “I went to go get more and I had to go to six different stores,” Griffin said. Since then, it’s been a constant cycle of checking the Formula Finders Facebook...
live5news.com
‘He was life at a party’: Family and friends remember victim of Walterboro shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - People in Colleton County are remembering and mourning the death of a 23-year-old man from Walterboro. Dexter Lynah, Jr. died early Saturday morning in a shooting at Sure Shots Pool Hall off of Snider Highway. Family and friends say that Lynah, Jr. was well-known and...
