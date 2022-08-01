Nebraska ranks second in Big Ten Volleyball Preseason Poll

www.1011now.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
1011now.com
Huskers talk at B1G Volleyball Media Days
CHICAGO (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook, along with seniors Kenzie Knuckles and Madi Kubik, represented the Huskers at the inaugural Big Ten Volleyball Media Days on Monday at the Big Ten Network Headquarters in Chicago. The Huskers participated in the Monday session of the two-day event from 1p.m....
1011now.com
Huskers extend Red Carpet Experience for several years
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Red Carpet Experience will return for a second year and with the help of donors it will be part of Nebraska athletics for many more. The future of the program has been solidified thanks to a gift from Fred and Sally Bekins foundation plus several other supporters across the state.
1011now.com
Coach John Cook releases statement on Kayla Caffey
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball head coach John Cook spoke on the situation involving senior middle blocker Kayla Caffey entering the transfer portal at Monday’s Big Ten Volleyball Media Days. “We were fully committed to two scholarships for her over two years... As far as I knew, she was...
1011now.com
Heat and humidity return Monday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A warm front moving across Nebraska on Monday will potentially trigger a few isolated thunderstorms in northern and eastern Nebraska. Otherwise, it will be hot and humid Monday afternoon. Tuesday will be quite hot and humid with mostly sunny skies. Slight risk of severe thunderstorms Monday...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1011now.com
Election Commissioner announces voter registration site
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lancaster County Election Commissioner will conduct a special voter registration drive on Wednesday. Any resident of Nebraska who will be 18 on or before Nov. 8, 2022, has moved, changed their name, or would like to change their political party affiliation, may register to vote at the following time and location:
1011now.com
Omaha company helps others start businesses during pandemic
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A local business is helping others grow. During turbulent times problem solvers often get ignored, there’s just too much noise. Even so, those who work with start-up companies are finding that’s not stopping everyone. One Omaha business is trying to spread the wealth. Mark...
1011now.com
Maintenance work will begin on US-75, between Dawson and Auburn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -An armor coat project will begin Aug. 9 on US-75, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Armor coating is an application of an asphalt binder to a roadway surface followed by an aggregate. State maintenance forces will be performing an armor coat from reference post 11...
1011now.com
Capital Jazz Society hosting Summer Jazz Series
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said two people were kidnapped and assaulted Thursday. Police have two suspects in custody. Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Updated: 9 hours ago. Scientists with the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
1011now.com
COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in low orange for fourth week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in low orange for a fourth week. Some key indicators have shown improvement. The orange position on the dial indicates that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on our community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
1011now.com
Husker-developed surgery robot to be tested on International Space Station
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A miniaturized robot invented by Nebraska Engineering Professor Shane Farritor may soon blast into space to test its skills. NASA recently awarded the University of Nebraska-Lincoln $100,000 through the Established Program to Stimulate Competitive Research (EPSCoR) at the University of Nebraska Omaha to ready the surgical robot for a 2024 test mission aboard the International Space Station.
1011now.com
Trailer hauling wheat flour catches fire northwest of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A tractor trailer hauling wheat flour was damaged in a fire northwest of Lincoln. On Monday, around 8:48 p.m., Malcolm Fire and Rescue along with the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office responded to Highway 34 and Highway 79 on a report of a fire. LSO said...
1011now.com
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property
The crash appeared to involve a pickup truck and an SUV on West O Street, on the west side of the Highway 77 bridge. A judge has ruled that former candidate for Nebraska governor, Charles Herbster, will be allowed to add more information to his defamation suit against State Senator Julie Slama. The judge also ruled that Herbster can't stop senator Slama's attorney from defending her publicly.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1011now.com
Omaha Public Schools give updates on open teacher, staff positions
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Days after the Omaha Education Association said Omaha Public Schools had 200 teaching positions still open after many left at the end of last year, the school board provided an update on the matter during its regular meeting Monday evening. Charles Wakefield, chief operating officer for...
1011now.com
NSP, Seward County deputies investigating two-vehicle crash in west Lincoln
Norfolk first responders train at vacant house on future soybean plant property. First responders in Norfolk have been busy the last two weeks with some training exercises, thanks in part to an agreement with a northeast Nebraska soybean plant. Updated: 5 hours ago. A judge has ruled that former candidate...
1011now.com
High heat affects some Lancaster County construction
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The heat is impacting everyone working outdoors, including road construction crews. When the temperatures get hot, project leaders are adjusting to get their work done safely. When temperatures are this hot, it can be dangerous for both the staff and the equipment. The county has had eight...
1011now.com
Summer, temperatures, inflation all impacting local non-profits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln non-profits are feeling the pinch this summer between rising temperatures, inflation and increase in need. The People’s City Mission is focused on keeping people hydrated, fed and with shelter during this time of the year. A big part of taking care of people at the mission is water. Right now, the mission has 22 pallets of water, when they normally like to have around 40. They give out 600 to 700 bottles of water a day.
1011now.com
Two Lincoln gas stations burglarized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department believes two separate burglary cases involving vape cartridges may be connected. On Tuesday, around 9:27 a.m., officers were called to the U-Stop, off 27th and E Streets, on a report of a shoplifting. According to police, the manager explained they were notified...
1011now.com
Road construction equipment in south Lincoln vandalized
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after equipment at a road project was vandalized, causing more than $100,000 in damage. On Sunday around 11:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a vandalism near 40th and Rokeby Road. LPD said an employee of Bauer Underground and...
1011now.com
Firefighters battle house fire in Lincoln Friday
Meet Shogofa! She will be available when the Pieloch Pet Adoption Center opens 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Investigating seismic activity near Kansas and Nebraska line. Scientists with the Kansas Geological Survey are trying to figure out why there's been an increase in earthquakes near the Nebraska-Kansas border. Updated: 5 hours ago.
1011now.com
Budget public hearing
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said two people were kidnapped and assaulted Thursday. Police have two suspects in custody. Local musicians from across Nebraska play at the Storm Cellar every Monday from 7-9:30 p.m. 10/11 This Morning Featured Pet. Updated: 20 hours ago. Meet Shogofa! She will be available when...
Comments / 0