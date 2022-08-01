NC Green Party gets state recognition. Will their candidates be on the November ballot?

www.wral.com
Related
SETH EFFRON: Unaffiliated voters shouldn't be banned from helping N.C. elections
EDITOR'S NOTE: Seth Effron is Capitol Broadcasting Company's opinion editor. In the United States and particularly in North Carolina – a state where I live and a place I love – every citizen should be able to fully participate in our democracy. No one, regardless of political affiliation or more significantly -- lack thereof – should be denied that opportunity.
North Carolina unaffiliated voters sue over elections board appointment requirements
Raleigh, N.C. — A group of registered unaffiliated voters in North Carolina sued the state Tuesday over the requirements for those who are appointed to serve on the State Board of Elections. The complaint seeks to strike down a state mandate that limits board membership to registered Democrats and...
NC Chamber chair removed from brief supporting Leandro funding
A group of business and civic leaders pushing the state to boost public school funding by hundreds of millions of dollars a year will drop one name from a brief filed in a long-running court case over the issue after the NC Chamber said its chair was improperly included in the brief.
Cooper, advocacy group, corporations file briefs in support of UNC's admissions policies in US Supreme Court case
North Carolina’s top executive office holder, a state advocacy group and dozens of corporations are among the latest to ask the U.S. Supreme Court to support UNC-Chapel Hill’s admission policies in a case over race-conscious admissions. The North Carolina Justice Center said Wednesday that it had filed a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gov. Cooper announces $23M grant to implement clean energy jobs in NC
Greensboro, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo came to North Carolina A&T on Wednesday to make a pivotal announcement for the university's effort to aid in the advancement of clean energy and provide jobs in the field. The U.S. Department...
NC Democrats outline plan to protect abortion access
Raleigh, N.C. — On Tuesday night, voters in Kansas voted 59 to 41 to preserve their abortion rights in their state constitution – a much bigger margin than anyone expected. Now, NC Democrats are hoping the issue will motivate their voters this fall, too. When the Supreme Court's...
Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms
NEW YORK — Democrats displayed a newfound sense of optimism about the election-year political climate Wednesday after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights. At the White House, President Joe Biden hailed the vote in Kansas as the direct result of outrage at the...
NC police departments, overflowing with seized firearms, want to change law barring gun destruction
Several police departments around the state say they’ve seized so many guns in recent years that they’re running out of room to store them. They want to change a state law that forbids them from destroying most firearms. “We are really bursting at the seams, which is sad...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NC Dems encouraged by Kansas abortion vote
Raleigh, N.C. — On Tuesday night, voters in Kansas voted 59 to 41 to preserve their abortion rights in their state constitution – a much bigger margin than anyone expected. Now, NC Democrats are hoping the issue will motivate their voters this fall, too. When the Supreme Court's...
Idaho's top court latest in red state to weigh abortion ban
BOISE, Idaho — It’s likely that virtually all abortions will be banned eventually in deeply conservative Idaho, along with most other Republican-dominated states, but there are still battles to play out in court and maybe the legislature as abortion rights advocates continue to try to resist what could be inevitable.
Opendoor disciplined by federal regulators for ‘deceptive tactics’ in advertising iBuying services
RALEIGH – The technology-enabled iBuyer Opendoor, which offers homeowners an “instant” offer for their property and operates in multiple North Carolina housing markets, may be responsible for paying a $62 million fine and stopping “deceptive tactics,” under a new proposed administrative order from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).
Paul Pelosi pleads not guilty to DUI misdemeanor charges
SAN FRANCISCO — The husband of U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi pleaded not guilty Wednesday to misdemeanor driving under the influence charges related to a May crash in Northern California wine country. Paul Pelosi, 82, did not appear in person at Napa County Superior Court Wednesday. His attorney, Amanda...
NLRB: Mine workers to pay Alabama coal company over $13M
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A federal oversight board ordered the United Mine Workers of America to pay more than $13 million in compensation to an Alabama coal company where members have been on strike for more than a year, a ruling the union said Wednesday it would challenge. The National...
See where shark attacks are happening across the US
When it comes to shark attacks, Florida typically tops global charts. But recently, New York has been making headlines for a spate of dangerous encounters that have rattled New Yorkers and triggered beach closures. Before 2022, there were only 12 recorded unprovoked bites in New York's history, including four from...
More rain, more bodies in flooded Kentucky mountain towns
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Another round of rainstorms hit flooded Kentucky mountain communities Monday as more bodies emerged from the sodden landscape, and the governor warned that high winds could bring another threat — falling trees and utility poles. Gov. Andy Beshear said the death toll rose to 37...
After the rain, heat descends on flooded Kentucky towns
HINDMAN, Ky. — Withering heat was descending on a region of eastern Kentucky already reeling from massive flooding, forcing residents laboring to clean up after the deluge to cope with an oppressive new threat. The grim task of cleaning up from the flooding continued, but rising heat and humidity...
Doula: Take time, build the birth team you deserve
Raleigh, N.C. — Editor's note: Sara Davison is founder of Kinly which supports Triangle families (and beyond!) through access to expert support, education community and events. Today Sara interviews Raleigh-based doula Kelly Collins, who is also an expert on the Kinly network. Sara: Tell us a little bit about...
Born to run: Florida teen's years-long marathon includes mile for fallen Wayne Co. deputy Matthew Fishman
Winter Springs, Fla. — Most nights, there are police cruisers following young Zechariah Cartledge around his hometown of Winter Springs while he runs as fast as he can. But he's not in trouble. The officers are in full support of the 13-year-old and the broader cause he's running for.
Alex Jones concedes Sandy Hook attack was '100% real'
AUSTIN, Texas — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones testified Wednesday that he now understands it was irresponsible of him to declare the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre a hoax and that he now believes it was “100% real." Speaking a day after the parents of a 6-year-old boy who...
Machinists at 3 Boeing defense plants ratify new contract
ST. LOUIS — Nearly 2,500 workers at three Boeing defense plants in the Midwest voted Wednesday to ratify a contract that their union said will raise pay by an average of 14% over three years and add inflation adjustments. The vote by members of the International Association of Machinists...
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
61K+
Followers
66K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0