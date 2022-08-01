whoradio.iheart.com
Tim Sieren Practical Farmers of Iowa
Andy had a visit with The Practical Farmers of Iowa and got to visit with 8-year member Tim Sieren who has been no-tilling since 1979, planting cover crops, clover, and rye for many purposes, and very into the regenerative side of agriculture. Below is a photo on Tim's farm near Keota, Iowa.
Popular Eastern Iowa Sweet Corn Farm Stops Sales
As the hot, dry summer caused a delay in the start of sweet corn season for many sellers here in Iowa, it continues to be a struggle for an Ely farmer who refuses to sell sub-par corn to the public. If Mother Nature starts providing some rain, it may only be temporary.
Relief, finally, for Iowa popcorn company
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — It’s tough to grow a business when challenges keep popping up. “Definitely!” says Sydney Rieckhoff, co-founder of Almost Famous Popcorn, a Cedar Rapids-based company with a store also in Des Moines. Challenges stress priorities. “We’re really passionate about offering that variety,” Rieckhoff said. Variety for her company means not whether to […]
Farmers’ Almanac Predicts a Cold Winter For South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
The folks at the Farmers’ Almanac have again worked their weather magic, and they are saying that winter 2022-2023 will probably be a cold one. A very cold one. The Farmer's Almanac has been published since 1818. The Almanac has been a go-to periodical for all sorts of things like weather, gardening, and all sorts of information. Every year The Farmer's Almanac puts out its weather forecasts based on history, weather patterns, climatic data, and their own formulas.
Iowa Would Make Piles Of Cash if They Enforced One Traffic Law [OPINION]
I have been quietly conducting a driving study. A study to find how often a simple Iowa, and national, driving law is broken. My study was not even remotely scientific. It simply involves me counting something while driving. I was safe about it. Jotted each day's totals down in my iPhone's note app. So what was I counting?
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022
(Dubuque, IA) -- The operators of a Dubuque entertainment venue say they have recovered funds involved in an overseas hack. The Five Flags Center says hackers attempted to initiate a wire transfer of money from the Center’s account at Mid-West-One Bank in late June to an account in Hong Kong. Five Flags Center says in a statement they worked with Mid-West-One Bank, local authorities and the F-B-I to find the source of the attack and stop the transfer before it could be completed. Published reports say the attempted hack involved 300-thousand dollars.
My 12 Days of Iowa Hell Has Finally Come to An End
So far my 6 months in Iowa have been amazing. My fiance and I have really settled into our new home and have loved it. It's been a lot of work but it's work that's felt rewarding and it feels like we're working towards something. We don't own some big incredibly expensive house but it's the perfect 3-bedroom home for us two.
[WATCH] Woman Has Strange Experience ‘Living’ In Iowa Landmark
You can say that Nikki Delventhal has lived all across the country. One of the most recent places she's called home is a popular tourist destination in Iowa. Delventhal is traveling all across the country and living out of her own vehicle; a 2006 Toyota Prius. The woman is a travel vlogger and shares her stories of venturing all over in her car, as well as some adorable photos of her dog Camper.
Iowa Agencies Developing Drought Plan
(Radio Iowa) Three state agencies are developing guidelines and real-time resources for city and county officials who may have to restrict water usage during a drought emergency. Tim Hall of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says the first-ever state “drought plan” would leave decisions about limiting water usage to local officials.
State fraud division: Iowa woman submitted fraudulent auto insurance application
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa woman is charged with insurance fraud after submitting a fraudulent document in connection with an auto insurance application, according to the state Insurance Division's Fraud Bureau. The bureau says 46-year-old Angelina Marie Majors, of Fort Dodge, is charged with the crime. The charges...
Iowa Drive-In Theater Reopening After Spring Tornado Damage
(Newton, IA) -- Iowa's oldest drive-in movie theater opens Friday, August 5th. Newton's Valle drive-in theater (founded in 1949) was supposed to open for the season in the spring, but a tornado in march caused tens of thousand of dollars in damage. Co-owner Jeff Namminga says it took out one-third of the screen, the marquee, fences, and damaged the roof of the concession stand.
Hot-air-balloon hits power line during National Balloon Classic in Iowa
Staci Scheurenbrand, the National Balloon Classic executive director, said the accident occurred during the pre-dawn flight event around 5 a.m.
Iowa business relies more on volunteers as inflation impacts food prices
WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (KCRG) — Joslyn Hawkins has been serving acai bowls, out of her food truck company called Bloom, for less than a year, KCRG reports. “It comes with like a thick smoothie bowl, you top it with granola, and then you get to customize the top of it,” Hawkins said, describing the food. “We really saw a need for wellness from the inside out in rural Iowa, so that’s where Bloom started.”
Report Ranks Iowa As 10th Best State In The U.S. For Health Care
Iowa has been ranked as one of the best states in the nation for health care by a third-party survey firm, WalletHub. Their report, which measured 42 key metrics such as hospital beds per capita, physician availability, insured rates, and more, ranked Iowa 10th overall. The state placed in the top 10 in two categories: 7th for percent of insured adults and 7th for percent of insured children. Iowa took 11th for the number of hospital beds per capita and 15th for the percent of at-risk adults with no routine doctor visit in the past two years. Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Hawaii took the top spots in the ranking. At the same time, Louisiana, Alabama, and Mississippi finished at the bottom. The full report can be found included below.
It’s Game Over For Over A Dozen Iowa Lottery Games
If you are an Iowa lottery scratch ticket player, you may want to make sure you aren’t holding on to any of these tickets for too much longer. Throughout the year, the Iowa Lottery replaces its games with new ones. The Iowa Lottery has announced its latest set of ending games, which is expected to close on October 31.
Iowa nursing home named one of the nation’s worst after emergency shut-down
Touchstone Healthcare Community in Sioux City. (Photo via Google Earth) An Iowa nursing home that closed last month in the wake of an emergency court ruling that residents there were at risk has been added to a list of the nation’s worst care facilities. The 125-bed Touchstone Healthcare Community...
Data shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation
A new study shows rural Iowa is being hit harder by inflation. “No matter what we have to buy, if it's impacted by energy or trucking, especially, the prices are just way higher than anything we’ve ever seen," says Steve Swenka, a farmer from Tiffin. The author of the...
Dryness a growing concern in Iowa
August 1, 2022 By Mark Dorenkamp Filed Under: Crops, Iowa, News. The latest weekly crop update for Iowa indicates concerns about dryness are increasing. The USDA says nearly half the state’s topsoil and subsoil moisture is considered short to very short. Crop conditions reflect the weather with corn considered...
Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake
The koi herpes virus is killing a massive number of young carp in Storm Lake, where they are washing ashore and rotting by the thousands, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. It’s the first time the virus — officially known as cyprinid herpesvirus 3 — has been detected in Iowa. It is not […] The post Herpes kills thousands of carp in Storm Lake appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
How will new ATV law affects Cerro Gordo County riders?
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a bill into law that allows registered all-terrain and utility-terrain vehicles to operate in all 99 counties with certain restrictions. The new law took effect July 1, but several county entities, such as the Cerro Gordo County Conservation Board and the sheriff's office, are still discussing the ramifications.
