ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

MSU students grow innovative virtual plants, harvest real knowledge

msstate.edu
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.msstate.edu

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
msstate.edu

Economic Development Administration awards MSU grant supporting work as vital resource for state businesses

STARKVILLE, Miss.—The U.S. Economic Development Administration again is awarding Mississippi State’s College of Business a competitive grant to continue important work assisting Mississippi businesses and entrepreneurs. Specifically, the EDA five-year award of $550,000 enables MSU’s “University Center” status within the College of Business’ E-Center to help businesses in...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
msstate.edu

MSU faculty member collaborates on $1.2 million NIH grant to increase access, equity for multilingual learners

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State faculty member is collaborating through a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to advance immersive learning environments for Latine multilingual learners (LML) with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math settings. Lourdes Cardozo-Gaibisso, an assistant professor in MSU’s English department since...
msstate.edu

Retired MSU professor releases new book on fishing and hunting

STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new book by a Mississippi State wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture professor emeritus recollects hunting and fishing in the South. Donald Jackson’s “A Sportsman’s Journey,” published by the University Press of Mississippi, is his fourth book and explores the connections between man and his environment.
STARKVILLE, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Education
Starkville, MS
Business
Starkville, MS
Industry
City
Mississippi State, MS
Mississippi State
Mississippi Industry
Starkville, MS
Education
City
Starkville, MS
msstate.edu

MSU ushers in new school year with numerous student events

STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State kicks off a new school year this month with a variety of events welcoming new Bulldogs and returning students to campus. The university will be bustling with activities leading up to the start of classes on Aug. 17. The first students will settle in at their...
STARKVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy