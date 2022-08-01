MSU students grow innovative virtual plants, harvest real knowledge

www.msstate.edu
Economic Development Administration awards MSU grant supporting work as vital resource for state businesses
STARKVILLE, Miss.—The U.S. Economic Development Administration again is awarding Mississippi State’s College of Business a competitive grant to continue important work assisting Mississippi businesses and entrepreneurs. Specifically, the EDA five-year award of $550,000 enables MSU’s “University Center” status within the College of Business’ E-Center to help businesses in...
MSU faculty member collaborates on $1.2 million NIH grant to increase access, equity for multilingual learners
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A Mississippi State faculty member is collaborating through a $1.2 million grant from the National Institutes of Health to advance immersive learning environments for Latine multilingual learners (LML) with a focus on science, technology, engineering and math settings. Lourdes Cardozo-Gaibisso, an assistant professor in MSU’s English department since...
MSU partnership with Adobe elevates student experience, expands digital literacy
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State students have a distinct new advantage this year because of a new partnership between the university and Adobe to optimize the academic experience and elevate career preparedness. MSU is the Magnolia State’s first university to become an Adobe Creative Campus, part of a select group of...
Retired MSU professor releases new book on fishing and hunting
STARKVILLE, Miss.—A new book by a Mississippi State wildlife, fisheries and aquaculture professor emeritus recollects hunting and fishing in the South. Donald Jackson’s “A Sportsman’s Journey,” published by the University Press of Mississippi, is his fourth book and explores the connections between man and his environment.
MSU ushers in new school year with numerous student events
STARKVILLE, Miss.—Mississippi State kicks off a new school year this month with a variety of events welcoming new Bulldogs and returning students to campus. The university will be bustling with activities leading up to the start of classes on Aug. 17. The first students will settle in at their...
