With inflation up, New York Republicans revive call for spending cap

By Nick Reisman
spectrumlocalnews.com
 2 days ago
spectrumlocalnews.com

Comments / 5

Rick Graham
2d ago

they call for cap all the want this Trash of a governor won't listen. the Seante majority needs to changed

11
Don T. Spamme
2d ago

good luck with that, the tax and spend Dems are in charge.

5
AP_000789.37e7cfe80ec8417097b39cb1bafa8912.2251
2d ago

Please stop the spending!!!!!

7
nystateofpolitics.com

Hochul urges judges, DAs to take bail changes into account

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul's public responses to questions surrounding the state's bail laws can be boiled down to two key concerns: Judges and district attorneys need to read and implement the changes that are in effect, and ending cash bail requirements for numerous criminal charges is not the sole reason behind crime.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

CSEA Ratifies New Five-Year Deal with New York State

Governor Kathy Hochul on Wednesday announced the ratification of a five-year labor agreement with the Civil Service Employee Association (CSEA), which includes over 52,000 New York State employees in a wide variety of roles. The agreement, which runs until April 1, 2026, won the approval of more than 80% of CSEA members who cast ballots. The ratified contract includes raises in each year of the agreement of 2% for the first two years and 3% for the remaining three years. In addition, the contract includes other increases in compensation such as a one-time lump sum bonus of $3,000 and changes in longevity as a result of changes in the health insurance program that will encourage in-network employee participation and help control health insurance costs. The contract also includes funding of labor-management committees.
POLITICS
wnypapers.com

Hochul launches health care worker bonus program

State budget allocates $1.3 billion to Medicaid program for retention of employees in frontline health care & mental hygiene positions. √ Online portal launching for eligible employers to disburse funds to qualified employees. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the launch of the health care and mental hygiene worker bonus program. Enacted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
State
New York State
The Center Square

Public employee pensions, benefits load New Jersey debt

(The Center Square) – New Jersey’s debt obligation grew to more than $200 billion in part because the state Legislature passed a budget reflecting only the current year’s policy priorities, pension and benefit obligations before moving on to the next crisis, the director of a public policy center said.
POLITICS
WETM 18 News

Political Punches and Campaign Chatter in NY 23: Name calling, finances and endorsements divide candidates

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Carl Paladino, a candidate in the Republican primary for New York’s 23rd congressional district, said Wednesday that former President Donald Trump isn’t planning to make an endorsement ahead of the Republican Primary slated for later this month, but claimed “the president [Trump] has told me personally, ‘Go out and win.'”
ELMIRA, NY
Phil Boyle
Andrew Cuomo
CBS New York

Gov. Hochul wants to make it easier to become health care worker in N.Y.

ALBANY, N.Y. -- With more than 9,000 job openings across the state, Gov. Kathy Hochul says she wants to grow New York's health care work force by making it easier to become a health care worker."Easier means relieving the financial crunch that is required to get the education necessary. So today, we're here to announce the 1,000 winners of our 'Nurses for the Future' program," Hochul said.Winners were selected through a lottery for scholarships to State University of New York or City University of New York institutions.The governor also announced $1.3 billion in funding for bonuses for health care workers and plans to increase wages for home health care aides.
LOTTERY
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Republican Senate#Senate Republicans#Inflation And Economy#Politics State#Politics Legislative#New Yorkers#The New Yorker
WETM 18 News

Siena Poll shows Hochul ahead in NY gubernatorial race

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The most recent Siena Poll asked likely voters where they stand when it comes to November’s gubernatorial race. While Democrats overwhelmingly sided with Governor Kathy Hochul, and Republicans with Lee Zeldin, the Independent voters are closely split, leaning slightly towards Zeldin. “In a state that has more than twice as many Democrats as […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
101.5 WPDH

What is New York State’s Most Rural County?

You probably have seen the memes of what people outside of the state think when you say you're from New York. Certainly, not all of the state is the skyline of Manhattan. But there are some who still have gotten the memo, apparently. But have you thought about really getting away from it all?
TRAVEL
J.R. Heimbigner

Will Washington residents receive another stimulus payment?

Photo of individual counting moneyPhoto by Sharon McCutcheon (Unsplash) Is another stimulus payment possible? As families are struggling, especially during times of record inflation, will the United States government send out another stimulus? It's a great question worth asking. Right now, it looks like another stimulus payment from the federal government is not on the table.
WASHINGTON STATE
spectrumlocalnews.com

Paladino won't debate, says he's not hiding from press

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ​Buffalo developer and congressional candidate Carl Paladino took questions from the press Wednesday afternoon pushing back on his primary opponent's accusations he's hiding from the media. Paladino said he wouldn't appear on camera every time he gets a call, but if things are planned ahead...
BUFFALO, NY
WHEC TV-10

Governor Hochul announces $682 million in financing for affordable housing

ALBANY, N.Y. (WHEC) - On Monday Governor Kathy Hochul announced that $682 million in bonds and subsidies were awarded to create or preserve more than 1,600 affordable, sustainable, and supportive homes across the state. "We are working tirelessly to expand much-needed affordable housing across New York State, and these new...
ROCHESTER, NY

