NC Elections Board certifies Green Party, over Democratic Party objections

Stacey Abrams' Chances of Beating Kemp With 4 Months Until Election: Polls
The Democratic gubernatorial candidate hopes to build on the momentum of her party's 2020 success in Georgia.
Democrats Could Flip GOP-Held Senate Seats in Ohio, Pennsylvania: Polls
Amid dire predictions of Democratic losses in the upcoming November midterm elections, the party's candidates actually appear to be well positioned to flip at least two Republican-held Senate seats in Ohio and Pennsylvania, according to recent polls. Senator Rob Portman, an Ohio Republican, announced in January 2021 that he would...
After Trump-backed candidate victories, some Democrats question party's meddling in GOP primaries
The Democratic Governors Association didn’t waste any time blasting Republican Dan Cox after the state delegate from Maryland convincingly won his party’s gubernatorial primary in the race to succeed term-limited Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. "Dan Cox wants to turn Maryland into MAGAland," charged the narrator in a DGA...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
House Republican who voted against certifying 2020 election results now says Trump 'lost his mind' and that it 'would be best for the party' if someone else led it in 2024
Chris Jacobs nixed his reelection bid after announcing support for a ban on military-style rifles. No longer facing GOP primary voters, Jacobs says his party needs a leader other than Trump. He said Trump "lost his mind" after the 2020 election, despite voting against certifying the results. Republican Rep. Chris...
Polls show Democrats becoming party of elites as working class and minorities shift toward Republicans
The demographics of voters in both the Republican and Democratic parties are changing as the November midterm elections approach, according to recent polls. Republicans are starting to attract more voters in the working class, while Democrats are gaining more votes from wealthier Americans as midterm candidates make their priorities clear in the last four months before the election.
GOP's Chances of Beating Dems for Senate Control With 4 Months to Election
Polls and recent historical precedent show Republicans have a good shot at taking control of the upper chamber of Congress in the November 8 midterm election.
Which party will win in the midterm elections, according to top election analysts
Poll analysts are widely predicting that the GOP is poised to take not only the House of Representatives but also the Senate. The new predictions come at a key point for President Joe Biden, who is faced with crisis after crisis and a Senate and House on the edge.
Democrat Calls Assault Weapons Ban 'Death Wish' for Party
A number of the Democratic lawmakers who voted for the ban in 1994 were handed tough midterm losses that resulted in a disastrous election for the party.
GOP officials refuse to certify primaries: “This is how Republicans are planning to steal elections”
Republican election officials in at least three states have refused to certify primary votes, in a sign of things to come amid the party's baseless election fraud crusade. Numerous allies of former President Donald Trump have echoed his lies about voter fraud on the campaign trail. Trump-backed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake and Nevada U.S. Senate candidate Adam Laxalt both claimed evidence of "election stealing" before any votes were cast. Colorado secretary of state candidate Tina Peters has twice demanded recounts of her Republican primary race after losing by double digits. Nevada gubernatorial candidate Joey Gilbert filed a lawsuit alleging that his GOP primary loss was a "mathematical impossibility," even after a recount he requested confirmed the results.
Ex-Sen. David Perdue says he has 'differences' with GOP Gov. Brian Kemp, but wants to 'help' him beat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race
David Perdue said he wants to "help" Brian Kemp defeat Stacey Abrams in the Georgia governor's race. "Governor Kemp and I have differences. There's no doubt about that," he said on a recent podcast. Perdue, with the backing of Trump, unsuccessfully challenged Kemp in the GOP gubernatorial primary. Former Georgia...
Pence has campaigned for 3 House Republicans who voted to overturn the 2020 election, report says
Former VP Mike Pence has stumped for some Republicans who voted to overturn 2020, NYT reports. Pence is laying the groundwork for a possible 2024 run, including campaigning for House candidates. Pence has also engaged in proxy battles with Trump in high-profile GOP gubernatorial primaries.
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina elections board votes against allowing counties to scrutinize ballot signatures
(The Center Square) — The North Carolina State Board of Elections on Thursday opted against giving authority to county boards to compare signatures on absentee ballot requests and return envelopes to combat election fraud. Democrats on the state board outvoted Republicans 3-2 to deny a requested declaratory ruling from...
Only one of these House Democrats will survive a test of party orthodoxy in Michigan
WASHINGTON — There's a lot at stake in a rare incumbent-vs.-incumbent Michigan Democratic congressional primary Tuesday: the ideological direction of the Democratic Party, U.S. policy toward Israel and millions upon millions of dollars. Rep. Haley Stevens, D-Mich., more centrist and better funded, is trying to take down Rep. Andy...
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Fox News Election Brief: Trump triumphs in Maryland primary, but so do Democrats
NEVER MISS A MOMENT — Check out our midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. TRUMP TRIUMPHS, BUT SO DO DEMS — He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate Dan Cox, captured the party’s nomination in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in blue state Maryland. When asked about the impact of Trump’s endorsement and support, Cox told reporters on Tuesday night that "we clearly were blessed by it." Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary.
House Dems blasts DCCC interference in GOP primaries boosting pro-Trump candidates
Democrats are experiencing internal tensions over their party's campaign offices pushing pro-Donald Trump candidates who believe the former president won the 2020 election. The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee is paying big money to boost GOP candidates who they see as weak opponents in local and state elections, regardless of political platform.
Every Republican Candidate to Be Asked if They Think Election Was Stolen
A progressive campaign is set to ask every elected Republican official and every Republican running for office in this year's midterms whether they believe the false claim that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. The project was announced by the grassroots movement Daughters Defend Democracy, which seek to elect Democrats,...
The GOP's Coming U.S. Senate Landslide | Opinion
If the 2022 Senate elections are analyzed and run as big, nationalized races, the Democrats will likely lose the Senate by a wide margin.
Primaries test Trump's hold on Republican Party
Voters in five states are picking their party's nominees for November's midterm elections. In Arizona, dueling Republican candidates backed by former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are once again exposing divisions. Ed O'Keefe has the latest.
