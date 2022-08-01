NC Elections Board certifies Green Party, over Democratic Party objections

NEVER MISS A MOMENT — Check out our midterm coverage here and follow live election results at the Fox News Election center. TRUMP TRIUMPHS, BUT SO DO DEMS — He was not on the ballot, but former President Trump was one of the winners in Maryland’s Republican primary for governor. The candidate Trump was backing in the Republican primary, state Delegate Dan Cox, captured the party’s nomination in the race to succeed term-limited GOP Gov. Larry Hogan in blue state Maryland. When asked about the impact of Trump’s endorsement and support, Cox told reporters on Tuesday night that "we clearly were blessed by it." Read more from Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser: Trump, Democrats all big winners in Maryland’s Republican gubernatorial primary.

