Alma, WI

Alma man survives SUV rollover crash with serious injuries

By Sam Shilts
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 2 days ago


MONDOVI, Wis. (WKBT) — An Alma man survived a rollover crash Saturday near Mondovi that left him with serious injuries.

The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call at 6:05 a.m. of a single vehicle crash on State Highway 37. According to law enforcement, 21-year-old Bradley Wirtala lost control at a corner of the road, driving into a ditch and rolling over several times. Wirtala’s vehicle hit trees along the way, coming to a stop near a river.

Responders believe the crash happened around 12 a.m. Wirtala escaped the vehicle and was able to make it to a residence 6 hours later to report the crash.

He was transported via Mayo One Air Ambulance with serious injuries.

