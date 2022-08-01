Photos: Scenes of devastation from Kentucky floods

yorknewstimes.com
Related
York News-Times
Watch Now: Cleanup continues after Kentucky floods, and more of today's top videos
Recovery has only just begun in eastern Kentucky after deadly flooding, those who use wheelchairs are fighting back against rules on airlines, and more of today's top videos.
York News-Times
Watch Now: Kentucky flood victims evacuated by helicopter, and more of today's top videos
Helicopters have been deployed to rescue people in Kentucky after massive floods, watch a 7-year-old speed through the roller skating world record, and more of today's top videos.
York News-Times
Watch Now: Kentucky reeling from devastating floods, and more of today's top videos
Crews continue recovery efforts in Kentucky after devastating floods hit the state, take a look at the incredible dive site in Iceland where two continents meet, and more of today's top videos.
York News-Times
Tuesday, August 2 weather update for Nebraska
Many in Nebraska are under a Heat Advisory for soaring high temperatures and humidity this afternoon. Then a good chance of showers and storms with a cold front. The latest on the heat and rain here.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
York News-Times
Death toll in Northern California wildfire zone rises to 4
KLAMATH RIVER, Calif. (AP) — Two more bodies were found within the burn zone of a huge Northern California wildfire, raising the death toll to four in the state’s largest blaze of the year, authorities said Tuesday. Search teams discovered the additional bodies Monday at separate residences along...
York News-Times
Improving air travel
If you or a loved one has traveled recently, you’ve likely experienced flight delays or cancelations. A combination of factors has disrupted our air travel system. According to the latest federal data, an astounding 88,161 flights were canceled from January to May this year. But it’s not just the inconvenience of cancellations or delays that are concerning. One factor contributing to the travel difficulties is the lack of available pilots, which has forced many airlines to reduce the volume of flights they can offer.
York News-Times
Kansas votes to preserve rights in post-Roe election test
U.S. President Joe Biden welcomed Kansas voters rejection on Tuesday of a state constitutional amendment that would have declared there is no right to abortion.
York News-Times
See the stroke death rate in Nebraska
See the stroke death rate in Nebraska using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's Interactive Atlas of Heart Disease and Stroke.
RELATED PEOPLE
York News-Times
Village board candidate rosters set for 2022 General Election
YORK – The deadline has come and gone for incumbents and non-incumbents seeking to run for seats on their local village boards in this year’s election cycle. Incumbents’ deadline was July 15 and non-incumbents’ deadline arrived on Monday, Aug. 1. Now the lists of candidates are...
York News-Times
Third-party candidates file to run for Pa. governor, Senate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania third-party candidates for governor and U.S. Senate have filed paperwork ahead of a Monday deadline to get on the Nov. 8 general election ballot, potentially making a crucial difference in the high-stakes races. Three parties — the Keystone Party, the Libertarian Party and the...
York News-Times
McCool Mustangs return to eight-man football in 2022
MCCOOL JUNCTION - In 2018 McCool Junction head coach Jarrod Weiss and his offensive coordinator Scott Yates began preparation for switching from eight-man to six-man football. Wind the clock ahead five years and the Mustangs are turning full circle as they return to the eight-man game. With enrollment up the...
Comments / 0