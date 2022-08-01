Heat Advisory issued August 01 at 10:43AM CDT until August 02 at 8:00PM CDT by NWS

www.willmarradio.com
Special Weather Statement issued for Switzerland by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 16:18:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-03 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a sturdy building. To report hazardous weather conditions, go to our website at weather.gov/iln and submit your report via social media, when you can do so safely. Target Area: Switzerland A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF NORTHEASTERN SWITZERLAND AND CENTRAL BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH 545 PM EDT At 510 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located near Rising Sun, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Florence, Walton, Oakbrook, Burlington, Union, Richwood, Big Bone Lick, Waterloo, Rabbit Hash, Hueys Corners, Beaverlick, Hebron and Belleview. This includes the following Interstates I-71 in Kentucky between mile markers 76 and 77. I-75 in Kentucky between mile markers 172 and 183. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH
Severe Storms Possible Overnight Tuesday
UNDATED -- Severe thunderstorms will once again be possible along a cold front Tuesday night. Please be aware that most of the severe weather will occur after dark. But, before the chance for thunderstorms, much of the state will be under a heat advisory. The heat advisory will be in effect from 1:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Tuesday.
First Alert Weather: Red Alert for Thursday evening storms
Alerts: Red Alert today for late afternoon/evening thunderstorms that could become strong or even severe. Yellow Alert tomorrow for showers/thunderstorms that could produce heavy rainfall and even a little flooding.Click here for the latest forecast and weather alertsForecast: Today will be hot and muggy with strong late day showers/thunderstorms -- mainly after 6 PM -- capable of producing downpours, isolated damaging wind gusts and even a tornado. The best chance for severe weather will be inland and across the northern half of our area. As for highs, they'll be in the upper 80s with feels like temps of 90-100. The showers/thunderstorms wind down this evening with some clearing overnight, but it will remain a little humid. Click here for our severe weather guideAs for tomorrow, it will be warm and humid with showers/thunderstorms likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. At this point the severe threat doesn't look quite as bad as today, but at least some downpours and localized flooding should be expected.Looking Ahead: Saturday will be mostly sunny and less humid with highs in the 80s. As for Sunday, it looks like we're still in good shape with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
Awe-inspiring 'mothership' storm cell is captured hovering over North Dakota as the state is hit with series 'golf ball sized' hail and braces for more inclement weather
A massive storm cell filmed over the American Midwest this weekend saw citizens bombarded with howling winds and 'golf ball-sized' hail - as residents prepare for more inclement weather. The footage, captured near Lansford, North Dakota, a little before 9 pm local time Friday, was recorded shortly after officials issued...
Severe Weather Threat: NWS Issues Warning for Severe Thunderstorms and Damaging Winds from New England to the Central Appalachians
Severe thunderstorms with damaging winds have been forecasted to hit the Northeast US, particularly from New England to the Central Appalachians on Tuesday, July 12, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). The inclement weather occurs following a series of heavy downpour and extreme heat across the region in the...
Northeast storms could cause tornadoes, flash flooding
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms will threaten parts of the Northeast and down into the southeastern Ohio Valley on Tuesday and overnight. Large hail, damaging winds, isolated tornadoes and heavy rain could cause flash flooding in some spots. Dangerous heat and humidity continue for the southern Plains into the Lower Mississippi Valley this...
Midwest thunderstorms bringing risks of flash flooding, hail, wind damage
Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible Monday across the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all a risk as well as heavy rain which could cause flash flooding. The states affected include Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky where we have had historic rain over the last few...
Kentucky Flash Flood Warning Update: People Missing as Homes Washed Away
The National Weather Service has ordered people not to venture outside in areas heavily impacted by the floods as this is a "very dangerous" situation.
Oppressive heat for the central and southern US
South and central US see oppressive heat on Wednesday. Hot temperatures will move to the Northeast on Thursday and Friday. CNN meteorologist Pedram Javaheri has the forecast.
Severe storms threaten large swaths of northern and eastern US
Severe weather will cover large swaths of the northern and eastern United States over the weekend, bringing thunderstorms, dangerously high winds, heat waves, large hail, flash flooding, and more, according to weather reports.
Ohio, Tennessee River valleys to see flash flood risks
A stalled front stretching across the nation’s heartland will bring the risk of heavy rain and storms for the rest of the week. The biggest risk will be flash flooding – especially across the Ohio and Tennessee River valleys. Strong-to-severe storms will fire up across the Northeast and...
High Surf Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-03 13:00:00 SST Expires: 2022-08-04 01:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by safety officials and exercise caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu A High Surf Advisory remains in effect * WHAT...Surf of 9 to 12 feet. * WHERE...South and east facing shores of all islands. * WHEN...through Thursday. * IMPACTS...Minor. Expect some strong breaking waves, shorebrea, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous. Some coastal erosion is also possible for vulnerable locations. Larger set waves may occasionally impact harbor entrances. Fautuaga mo galu maualuluga Ofisa o le tau Pago Pago AS 100 AOAULI ASO LULU AUKUSO 3 2022 ...O loo faaauau le Fautuaga mo Galu Maualuluga * MAFUAAGA...O galu maualuluga ma malolosi e 9 i le 12 futu. * NOFOAGA AAFIA...E aafia ai talafatai i saute ma sasae o le atunuu. * TAIMI...Seia oo i le Aso Tofi. * AAFIAGA...Tulaga Feololo. O le amalolosi le fafati o galu ma aave o le sami, e le saogalemu ai ona auau. E ono vaaia sologa i gataifale. O nisi o taimi, e maualuluga atu galu nai le maualuga sa fuafuaina, e ono faafaigata ai ona folau vaa laiti i uafu. FAUTUAGA/TAPENAGA O tagata tafafao i le matafaga, tagata auau, faapea le au faasee i galu fafati e tatau ona faautagiaina nei fautuage mai le Ofisa o Vaai Tau.
Flash Flooding with Mud and Debris Led to Road Closures Within and Around Death Valley National Park
Flash flooding due to torrential rain caused some road closures in and around Death Valley National Park in California, United States, after being inundated over the weekend. Mud and debris from the flash floods also struck western Nevada and northern Arizona, according to US media reporting earlier this week. Local...
What is a flash flood?
The main thing about flash floods is the speed. By definition, the rushing waters of a flash flood begin within 6 hours after an intense storm—and often within 3 hours. Sometimes, the water can come within minutes. These sudden torrents bring devastation: After heat-related deaths, floods are the deadliest weather event in the US.
