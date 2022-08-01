19-year-old from Albion arrested in connection with several area crimes

wtvbam.com
Lansing Police need help in assault, larceny case
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Lansing Police Department is looking for help identifying a suspect in an assault and larceny case and two people have warrants for arrest. CASE ONE The subject pictured below allegedly took part in a larceny and assault case from an auto company. The incident took place on August 1 on […]
Albion man, 19, arrested in string of multi-county catalytic converter thefts
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI - A man arrested Saturday is suspected to be behind several thefts of vehicles and vehicle parts throughout southern Michigan, police said. At about 8:30 p.m. July 30, deputies from the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office were responded to a report of a suspicious person in a vehicle in the area of 27 Mile Road and H Drive North in Sheridan Township in eastern Calhoun County.
One Man Crime Spree Ended In Calhoun County
It was a brush-covered vehicle, containing an “unconscious” man, which alerted Calhoun County Sheriff's deputies to the location of a wanted criminal believed to be involved in a series of auto thefts, and burglaries throughout Calhoun and Jackson Counties. At around 8:30 p.m., Saturday evening, the Calhoun County...
Fox17
19-year-old from Albion arrested in Calhoun Co., confesses to vehicle thefts, other crimes
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A 19-year-old from Albion has been taken into custody after deputies say he was involved in a handful of crimes. The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) says they responded to reports of a person that might have been unconscious inside a car along 27 Mile Road in Sheridan Township on Saturday.
WILX-TV
Video: First responders revive 3 found unconscious in Ingham County bar
HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - Dramatic body camera footage captured Ingham County officials revive three people who were found unconscious in Delhi Township bar. Background: ‘A very chaotic scene’ -- Possible mass overdose in Holt bar. The incident happened July 22 at Rocky’s Roadhouse, located on Cedar Street. When...
Jackson man shot, killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI -- An alleged break-in attempt ended with a man being shot and killed inside a Jackson home Tuesday morning, police said. At about 2:23 a.m. Aug. 2, officers from the Jackson Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street for a reported shooting inside the residence. A man had called 911 and said he shot someone that broke into the home, police said.
WILX-TV
Man fatally shot during reported break-in at Jackson residence
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in a Jackson home Tuesday morning. Police identified the man as Jalen Matthew Gillum. According to authorities, officers from the Jackson Police Department were called to a residence near South Jackson and Morrell streets at about 2:30 a.m. on a report of a shooting inside the residence. The caller, identified only as a man, advised he shot someone that broke into the residence.
abc12.com
Police chase ends with four arrests in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Police arrested four people and recovered several illegal handguns after a chase from Flint ended in Shiawassee County early Saturday. The Shiawassee County Sheriff's Office says the Flint Police Department and Metro Police Authority of Genesee County began pursuing the vehicle with help overhead from a Michigan State Police helicopter.
wtvbam.com
Two area vehicle thefts being investigated by MSP
UNDATED (WTVB) – The Michigan State Police are investigating a pair of area vehicle thefts. One took place in the 67000 block of Burg Road in St. Joseph County sometime between 10:00 p.m. last Thursday night and 7:00 a.m. Friday morning. Troopers say the vehicle was unlocked with the...
$5,000 reward offered for information on Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood arson
The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is offering a $5,000 reward for information on the suspect.
Jackson man arrested for abusive activity against kids
Does the name Mark Daniel Sanders ring a bell>
Police release name of man killed in alleged break-in
JACKSON, MI - A man who was shot and killed while allegedly trying to break into a Jackson home has been identified by police. Jalen Matthew Gillum, 28, was found Tuesday morning with a gunshot wound to the chest in a home in the 1000 block of South Jackson Street, police said earlier in the day. He was taken to Henry Ford Jackson Hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arriving.
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State Police
Gregg Hardy wears his message to law enforcement on his shirt.Photo courtesy of Lisa Bressi. When citizens rallied around the Old Courthouse in Adrian, Michigan to get the case of Dee Ann Warner moved from Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office to the Michigan State Police, their voices were heard.
Missing Lansing teen found safe
Sincere Portee is 15-years-old, 5-foot-2, and weighs about 100 pounds, officials said.
WILX-TV
Police seek arson suspect in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WILX) - Police in Kalamazoo are asking for the public’s help in identifying and locating someone involved in a fire Sunday. According to authorities, the fire started at about 4 p.m. at a Planned Parenthood on Crosstown Parkway. Officials said the fire was intentional and that the building sustained minor damages.
Driver charged in deadly ‘Make a Wish’ bike accident
Benn was arraigned in the 64A District Court and is being held on a $1 million cash/surety bond at the Ionia County Jail.
Charges being sought after pit bulls attack girl in Lansing
The incident happened on Saturday on the 1400 block of Ada St. in Lansing.
Driver who hit & killed 2 during Make-a-Wish ride is officially charged
The woman arrested for hitting and killing 2 cyclists and injuring 3 others Saturday was officially charged in the crash Monday afternoon
Lansing police ID driver killed in crash Sunday morning
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The Lansing Police Department has released the name of the man who was killed in a crash early Sunday morning. Around 2:47 a.m. Lansing police officers were sent to a crash at the intersection of South Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and the entrance ramp for I-96 east. Police say a […]
13 catalytic converters found during Eaton Co. traffic stop
Michigan State Police troopers are still investigating a traffic stop in which officials found thirteen stolen catalytic converters in a car.
