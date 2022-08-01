Dexter Lumis Reflects On His Time In NXT, Is Still In Touch With Triple H And Shawn Michaels

www.fightful.com
411mania.com
WWE Announces Suspension & Fine to Ronda Rousey For SummerSlam Attack
Ronda Rousey is paying the price for her actions against a WWE official at SummerSlam, “suspending” and “fining” her on Monday. The company announced today that Rousey has been (in-storyline, of course) given a suspension and fined an undisclosed amount for attacking the referee after her match with Liv Morgan at SummerSlam. Morgan retained the title because the referee missed her tapping out and counted a pinfall because Rousey’s shoulders were down.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Ronda Rousey’s WWE Suspension
On Saturday night Ronda Rousey challenged Liv Morgan for the SmackDown Women’s Championship, and the match ended in controversy as Liv Morgan tapped out while the referee was counting the pin because Ronda’s shoulders were on the mat. After the match Ronda snapped then attacked Liv Morgan and the referee.
Stephanie McMahon: How Do You Stay Connected To The Audience? You Have To Listen
Stephanie McMahon wants to remain ahead of the curve. Before Stephanie became Co-CEO of WWE after her father Vince McMahon retired on July 22, she was the Chief Brand Officer. In May, Stephanie spoke during MTM’s Live Visionaries Webinar and explained how WWE can stay ahead of the curve in terms of growth in the marketplace.
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Brock Lesnar Lifting The Ring At WWE SummerSlam
Fans have seen Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar face off many times since WrestleMania 31, and on Saturday night they competed in a last man standing match at SummerSlam with the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship on the line. At one point Brock Lesnar used a tractor to lift the ring...
wrestlinginc.com
Kevin Nash Comments On Vince McMahon’s WWE Retirement
Vince McMahon broke the news via Twitter on Friday, July 22nd, that he would retire from all roles in WWE. “To Vince McMahon personally, right now I’m sitting in my ocean front podcast studio, and my son and I will drive 1.6 miles down the beach to our ocean front home, and without you believing in me, I would have none of this,” Two-time WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash said on his “Kliq This podcast.” “I just wanted to personally say thank you and thank you for what you’ve done for our industry.
Yardbarker
Becky Lynch Turns Babyface At Summerslam
It was a year ago at Summerslam when Becky Lynch returned to the WWE. It was then that WWE and Vince McMahon at the time made the poor decision of turning her heel against Bianca Belair. The heel run for Lynch just never worked out. But that all changed after Triple H took over and her storyline with Belair culminated at Summerslam.
PWMania
Roman Reigns Reaches New Impressive WWE Milestone
As the Undisputed Universal Champion, Roman Reigns is still the most prominent figure in the WWE. He defeated Bray Wyatt to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Payback pay-per-view event in 2020 after making his comeback from a break at SummerSlam as a heel. He has since defeated wrestlers...
PWMania
Ronda Rousey Suspended from WWE in Latest Storyline Update
Following her attack on referee Dan Engler at SummerSlam, WWE has announced a storyline suspension for Ronda Rousey. She was penalized “an undisclosed amount” of money, according to WWE, for her behavior on Saturday night. After losing to SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan, Rousey appeared to turn heel.
stillrealtous.com
Vince McMahon Reportedly Rejected Idea For Major SummerSlam Angle
The SummerSlam premium live event aired from Nashville on Saturday and Bianca Belair successfully defended her Raw Women’s Championship against Becky Lynch. After the match Becky Lynch showed respect to Bianca Belair with a handshake and then Bayley made her surprise return, but she didn’t return alone. The former SmackDown Women’s Champion appeared alongside Io Shirai and Dakota Kai.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bayley Addresses Return At SummerSlam on Raw, Advertised Match For October Raw
Bayley addressed her return with IYO SKY and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw. On tonight’s show, Bayley spoke in a couple of backstage segments with her associates and first said that it was not about Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch; they were talking about the three of them.
Bryan Danielson Discusses Joining WWE Creative Team, Says He Loves Bruce Prichard
At the end of his tenure in WWE, Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan in WWE) had joined the creative team in a small capacity. Bryan admitted he didn't have a big say, he would just advocate for certain wrestlers, saying they are good and be on television. Speaking to Renee Paquette...
Hangman Page Comments On AEW Trios Titles, Says The Young Bucks Have Not Texted Him
On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, AEW announced that the Trios Championships have been added to the promotion. The first-ever AEW Trios Champions will be crowned at AEW All Out. Teams for the tournament have not been announced. Speaking at GalaxyCon (via All Elite Hub), Hangman Page was asked for his thoughts...
Taya Valkyrie Wants To Have Intergender Matches In IMPACT Wrestling, Names Potential Opponents
Taya Valkyrie wants to mix it up with IMPACT Wrestling's deep roster. Valkyrie, a former IMPACT Knockouts World Champion, left the company in January 2021, but after a brief run in WWE NXT, she returned in April 2022. She quickly rose up the ranks and captured the IMPACT Knockouts Tag Team Championship with Rosemary at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.
Sarah Schreiber: Kevin Owens Is My Favorite Person To Work With On TV
Sarah Schreiber loves live television. As the head interviewer on WWE Raw, Sarah Schreiber gets more opportunities to be on live television than almost anybody else on the show. In a new interview with Fightful, Schreiber talked about doing more on TV and how she respects the performers more than anyone else.
Report: Dana Warrior No Longer Working In Creative, Still Working Full-Time With WWE
An update on Dana Warrior in WWE. Dana Warrior, Ultimate Warrior's widow has worked with WWE closely ever since her husband passing in 2014. Briefly, Dana Warrior worked as part of the WWE creative team. Now, a new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Dana has not been working for the company in a creative capacity in many months.
WWE NXT 8/2/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate review WWE NXT for August 2, 2022!. Get exclusive pro wrestling content on Fightful Select, our premium news service! Click here to learn more.
Rated R Superstar Is Back With A Vengeance, Women's Division Heats Up | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for August 1, 2022:. - The Rated R Superstar is back and he promises to kill his own creation in The Judgment Day. However, by the end of the night, The Judgment Day pulled one over on him and it was Dominik Mysterio being taken out on a stretcher after The Usos beat Dominik and Rey Mysterio.
Finn Balor Was 'Deeply Hurt' He Was Left Off Both Nights Of WrestleMania
Finn Balor was the first-ever WWE Universal Champion, has headlined premium live events, and has been a featured performer in WWE and NXT since joining the company in 2014. Despite being a staple on television, Balor hasn't competed in front of a live crowd at WrestleMania since WrestleMania 34. The fact that WrestleMania has been two nights in front of a live audience the past two years has only made the hurt worse for Balor.
Daniel Garcia: I've Been The MVP Of AEW Over The Past Year
Daniel Garcia picked up his first AEW victory on the August 10, 2021 episode of AEW Dark when he defeated Feugo Del Sol. Garcia had wrestled a handful of matches on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation prior to his match against Fuego, but that marked the first time his hand was raised.
Natalya Invites Will Ospreay To Flip Around The Dungeon, Will Wonders If Her Sister Will Be There
Natalya has invited Will Ospreay to The Dungeon, Will, however is concerned about whether or not Nattie's sister will be there. Natalya has helped names like Liv Morgan and Angelo Dawkins hone their craft in The Dungeon 2.0. A training facility taking the name of the Hart family’s famed training ground.
