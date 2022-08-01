10 Most Important Returning Jayhawks for 2022: No. 5

www.rockchalktalk.com
Related
Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard
Although Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Towsend were barred by the Kansas Jayhawks from going on a recruitment trip during the months of June and July, Kansas basketball still landed a great talent in the form of 4-star guard Chris Johnson, according to Through The Phog. “BREAKING: #KUbball has just picked up a commitment from […] The post Kansas basketball, Bill Self beats Texas, UCLA, Tenneessee in landing 4-star guard appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
The best players in Kansas basketball history
When your program's first coach is the inventor of basketball, then it's only natural that Kansas would exude the sport's history and tradition. A perennial national power, the Jayhawks are responsible for showcasing some of the most important names in college basketball history. Here's our list of the best — listed in chronological order.
Chris Beard makes it official in hiring new Texas assistant basketball coach Brandon Chappell
Texas basketball coach Chris Beard made it official Monday that he has hired UNLV assistant coach Brandon Chappell to replace Ulric Maligi, who left in April to become associate head coach at Kansas State. Horns247 reported on Friday that Beard was hiring Chappell, according to a team source. Chappell worked...
2022 Minnesota Vikings win totals: A new regime in Minnesota
The Minnesota Vikings have parted ways with coach Mike Zimmer and brought in Kevin O'Connell, who is fresh off being the Offensive Coordinator for the Super Bowl winning Los Angeles Rams. This is his first time as a head coach, but the hope is that he can amp up the offense and increase Minnesota's chances for success.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WVU Women's Basketball Nonconference Schedule is Set
West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons releases the nonconference slate for women's basketball
College Football News
Kansas State Wildcats Preview 2022: Season Prediction, Breakdown, Key Games, Players
Kansas State Wildcats Preview 2022: Previewing, predicting, and looking ahead to the Kansas State season with what you need to know and keys to the season. Head Coach: Chris Klieman, 4th year at Kansas State, 20-16 10th year overall, 92-29: 2021 Preview. 2021 Record: Overall: 8-5, Conference: 4-5 Keys To...
Baylor 2022 Season Preview: Oklahoma Sooners
Bears face crucial road test against Oklahoma November 5
NBA Power Rankings: Does Brunson Signing Make Knicks Playoff Team?
The Knicks still linger in the lower half of The Athletic's rankings, but they'd be in the summer Play-In Tournament.
Comments / 0