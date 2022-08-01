Ying Yang Twins’ D-Roc Collapses On Stage While Performing At Vanilla Ice Concert

www.blackenterprise.com
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Bitter Wynona Judd Plots To Contest Late Mom’s $25 Million Will, Blames Sister Ashley For ‘Baffling’ Decision To Cut Her Out Of Inheritance
Wynonna Judd is said to be speaking with attorneys about formally contesting her late mom’s will which left total control of her $25 million fortune and estate to her widower husband.As Radar revealed, Naomi Judd made no mention of her daughters Wynonna or Ashley in her official last will and testament in what some called a baffling decision.Instead, the Grammy award-winning country legend rested all power with her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland.The decision has sparked a bitter battle between the squabbling sisters with Ashley believed to be siding with her late mom and Larry.“Wynonna was banking on getting...
Chaka Khan Is Still Mad Kanye West Made Her Sound Like A ‘Chipmunk’ on ‘Through The Wire’
Nearly 20 years later and legendary soul singer Chaka Khan is still upset at Kanye West for how he sampled her voice on his 2003 song debut “Through The Wire”. On Monday, Khan appeared on Good Day DC to promote her new single, “Woman Like Me,” and was asked about her infamous quarrel with West after he used her voice on his debut single and made her sound “like a chipmunk.”
'Bitter Pill To Swallow': Naomi Judd's Music Catalog, Including Hits With Wynonna, Now Belongs To Her Husband Larry Strickland — Sources
Naomi Judd's music catalog now entirely belongs to her husband, Larry Strickland, including all the hits the country star made with her daughter, Wynonna — adding to the drama over leaving her children out of her will. Radar has learned that Naomi's will didn't mention leaving Wynonna, 58, any share of the duo's long list of duets. Strickland is now in control of Naomi's catalog and music proceeds after she gave him complete control of her multimillion-dollar fortune before killing herself. "To Wy, her feeling is Naomi built her fortune at least partially on the back of Wynonna's own hard...
‘True Blood’ Actor Joe Manganiello Finds Out on ‘Finding Your Roots’ That He’s Part Black
Joe Manganiello who has had roles in Magic Mike and Spider-Man makes an unexpected discovery while appearing on the PBS show, Finding Your Roots. According to The Associated Press, the True Blood actor found out that he has Black blood running through his veins. While trying to find out his lineage, Manganiello was told by the show’s host, Henry Louis Gates, that his paternal grandfather wasn’t his real grandfather.
I’m a lottery expert – I won seven times in two years taking home $1m by picking numbers with an easy strategy
A LOTTERY winner who reportedly picked up more than $1million in a whopping seven wins over two years has shared his strategy for success. Richard Lustig, author of Learn How to Increase Your Chances of Winning the Lottery, believes that he has cracked the formula to beating - or at least competing with - the game of chance.
Brandi Maxiell Says Husband Wanted to ‘Slap’ Iyanla Vanzant While Filming ‘Fix My Life’
Basketball Wives star, Brandi Maxiell, is opening up about her experience on Iyanla Fix My Life and revealing how “mad” her husband, Jason Maxiell, was at the inspirational speaker. Brandi appeared on DeDe’s Dope Podcast last week, where she was asked about Jason’s confession on Fix My Life,...
Bloop! Beyoncé Removes Kelis’ Sample and Credit From ‘Renaissance’ Album
Beyoncé has proven to be the queen once again after she silently removed Kelis‘ sample from her new Renaissance album following the “Milkshake” singer’s unwarranted shade. Kelis was vocal about her disappointment with being sampled on the track “Energy.” The Harlem native took to social...
Beauty and Brains: Russell and Kimora Lee Simmons’ Daughter Aoki Addresses Criticism Over Decision To Pursue Modeling
Aoki Simmons is not here for TikTok’s peanut gallery questioning her life choices. Currently a Harvard student, Aoki was blessed with intelligence, beauty, height, and a svelte build, all of which came from both her parents Kimora Lee Simmons and Hip Hop mogul Russell Simmons. No wonder she is taking advantage of her highly coveted attributes by venturing into modeling, according to People.
Two Former Rival Gang Members Turned Chef Phenoms of Trap Kitchen LA
Chefs Malachi “Spank” Jenkins and Roberto “News” Smith were former Compton gang members before turning their mutual love for food into a one-of-a-kind food enterprise —Trap Kitchen LA. They leveraged the power of monetization, social media, and soul food to fuel their collective desire to change the paths of their lives.
Kenan Thompson Will Receive Star on Prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame
Saturday Night Live’s Kenan Thompson has had a very good year thus far — outside of divorcing his wife — and he’ll add another accolade to his acting career next week. The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced that the Kenan & Kel alum will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
Chris Rock’s Classic Show ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ to be Rebooted as Animated Series
According to Variety, Chris Rock‘s 2005-09 TV series, Everybody Hates Chris, is being rebooted as an animated series. Now titled Everybody Still Hates Chris, the series will air on Paramount+ and Comedy Central. “A reimagining of this groundbreaking, critically acclaimed series has been a source of creative discussions at...
Kevin Hart Opens Up About Co-Parenting With Torrei Hart: ‘We’ve Become Friends’
Kevin Hart and Torrei Hart can attest to the saying “time heals all things.” The divorced couple has battled it out in the past before forming an amicable co-parenting relationship. On The Pivot Podcast, the superstar comedian opened up about rebuilding his relationship with Torrei after their 2011...
Beneath The 12 Soundstages Of Tyler Perry’s Studios Are Buried Bibles To ‘Refocus The Spirit Of The Place’
Studio owner, director, producer, writer, actor, and philanthropist Tyler Perry recently sat down with AARP, The Magazine. According to the media outlet, he spoke about ownership, the influence of his mother, his career, and how he placed Bibles throughout his studio as a hedge of protection for his company. Perry’s...
T.O. Had Time! Terrell Owens Put a Karen On Blast On Instagram Live
Former NFL star Terrell Owens took to Instagram Live on Wednesday to film an encounter with a white woman who accused him of speeding and running a stop sign. Owens started the video by expressing how taken aback he was by his first personal experience with a Karen. The former pro athlete says he was driving to pick up his mail when the white woman started shouting at him, telling him to slow down.
Comedian Kevin Hart Says Ego Hinders The Black Culture’s Finanacial Success, But It Doesn’t Have To Be That Way
Comedian and actor Kevin Hart said on a recent podcast that ego is keeping many, especially the Black community, from financial success. Hart sat down on The Pivot podcast, hosted by former NFL players Channing Crowder, Fred Taylor & Ryan Clark last week and told the group that Black America has a “warped view” about what it takes to gain financial success.
Meet Tracy Christian: Hollywood’s Only Black Talent Agency Owner Expands While Other Agencies Cease To Exist
Just ahead of our second annual National Black Business Month Block Party, BLACK ENTERPRISE is spotlighting talent agent Tracy Christian, an undeniable force in a male-dominated industry. We are celebrating Christian’s trailblazing moves as the only Black female talent agent who owns her agency in Hollywood. Her journey to entrepreneurship...
36th Annual Miss Black USA Pageant to Air on FOX SOUL August 7
FOX SOUL, the Black community’s premiere free streaming platform, announced that they will be exclusively broadcasting the 36th annual Miss Black USA Pageant on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, presented by People of Color Beauty. The Miss Black USA Organization is a non-profit corporation that is the first and largest scholarship pageant for women of color, awarding over $500,000 in scholarships. The winner of this year’s pageant will receive a life-changing four-year, full-tuition scholarship to the University of The District of Columbia, which can be used for an undergraduate or graduate degree program. The pageant empowers women to own their power and celebrates their unique talents, traits, and beauty. Miss Black USA defines her own standard of beauty and celebrates the whole woman, mind, body and spirit, all shades of brown, hair texture and size.
Lauren B’s Jr. Beauty Boot Camp Offer Cosmetology Classes to Young Aspiring Entrepreneurs
Lauren B.‘s Jr. Beauty Boot Camp is grooming the next generation of cosmetology experts through the power of mentorship, inspiration, and innovation. Located in the Philadelphia neighborhood of West Oak Lane, the Beaute Box Salon has become a staple in the community for its notable efforts in teaching girls ages eight to 17 the ins and outs of the industry. Lauren, owner of the establishment, launched her Jr. Beauty Boot Camp in 2017 to spread her vision.
