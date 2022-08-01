Ohio police fatally shoot man after he injured a police dog

www.foxnews.com
Breyona Reddick: Woman accused of murdering infant in college dormitory appeals sentenceLavinia ThompsonPortage County, OH
Cleveland Police cruiser involved in crash
A Cleveland Police cruiser and another vehicle collided on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.
clevelandurbannews.com
Fate of 19-year-old-Black Cleveland area woman accused of shooting a Cleveland police officer to death is in the hands of jurors.....Tamara McLoyd is accused of shooting Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek to death on New Years Eve in 2021
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The fate of a 19-year old Black Cleveland area woman charged in connection with the 2021 New Year's Eve carjacking and shooting death of Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek in the Kamms Corner neighborhood on the city's largely White west side is in the hands of jurors, who will begin deliberating on Wednesday.
Cleveland police ID man they were searching for
Take a look at the pictures in this story. Do you know this man? If so, Cleveland Police would like your help identifying him.
Sandusky man arrested twice in one day for OVI
A Sandusky man was arrested twice in one day for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
Motorcyclist dies after Parma police chase, crash: Investigators
A motorcyclist who Parma police say led them on a chase that ended in a crash has died.
2 arrested in Seven Hills murder
Police are investigating following a shooting that left one man dead Monday.
Man avoids being shot, woman assaulted in Akron robberies, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A shot was fired at a man as he tried to get away from three robbers in Merriman Valley, and a woman was punched in the head in a robbery in the Ellet neighborhood during the weekend, according to police. Police say the 48-year-old male victim...
Lorain police identify suspect shot and killed
Police have identified the man who was shot and killed Saturday during a violent confrontation with Lorain police.
Jury deliberating in murder of Cleveland officer
The trial for a woman accused of killing an off-duty Cleveland police officer on New Year’s Eve resumes on Tuesday.
Vehicle in for maintenance stolen from car dealership: Parma Police Blotter
On July 9, police were dispatched to a Brookpark Road car dealership after an employee discovered that a Chrysler Pacifica that had been dropped off for service had been stolen. There are no suspects. Police are investigating. Theft: Ridge Road. On July 12, an employee of a Ridge Road staffing...
Party at Beachwood vacation rental ends in gunfire
Several 911 calls went out to police after a party ended with a 20-year-old being shot.
Guns seized from car full of teens in Ohio
Akron Police say they seized 5 guns from a car full of teenagers.
Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver
An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
Cleveland Police no longer looking for witness to fatal shooting of 16YO boy
Cleveland Police have located a man they were looking for who may have been a witness to the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old boy in Cleveland on July 27.
Burglar enters family’s apartment while they are home: Beachwood Police Blotter
At 6:15 p.m. July 27, police were called to the Beachwood Villas North apartments, 3447 Green Road, on a report of an aggravated burglary. A family comprised of a man, 41, woman, 31, and boy, 5, were in their first-floor apartment when a male suspect broke a window and entered their unit. A second suspect stood nearby, but did not enter.
cleveland19.com
Suspect still on the loose after killing Lyndhurst business owner; reward offered for information
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The family of 23-year-old Dailyn Ferguson are hoping for justice after the young entrepreneur was murdered outside his shoe store in Lyndhurst on Mothers’ Day. The shooting happened at DFKickz, located at 5412 Mayfield Rd. around 6:30 p.m. May 8 when Ferguson was shot in...
whbc.com
Woman Shot in Akron Bar Passes Away
AKRON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The 21-year-old woman shot by a suspect who was herself involved in an officer-involved shooting early Friday has died. That suspect who was also 21 was being chased down by police after the shooting incident at the Oasis Bar on North Howard Street.
Drunk man shares his political views: Brecksville Police Blotter
On June 27, police were dispatched to Burntwood Tavern regarding an incident with a drunk customer who refused to leave the Brecksville Road restaurant. An arriving officer talked to the manager, who said the man was being belligerent, screaming and yelling at the bartender about political issues. The resident, who...
Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say
AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
Drunk driver counts to 30 in her head on way to jail: North Royalton Police Blotter
On July 8, police observed a weaving black Ford Fusion on York Road. After following the vehicle for a while, the officer pulled it over on Ridge Road. While talking to the resident, the officer was greeted by a huge whiff of booze. Also visible was a cup labeled Miller Lite that she said held her morning coffee.
