ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Lawmakers, first responders push to protect workers on highways

By Ken Houston
WTNH
WTNH
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PbUEQ_0h0YFtgh00

FAIRFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Connecticut lawmakers are backing an effort to protect emergency responders including tow truck drivers and construction workers on the highways. The goal is to get a federal Move Over Resolution passed in Congress.

Whether it’s highway workers or first responders, each day, their lives are in danger while working on the side of the road. In 2020, tow truck driver, Corey Iodice was killed while helping a stranded motorist on the Merritt Parkway.

Convoy honors tow truck driver killed in North Haven ahead of historic sentencing

“A tow truck operator is just simply doing their job. They’re responding to an emergency. They are there to help. They shouldn’t have to lose their lives because they’re simply doing their jobs,” said Brenda Kupchick, Fairfield First Selectwoman.

Helping to bring awareness to the problem is U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal. On Tuesday, he’s introducing bipartisan legislation to adopt a Move Over Resolution.

“I hope we will have unanimous support in the United States Senate. We need to raise awareness about laws already on the books. Connecticut has one,” Blumenthal said.

State police remind drivers of Move Over law after recent incidents

Police and fire departments in Fairfield are well aware of this frontline danger. It’s why they’ve joined forces to support the Flagman Project, a nonprofit foundation established to promote awareness and to honor Iodice.

On Monday, they donated $4,000 to the cause.

“We are putting our money where our mouth is, and we are doing it with our own safe interest. The interest of our emergency responders,” said Chief Denis McCarthy, Fairfield Fire Department.

“We are ensuring that we are protecting disabled motorists as best we can. As a department, with the fire department, we’re now asking the public to do your part,” said Lt. Mike Paris, Fairfield Police Department.

According to national statistics, 65 first responders died last year on American highways all because people failed to move over or slow down during an accident.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

CT man arrested for driving over 160 mph on New Hampshire highway

ASHLAND, N.H. (WTNH) – New Hampshire troopers arrested a Danbury man on Sunday after he drove over 160 miles per hour (mph) on a highway. The highway’s speed limit was only 70 mph. Authorities said that just after 11 a.m., troopers patrolling I-93 North in Ashland spotted an orange car driving at nearly 161 mph. […]
ASHLAND, NH
WTNH

Bloomfield man charged in homicide: Police

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was charged with homicide following a domestic violence assault that turned fatal, police said. According to the Bloomfield Police Department, 32-year-old Kevin Carter of Bloomfield was arrested on Friday after a domestic violence incident ending in an assault on Walsh Street. On Sunday morning, the victim died from injuries […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

Man killed in moped crash in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police have identified the man that was killed during a moped accident on Sunday morning. Police said around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to a crash involving a moped and a car on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard. The driver of the moped, identified as 35-year-old Antonio Cruz-Ortiz of New […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
Dayana Sabatin

States Getting Stimulus Checks in 2022

The federal government will not be giving residents any more stimulus checks; however, numerous states have started issuing their own. Read on to see which states have already issued them or are in the process of it, and see if your state is included.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Fairfield, CT
Government
WTNH

Car lands on vehicles in parking lot in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Emergency crews responded to a crash on Broadway in New Haven, where a car landed on top of several vehicles in a parking lot. New Haven police responded to the crash on Broadway near Whalley Avenue around 1:50 p.m. Monday. No additional information is immediately available. This is a developing […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
WTNH

Police: Armed felon charged after attempted home invasion in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Police have made an arrest in an attempted home invasion in Waterbury on Sunday. Police said they received information that a suspect with a firearm was allegedly trying to enter a home on Valentino Drive, while a family was inside the home. A patrol officer arrived on the scene to investigate […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Hartford shooting leaves four injured, one in critical condition

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A shooting at Main Street in Hartford left four people injured on Sunday night. When Hartford police officers arrived on the scene, they located a woman in her 20s with a gunshot wound. According to officials, she was transported to the hospital where she is listed in critical but stable condition. […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

New Haven police investigate shooting of 34-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police are investigating the shooting of a 34-year-old man. On Sunday, around 4:30 a.m. New Haven police were notified of a Shotspotter alert to gunfire on Edgewood Avenue near Ellsworth Avenue, according to authorities. Upon arrival to the scene, officers located a 34-year-old man who had been struck […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Responders#Sentencing#Construction Workers#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Move Over Resolution#The Flagman Project
WTNH

Woman shoots at car with 3 adults, 1 infant inside: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested an already convicted felon on Tuesday after she allegedly shot at a car with three adults and an infant in it. Just after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the area of West Main Street and First Street for reports of shots being fired. When they arrived, officers […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Hamden officer killed in crash 2 days after retiring

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hamden police officer was killed in a crash just two days after retiring from the department, according to Hamden police. The department said Officer Michael Pantera was killed during a crash in North Branford on August 2. Officer Pantera, a 24-year veteran of the Hamden Police Department, retired two days […]
HAMDEN, CT
WTNH

New Canaan officer arrested on additional animal cruelty charges

NAUGATUCK, Conn. (WTNH) – A New Canaan police officer has been arrested on additional animal cruelty charges. Naugatuck police said on July 30, David Rivera, who owns Black Rock Canine Training Facility, turned himself in on a $20,000 warrant for malicious wounding or killing of an animal charge. Naugatuck police said these charges stem from […]
NEW CANAAN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
WTNH

Former Stratford woman convicted in healthcare fraud case

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – A former Stratford woman has been convicted in a Bridgeport healthcare fraud offense on Tuesday, the Department of Justice said. Nicole Steiner, formerly known as Nicole Balkas, who now resides in Edison, New Jersey, pleaded guilty to a healthcare fraud offense at Bridgeport Federal Court that she committed while awaiting sentencing […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
WTNH

Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
WTNH

Three men flee Groton pharmacy with narcotics: Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — The Groton Police Department is investigating a narcotics theft at a Walgreens pharmacy on Wednesday, officials said. According to police, three men with hooded sweatshirts and facial coverings were seen entering the drug store at 441 Long Hill Rd. around 10:30 a.m. The men went to the pharmacy section, jumped the […]
GROTON, CT
WTNH

State trooper faces additional domestic violence charges in Vernon

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A state trooper turned himself in to police on Wednesday and was faced with more charges stemming from an alleged domestic violence incident at his home in Vernon. According to the Vernon Police Department, Jaime Solis, 29, turned himself in to police after learning that there was a warrant for his […]
VERNON, CT
WTNH

WTNH

24K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy