ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Is Voyager Digital FDIC insured?

By Patrick Thompson
coingeek.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
coingeek.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fortune

‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection

Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
MARKETS
Benzinga

Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance

The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
MARKETS
Motley Fool

Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday

The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Satoshi Nakamoto
dailyhodl.com

$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report

An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
MARKETS
cryptobriefing.com

Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities

The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fdic Insurance#Digital Asset#Commercial Bank#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Investment#Web3#Voyager Digital Fdic#The Federal Reserve
blockchain.news

Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients

Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange

The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
MARKETS
u.today

"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption

American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Robinhood lays off an additional 780 employees as the crypto contagion spreads

(Kitco News) - The fallout from the crypto market collapse in the second quarter continues to spread as the popular online brokerage firm Robinhood announced on Tuesday that it would be laying off approximately 23% of its staff "as part of a broader company reorganization into a General Manager (GM) structure."
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
dailyhodl.com

US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock

Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
BUSINESS
coingeek.com

Spain: Banking giant Santander to start digital assets trading in Brazil

The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s largest commercial bank Banco Santander has announced plans to launch digital assets trading services in the coming months for its clients. Speaking to local newspaper publisher Folha de S. Paulo, the CEO of Banco Santander (Brazil), Mario Leão, said that the move was prompted...
WORLD
CoinDesk

Crypto Risk Management: How to Get Your Wealth Off an Exchange

Keeping your cryptocurrencies in exchanges comes with risks, and there are dangers in doing so for a long period of time. Crashes, hacks and exploits have resulted in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars in the short history of cryptocurrency. If your intention is to buy and sell digital...
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

BlackRock Offers Crypto To Investors Via Latest Partnership With Coinbase

BlackRock, world’s largest money manager has entered a partnership with crypto exchange Coinbase on Thursday. BlackRock now will be able to offer institutional clients access to cryptocurrency trading along with custody services. This is a positive news amidst negative sentiment spread across the industry, the crypto downturn has forced...
MARKETS
POLITICO

The hyper-local side of crypto

There's a novel experiment unfolding in the bucolic Berkshire mountains of Western Massachusetts — one with implications for where, and how, crypto might work its way into day-to-day life. At the Berkshire Food Co-Op in Great Barrington, Mass., you can see which local farm grew your produce, pick up...
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
pymnts

Report: Voyager Digital CEO Cashed Out of Stock at Near High Price

Voyager Digital’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich reportedly sold shares of the crypto platform and lender at its highest trading price a year and a half before the company went bankrupt, The Street reported Wednesday (Aug. 3). The report said Ehrlich cashed out of the shares in February and March of...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy