Is Voyager Digital FDIC insured?

‘I’m out millions of dollars’: Thousands of crypto investors have their life savings frozen as Voyager files for bankruptcy protection
Robert first came across Voyager Digital in March 2020. Like countless others, he decided to give the cryptocurrency broker a try. The platform was easy to navigate. It offered him an up to 9% annual percentage yield (APY)—much higher than a traditional savings account. It claimed to be FDIC (Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation) insured. And being a publicly traded company on the Toronto Stock Exchange, he thought, how bad could Voyager be?
Binance Says It Lost 90% Of Customers, 'Billions In Revenue' Due To KYC Compliance
The world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange has reportedly lost out on a significant chunk of potential revenue due to KYC compliance. What Happened: In a recent interview with CoinDesk, Binance compliance team Tigran Gambaryan and Matthew Price, former investigators at the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s cybercrime unit, said that the exchange’s tighter KYC policies had come at a cost to the business.
Coinbase Jumps Again and Silvergate and Hut 8 Mining Gain on Wednesday
The Senate could be moving a crypto regulation bill forward. After the SEC went after Coinbase for listing tokens it calls securities, Congress may intervene and define most tokens as commodities. This will be a long legislative negotiation, but clarity would be good for all of the crypto industry. You’re...
FCA issues tougher ad rules for risky assets, pledges to target digital assets next
The U.K.’s financial watchdog is clamping down on the marketing of high-risk investments to consumers, but it has yet to target digital assets. In its new guidelines, it prohibited incentives to invest such as “refer a friend for a bonus” and demanded that such ads come with more prominent risk warnings.
Voyager received better buyout offers than FTX’s, set to return $270M to customers
Beleaguered crypto lender Voyager Digital Holdings says it has received a number of “higher and better” buyout offers than that offered by AlamedaFTX back in July, contrary to the investment firm's continued public statements. The company has also just been cleared to return $270 million in customer funds...
Stimulus Check Update: Eight States Will Receive Payments In August
In the face of widespread inflation that has strained household budgets across the country and left Americans struggling with food, gas, and housing expenses, eight states are getting ready to implement direct payments to assist residents.
$2,200,000,000,000 Banking Giant Citi Says Crypto Contagion Has Likely Passed: Report
An analyst from banking titan Citigroup is reportedly saying that the crypto contagion that has impacted the industry over the last several months is likely over. In a recent note to clients as cited by Seeking Alpha, Citi analyst Joseph Ayoub says that the contagion sparked by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem has probably peaked as signs of liquidity stress fade away.
Crypto Industry Slams SEC After It Declares Nine Tokens Securities
The Securities and Exchange Commission announced that nine of the cryptocurrencies listed on Coinbase were securities. Coinbase, other regulators, and crypto lawyers were among those criticizing the agency for its continuous lack of regulatory clarity regarding the cryptocurrency space. The regulatory body was blasted by Congressman Tom Emmer (R-MN) two...
Coinbase Introduces Ethereum Staking for US Institutional Clients
Coinbase Prime – an integrated solution that offers secure custody, an advanced trading platform and prime services– has introduced an Ethereum staking service targeting corporate clients in the US. Coinbase exchange described the addition of Ethereum to its staking options for US institutional investors as an important feature...
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong Reveals What It Takes for Altcoins To Be Listed on Exchange
The head of the biggest crypto exchange in the US is revealing the company’s strategy for listing new digital assets on its platform. In an interview with Lex Fridman, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong says that the first step of listing an altcoin on the exchange is determining whether or not the asset qualifies as an unregistered security.
"Game Changer": $10 Trillion Behemoth BlackRock to Propel Institutional Crypto Adoption
American multinational investment management behemoth BlackRock has announced a partnership with Coinbase Prime, the prime brokerage offering of the leading U.S. exchange. Those institutional clients who use BlackRock's Aladdin platform will now be able to get exposure to Bitcoin because of the recent tie-up. Joseph Chalom, the company's global head of strategic ecosystem partnerships, said the world's biggest asset manager had seen an uptick in demand for crypto among its institutional clients.
Robinhood lays off an additional 780 employees as the crypto contagion spreads
(Kitco News) - The fallout from the crypto market collapse in the second quarter continues to spread as the popular online brokerage firm Robinhood announced on Tuesday that it would be laying off approximately 23% of its staff "as part of a broader company reorganization into a General Manager (GM) structure."
Crypto Lender Voyager Digital Has Received Several Purchase Offers Higher Than FTX’s: Report
Crypto lender Voyager Digital has already received multiple bids to buy it that are higher than the one from the FTX exchange and its sister firm Alameda, Voyager’s attorney said in court Thursday, according to a Bloomberg report. Voyager Digital got the other offers after Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX offered...
US Crypto Exchange Giant Coinbase Signs Huge Deal With Investment Firm BlackRock
Two titans from different corners of the investment world are partnering up to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. In a new blog post, top US-based crypto exchange Coinbase announced an alliance with BlackRock, the traditional finance investment behemoth with $10 trillion in assets under management (AUM). Institutional investors who...
Spain: Banking giant Santander to start digital assets trading in Brazil
The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s largest commercial bank Banco Santander has announced plans to launch digital assets trading services in the coming months for its clients. Speaking to local newspaper publisher Folha de S. Paulo, the CEO of Banco Santander (Brazil), Mario Leão, said that the move was prompted...
Crypto Risk Management: How to Get Your Wealth Off an Exchange
Keeping your cryptocurrencies in exchanges comes with risks, and there are dangers in doing so for a long period of time. Crashes, hacks and exploits have resulted in losses of hundreds of millions of dollars in the short history of cryptocurrency. If your intention is to buy and sell digital...
The hyper-local side of crypto
There's a novel experiment unfolding in the bucolic Berkshire mountains of Western Massachusetts — one with implications for where, and how, crypto might work its way into day-to-day life. At the Berkshire Food Co-Op in Great Barrington, Mass., you can see which local farm grew your produce, pick up...
Report: Voyager Digital CEO Cashed Out of Stock at Near High Price
Voyager Digital’s CEO Stephen Ehrlich reportedly sold shares of the crypto platform and lender at its highest trading price a year and a half before the company went bankrupt, The Street reported Wednesday (Aug. 3). The report said Ehrlich cashed out of the shares in February and March of...
