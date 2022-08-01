ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pelican Rapids, MN

Off-duty SD firefighter saves two-year-old from Minn. lake drowning

By Tasha Carvell
 2 days ago
PELICAN RAPIDS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A toddler is in stable condition after nearly drowning at a lake in Otter Tail County over the weekend. The Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office received a call around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, July 31, for a report of a two-year-old boy who was found face down in the water on Sand Lake, which is north of Pelican Rapids.
