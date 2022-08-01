Amherst panel considers calls for more rental oversight

www.amherstbulletin.com
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Guest columnist John Varner: Misrepresented zoning views sank appointment
This is in response to Gazette reporter Scott Merzbach’s article reporting on the Amherst Town Council discussion of my application for a seat as an alternate member of Amherst’s Zoning Board of Appeals [see Page A1, “Zoning hopeful rejected for views”]. The meeting was acrimonious enough to warrant press coverage. I feel maligned by the process, and slandered by political posturing.
Amherst council rejects zoning appointee over pro-abutter views
AMHERST — An associate position on the Zoning Board of Appeals remains vacant this week after the Town Council turned down a resident’s application to serve on the panel, in part due to concerns with his written responses to a council subcommittee’s questions. In a second meeting...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy
AMHERST — Changing economic conditions, accelerating construction costs and rising interest rates are prompting Amherst officials to reassess a financial plan from February 2021 that will guide the town in paying for four new municipal buildings. The Finance Committee learned last week from Finance Director Sean Mangano, Comptroller Sonia...
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Wiliamstown Residents Raise Concerns About Water Street Housing Concept
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents who live near the site of a planned housing development on Water Street are expressing concerns about the now 28-unit project under consideration at the site of the former Grange Hall. Architect and resident Hicks Stone was back before the board of the Affordable Housing...
Springfield's top health official 'very concerned' about latest heat wave
Another heat wave is about to engulf the region, and officials in Springfield, Massachusetts have announced steps to keep people safe. Hot and humid air will flow in to the Northeast the next several days with weather forecasters saying it will, at times, feel like it is well over 100 degrees when you factor in the actual temperature and the humidity.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Barriers to barbering: Amherst barber, politician pushing for changes to state regulations
Anyone who knows “Matt the Barber” Haskins knows he’s a passionate evangelist and practitioner of his trade. But lately, Haskins has stopped bringing up barbering to people in need of a pathway in life, due to the hurdles facing western Massachusetts residents looking to get into the trade.
Supply chain issues cause delay to start of school year in Massachusetts city
GARDNER, Mass. — Global supply chain issues are seeping into one Massachusetts public school district, as shipping hold-ups are causing a delay to the start of the academic year. School officials in Gardner are delaying the start of classes at Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy,...
Hospital-based violence intervention program created in Springfield
As a vital public health response to violence in local communities, Baystate Medical Center and Roca Springfield will launch the first hospital-based violence intervention program in the region called Better Tomorrow.
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
Amherst officials eye removal of aging Norway maple trees
AMHERST — Amherst’s famed Merry Maple tree, and two other aging Norway maple trees on the North Common in front of Town Hall, will be the subject of a hearing next month focused on their possible removal. Tree Warden Alan Snow scheduled the hearing for Aug. 9 at...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Getting Answers: increase in electric rates
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Concerned viewers, frustrated about the high electric bills they are getting right now, reached out to Western Mass News looking for answers. We took their questions to experts to find out why and what we can expect moving forward. Electric rates are set twice a year...
Springfield Gardens tenants continue to struggle with poor living conditions
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Tenants of Springfield Gardens’ buildings are still experiencing issues with their living conditions. Western Mass News has focused on tenants issues at Springfield Gardens apartment buildings in recent weeks. Our newsroom has continued to receive complaints, both from new tenants and ones we’ve already spoken with who are still looking for answers.
