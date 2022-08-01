Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes

www.leoweekly.com
wdrb.com
Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in several zip codes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officials with Louisville's Department of Public Health and Wellness detected the West Nile virus in mosquitoes in several zip codes. The mosquitoes were tested after being found in surveillance traps in the following zip codes in Jefferson County: 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
WUKY
West Nile Virus found in Louisville mosquitoes, but risk to residents is low
Wave 3
Mosquitos with West Nile detected in Jefferson County
wdrb.com
Several pigs 'running loose' in Vine Grove now living at Louisville animal sanctuary
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several pigs found in Vine Grove have now been moved to an animal sanctuary in Louisville. According to Becki Streif, co-founder and managing director at Tribe Animal Sanctuary, she was notified Monday about nine pigs "running loose" in Vine Grove. "Pigs get loose all the time....
leoweekly.com
In The Wake Of Historic Natural Disasters, We Need To Prioritize Helping Longterm
The footage from the Eastern Kentucky flooding has been absolutely jarring, as historic water levels quickly submerged multiple communities, leading to heartbreaking damage and a rising death toll. As of Tuesday at noon, there were 37 confirmed fatalities in five counties, with searches for missing people still underway. From a...
spectrumnews1.com
Investigators working to indentify human remains found in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There’s a mystery in Jefferson County. Authorities recently found human remains in Louisville. First reported by the Courtier-Journal, Jefferson County Deputy Coroner, Scott Russ, tells Spectrum News 1 Louisville Metro Police Department’s homicide unit was there. Russ says the coroner’s office was alerted.
leoweekly.com
Donation Drive For Eastern Kentucky Floods At Louisville Metro Hall On Wednesday
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced a donation drive to be held on Wednesday, Aug. 3 to help supply the Whitesburg Medical Clinic in Eastern Kentucky. The clinic was devastated by the recent flooding and is in immediate need of essential hygiene and sanitary products. A minimum of 3,000 of the following items are needed:
WLKY.com
INDOT: Fatal crash in Jefferson County, Indiana closes road
HANOVER, Ind. — INDOT reports a fatal crash on IN 56 (East Lagrange Road) in Jefferson County, Indiana. The crash happened Wednesday morning in Hanover, at the intersection of East Lagrange and Kuntz Road. The road is closed in both directions. This crash involves a tractor-trailer, and INDOT reports...
wdrb.com
UofL Health looking to fill more than 600 health care positions
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- UofL Health is looking to hire more than 600 people throughout its network. The health care company is recruiting for all hospital positions, including nurses, respiratory therapists and surgical techs. A hiring fair is being held all day Wednesday, and potential applicants can talk to people...
wdrb.com
Louisville catholic schools won't require students, staff to wear masks when class begins
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Students and staff returning this month to Louisville's catholic schools won't be required to wear masks to fight the spread of COVID-19. The Archdiocese of Louisville released a list of COVID-19 guidelines for pre-kindergarten through 12th grade for the upcoming school year. Families are required to keep children home if they show any COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms.
WLWT 5
A crash is blocking a portion of an Indiana state route near Hanover
HANOVER, Ind. — The Indiana Department of Transportation is reporting a crash is blocking a road near Hanover in Jefferson County. INDOT says State Route 56 is closed at East Kuntz Road due to a crash. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the...
wdrb.com
Owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering dies
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Ada Smith, the owner of Ada's Kitchen and Catering, died at the age of 84. An announcement was made on the restaurant's Facebook page. Smith moved her restaurant to Broadway a few years ago after feeding the community for decades in the Red Cross building on Chestnut Street.
healio.com
VIDEO: Cardiologists ‘can be silent no more’ on climate change and its effect on the heart
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In this Healio video exclusive, Martha Gulati, MD, MS, FACC, FAHA, FASPC, issues a call to action for cardiologists to acknowledge the detrimental effect of climate change on heart health. At the American Society for Preventive Cardiology Congress on CVD Prevention, Gulati, who is associate director...
wdrb.com
Opening of new Wilkerson Elementary delayed after 2nd failed inspection
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The opening of the new multimillion-dollar Wilkerson Elementary was delayed after the building failed a second building inspection, Jefferson County Public Schools announced Wednesday. JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said at Tuesday's Jefferson County Board of Education meeting that the building would undergo a second inspection after...
'This is going to be a major challenge for this district:' Just one week away from JCPS's first day, about 125 teacher vacancies reported
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — There are about 300 reported teacher vacancies in Jefferson County Public Schools, according to Superintendent Marty Pollio. He revealed the number at the board meeting Tuesday night, nearly one week ahead of the first day of school. However, Pollio said that number is only reported because...
$100,000 donation in honor of late son helps renovate two west Louisville parks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some west Louisville parks are getting some tender loving care with a generous donation of $100,000 from David Kueber, a Planet Fitness franchisor and co-founder of Sun Tan City. According to a press release, Kueber and his family made this donation in memory of his son,...
Should Shelby County’s eviction judges be more like Louisville’s?
Back when she worked with victims of domestic violence, Judge Jennifer Leibson witnessed the terrible consequences of eviction. Now, signing eviction documents is part of Leibson’s job as one of two judges in Louisville who currently handle eviction cases. She says she tries to sign as few as possible.
wbiw.com
National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Lawrence County and southern Indiana
LAWRENCE CO. – The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Southern Indiana including Lawrence County. The watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Isolated to scattered thunderstorms will develop this evening into the night. The greatest concentration will be over far southern and southwestern central Indiana.
Protesters push back against JCPS mask policy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Nearly 100 people showed up outside of Jefferson County Public Schools headquarters to protest the district’s mask policy. Under the district’s COVID-19 policy, whenever Jefferson County’s community level reaches “red,” JCPS will have universal masking. Protesters believe that masking should be...
