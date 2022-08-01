ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Mosquitos Carrying West Nile Virus Found Across 7 Jefferson County Zip Codes

By Ethan Smith
 2 days ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Mosquitos infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in seven Louisville Metro ZIP codes. The infected mosquitos were found in surveillance traps in ZIP codes 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215, according to the Louisville Metro Department of Public Health and Wellness.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY

