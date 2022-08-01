www.wiscassetnewspaper.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 75th Annual Maine Lobster FestivalThe Maine WriterRockland, ME
Things to do in Maine July 30th and 31stThe Maine WriterMaine State
Pick-your-own Maine blueberriesThe Maine WriterMaine State
Celebrating National Hot Fudge Sundae DayThe Maine WriterMaine State
Weekend events for July 23rd and 24thThe Maine WriterMaine State
Related
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Make it right
At press time, we did not know. But besides any clues in the image Wiscasset Police Department released following last week’s incident that allegedly included throwing a caretaker’s wheelchair down three floors, we knew something about the actors: They have a lot of making up to do. Loose...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Southport accident victim named
This is an update to our press release concerning the fatal crash on Southport July 27. The Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed the identity of the deceased as James T. Pener, age 18, of Brookline, Massachusetts. Mr. Pener was operating a 2021 Tesla 4-door at the time of the crash and was the sole occupant.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Four arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 247 calls for service for the period of July 26 to Aug. 2. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 6,311 calls for service. Shale L. Maynard, 32, of Jefferson was issued a summons July 28 for Operating under the Influence, on Waldoboro Road, Jefferson, by Deputy Matthew Ryan.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Maine Pretrial Services receives increase from county
For over a decade, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department has contracted with Maine Pretrial Services to provide pre-arraignment screening and risk assessment, release and supervision for criminal defendants. In recent years, MPS has sought modest annual contract increases, but for 2022-23, MPS received a 27.9% increase from the Lincoln County Commissioners.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wiscassetnewspaper.com
State leaders and candidates to attend Dems’ lobster bake
The Lincoln County Democratic Committee (LCDC) has announced their last call for reservations and their list of confirmed candidates and elected officials planning to attend its Family Fun Day Lobster Bake, Sunday, Aug. 7, noon to 3 p.m. The event will be hosted for the sixth year at Cider Hill Farm in Waldoboro.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
75th Maine Lobster Festival offers free admission, schedule of events
ROCKLAND — The Maine Lobster Festival offering free admission every day is just one of the new changes coming to the Festival this year. The Festival will take place Aug. 3-7 at Harbor Park in Rockland. Enjoy fireworks over Rockland Harbor after the Maine Sea Goddess Coronation on Wednesday,...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Renewal denied for Taste of Orient’s liquor license
After hearing from the police chief the Wiscasset select board choose not to renew a liquor license for the Taste of the Orient restaurant. Cecilio Juntura, the restaurant’s owner, can appeal the decision to the state’s Division of Liquor Licensing and Enforcement. His current liquor license expires on Aug. 31.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
New show celebrates art and summer in Maine
The walls at the Damariscotta River Grill transform to summer colors and images, exploring a number of themes and capturing the light and beauty of Maine. Artists Douglas Houle, Susan Tilton Pecora, and Kimberly Skillin Traina capture the essence of summer and life in Maine in three distinct styles and viewpoints, through pastel, oil, egg tempera and watercolor.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Chewonki’s Willard Morgan stepping down as president
After 18 years at Chewonki, including twelve years as president, Willard Morgan will be stepping down from his role at the end of August. Under Morgan’s leadership, Chewonki has continued its century-long tradition of nature-based education while expanding operations on and off the main campus located on Chewonki Neck in Wiscasset.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Margaret King
Margaret “Peggy” King of Boothbay Harbor passed away peacefully on Aug. 1, 2022 with her family by her side. Peggy was born on Dec. 16, 1926, in Holliston Massachusetts to Helen and William F. Sheehan. Peggy grew up in Holliston, Massachusetts and graduated from Holliston High School. She...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Select board replaces longtime code enforcement officer
The Woolwich Select Board has parted ways with Bruce Engert, the town’s longtime code enforcement officer, plumbing and building inspector. Tom McKenzie of Sheepscot was appointed interim CEO by the select board when they met for a regular meeting Aug. 1. “We decided we needed a change,” Selectman Jason...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Friends of Wiscasset Library support summer reading
Bands for Books, a party to raise funds for the Friends of Wiscasset Library, will again be held this year on Labor Day, Sept. 5. Enjoy live music and dancing, hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, raffle, and a silent auction in a stunning setting. While all of the Friends...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wiscassetnewspaper.com
The Dinner Table PAC presents to Lincoln County Republicans
Rep. Laurel Libby, R-Auburn, and Alex Titcomb, co-founders of The Dinner Table PAC, gave a presentation at the Lincoln County Republican meeting in Wiscasset on Wednesday, July 27. Alex Titcomb is the State Committee Man for Sagadahoc County. Rep. Libby is serving her first term as a member of the Maine House of Representatives.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
‘Schoonerfest’ to feature live music, Colonial encampment, food, art displays and more
The countdown has started, as of Sunday there were only 18 days left until Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest to be held Aug. 18 through the 21. “It’s just been crazy busy but things are really starting to come together for us,” Peter Wells of Federal Street said when he sat down for a recent interview with the Wiscasset Newspaper. Wells is chairing the event’s steering committee and one of the founding members of the four-day celebration to Wiscasset’s seafaring past. Schoonerfest 2022 is co-sponsored by the Wiscasset Creative Alliance, a non-profit group and the town’s parks and recreation department.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
5-Mile Yard Sale and Bake Sale
On Saturday, Aug. 13, from 8 a.m. to around 2 p.m., the annual 5-Mile Yard Sale will be taking place on Cross Point Road in Edgecomb. Leading the way will be a large sale at the Edgecomb Community Church’s upper parking lot which will be filled with a large variety of items including furniture, books, toys, collectibles, clothing, along with a wood stove. The Thrift Store will be open where a $3 bag sale will take place. A Bake Sale is also to be held downstairs in the church vestry. Free coffee and restrooms will be available to the public as well.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County property transfers in July
The Lincoln County Registry of Deeds provided the following information on property transfers recorded in July:. Alna: Farrington, Jeffrey M. to Archer, Jade, Freccia, Theresa K. and Freccia, Sharon; McFarlane, Wallace and Seaward, Molly to Monaco, Albert T.; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Charles N. Est to Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est to Jewett, Michael D.; Tilton, Kathy A. P R and Jewett, Merle R. Est to Tilton, Kathy A.; Tilton, Kathy A. to Tilton, Joshua N. and Asperschlager, Lauren; Jewett, Michael D. to Jewett, Benjamin; Boyle, Pennell and Boyle, Richard to Christopher, Kenneth Walter Jr. and Christopher, Milena.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
WE LOVE HATE MAIL- AUGUST 2022
It was Memorial Day Weekend and I was busy remembering the fallen heroes of our nation and hoping people bought enough stuff at the store so I could settle the lawsuit against Fudgie out of court. Things were looking up until a couple interjected themselves between me and a customer...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
BRAF’s August Show: ‘Something for Everyone II’
Boothbay Region Art Foundation’s (BRAF) newly-installed Members’ Show seems to define creative diversity coupled with the saying “great minds think alike.”. As such, our featured artists are the sum total of 92 local and regional artists who deliver an entertaining variety of mediums, styles and themes.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
St. Philip’s Help Yourself Shelf food pantry update
Wiscasset’s Help Yourself Shelf Food Pantry (HYS) is happy to report that it is the recipient of the funds raised through Wiscasset Shaw’s Bags for a Cause program for the month of August. A dollar for each bag purchased at Wiscasset Shaw’s will go toward purchasing supplies for the food pantry. Wiscasset Shaw’s has been a long time supporter of the Pantry’s mission, for which the pantry is truly grateful. Please consider helping the HYS at the checkout by purchasing and using the special reusable bags.
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Veggies to Table flower pop-ups and French macaron classes
Veggies to Table is in full summer swing. The garlic has been harvested. Our 360 tomato plants are ripening, and the celery, cucumbers, peppers, and zucchini are flying out the door. With over 1,400 pounds of produce and 4,400 flower stems donated so far this season to local pantries, Lincoln Health, sharing tables around the community, the Y, and the summer lunch program — we are just getting started!
Comments / 0