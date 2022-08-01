The countdown has started, as of Sunday there were only 18 days left until Wiscasset’s second annual Schoonerfest to be held Aug. 18 through the 21. “It’s just been crazy busy but things are really starting to come together for us,” Peter Wells of Federal Street said when he sat down for a recent interview with the Wiscasset Newspaper. Wells is chairing the event’s steering committee and one of the founding members of the four-day celebration to Wiscasset’s seafaring past. Schoonerfest 2022 is co-sponsored by the Wiscasset Creative Alliance, a non-profit group and the town’s parks and recreation department.

