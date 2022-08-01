Man arrested, 130 pounds of marijuana seized in Camden County traffic stop

www.komu.com
kjluradio.com
Fulton woman arrested with almost an ounce of methamphetamine
A Fulton woman is facing a number of drug-related charges following a traffic stop near Holts Summit. The Callaway County Sheriff reports deputies were patrolling State Road OO on Sunday night when they stopped Amy Hickman, 57. During a search, deputies found more than 24 grams of meth. She’s been charged with delivery of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
KOMU
Man arrested in Jefferson City after firing gun into the air
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department (JCPD) arrested a man for firing a gun into the air after officers responded to calls regarding a disturbance. The police department said they responded to the 600 block of Georgia Street Tuesday night after a report of a disturbance between multiple people.
KYTV
Polk County sheriff arrests escaped inmate in Bolivar, Mo.
BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested an inmate who escaped custody for a short time on Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff Danny Morrison found Charlotte Ward, 32, around 10:45 a.m. near South Pike Avenue and West Walnut Street in Bolivar. She escaped custody around 10 a.m.
Felon Arrested at Budget Inn
Pettis County Deputies and the Pettis County K9 Unit received an anonymous tip Monday night about the whereabouts of a suspect with a warrant for their arrest. The tip stated the suspect was hiding in a room at the Budget Inn, 4710 South Limit Avenue in Sedalia. Pettis County Deputies, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the K9 Unit responded to the motel room.
KOMU
Charges requested against 2 juveniles in connection to smoke shop burglaries in Sedalia
SEDALIA – The Sedalia Police Department is requesting charges against two juveniles connected to two burglaries in a smoke shop in Sedalia. In a press release, SPD said that on Saturday, shortly before 3 a.m., officers responded to a commercial burglary alarm at the Discount Smoke Shop, located at 709 E Broadway Blvd.
Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening
As officers were arriving, police reported hearing a gunshot when they arrived on the scene. The post Jefferson City man arrested after shooting a gun to disperse a crowd on Tuesday evening appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
130 pounds of marijuana seized in Macks Creek
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — After a traffic stop in Macks Creek, a Camden County Sheriff’s Office deputy seized 130 pounds of marijuana. Around 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, a CCSO deputy stopped a vehicle with an expired out-of-state temporary license plate, according to a press release. The vehicle smelled strongly of marijuana, which the […]
kjluradio.com
Jefferson City man held without bond on weapons charges following search of his home
A Jefferson City man is being held without bond on felony charges after a search warrant is served at his home. Devin Terry, 35, is charged with unlawful use of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, and armed criminal action. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
SPD surrounds house on West Avenue
UPDATE 8:33 P.M.: Authorities made entry into the residence after obtaining a search warrant, but no occupants were found. OzarksFirst still has a crew on the scene and will provide any additional updates as they come in. SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Officers with the Springfield Police Department are outside a residence on West Avenue where they […]
kjluradio.com
Ashland man sentenced for grazing victim with a bullet inside Hartsburg home
A Boone County man is sentenced for firing shots inside a Hartsburg home last year. Jimmy Bittle, III, of Ashland, pleaded guilty last month to first-degree burglary and second-degree assault. In exchange for his plea, charges of armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon were dropped. Bittle was sentenced to five years supervised probation.
mykdkd.com
Busy Week for Henry County Sheriff’s K-9 Elinor
K-9 Elinor had a busy weekend. On Friday, July 29th MSHP requested to sniff a vehicle they had stopped in the 400 block of NW K, positive alert/ Trooper located suspected narcotics, meth, fentynal, several xanax pills and other miscellaneous pills, charged with distribution. On Saturday the 30th Deputies Baker...
KOMU
Second suspect arrested in connection to tools stolen from Rocheport Bridge site
COOPER COUNTY − A second suspect is now in custody in connection to an incident where $80,000 worth of tools and equipment were stolen from the Rocheport Bridge construction site. Joshua Coates, 41, of Rocheport, was arrested Monday and charged with stealing $25,000 or more and stealing a motor...
Woman killed in 2 vehicle crash west of Sedalia
An 84 year-old woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Sedalia shortly before 10:00 p.m. Tuesday.
kmmo.com
SEDALIA WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONIES DUE IN COURT
Charged with multiple drug-related felonies after a traffic stop on April 27, a 36-year-old Sedalia woman has a court proceeding scheduled. According to a probable-cause statement, Amanda Adams was pulled over, and a passenger consented to a personal search, but denied consent to a search of the vehicle. A Sedalia Police Department detective says he found a methamphetamine pipe on the passenger.
KOMU
Man who drove truck into Lake Ozark City Hall pleads guilty; faces up to 4 years in prison
MILLER COUNTY − A man who intentionally drove his pick-up truck into several buildings in Lake Ozark and Osage Beach in February, including into city hall, pleaded guilty last week. Jarod Long, an Eldon resident, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree property damage after driving his truck through...
sgfcitizen.org
Springfield man, 18, dies after he apparently was shot early Saturday
An 18-year-old Springfield man who apparently was shot early Saturday morning died Monday, Aug. 1, according to Springfield police. Jaiden Falls, who died, was one of three men who apparently were shot. Police currently do not have a suspect. According to police, an officer heard gunfire coming from near the...
KTTS
Springfield Police Looking For Driver In Fatal Pedestrian Crash
(KTTS News) — Springfield Police are looking for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian. Edward Carnell, 57, from Springfield was found laying in the road Saturday night near Madison and Holland. Police found the suspect’s vehicle, but the driver wasn’t around.
kjluradio.com
Murder charges filed in death of Camden County man whose remains were found in park
Murder charges are filed in the death of a missing Camden County man whose remains were found last month. Tanner Elmore, 36, of Montreal, went missing from the Camdenton Wal-Mart on June 7. His remains were found on July 14. Surveillance footage showed Elmore leaving the Wal-Mart with another man, later identified as Eric Cole, 40, also of Montreal.
Man dead after Saturday morning Springfield shooting
UPDATE: One of the gunshot victims taken to the hospital after police responded to the second incident died Monday. His name was Jaiden Falls, an 18-year-old Springfield resident. A suspect has not yet been identified, according to a press release from the Springfield Police Department. This is the 12th homicide in Springfield in 2022. Article […]
kjluradio.com
Moberly woman gets 20 years for murdering Jefferson City man in Columbia drive-thru
A Randolph County woman is sentenced to 20 years in prison for fatally shooting a Jefferson City man two years ago. Angelica Benitez, of Moberly, pleaded guilty Tuesday to second-degree murder, abandonment of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence. In exchange for her plea, a charge of armed criminal action was dropped. Benitez was sentenced to 20 years on the murder charge, four years on the abandonment charge, and four years on the tampering charge, but all sentences will be served concurrently.
