Weather moves from sunshine to clouds and rain
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An area of low pressure is poised to intensify and bring in clouds and rain to Southwest Alaska and Southcentral Alaska on Thursday and Friday. The switch from sunny and warm starts early Thursday. Increasing clouds through the afternoon will lead to a chance of rain overnight to Friday.
A mid-week break of sunshine
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August began with rain, but a shift in weather will bring sunshine to Southcentral Alaska and the Interior on Wednesday. High pressure is building into the Southcentral region on the heels of a low pressure system exiting to the east. Clouds will clear steadily and temperatures will warm to above normal range for many communities, Anchorage included.
Monsoonal moisture expected for August likely to get some of Wyoming out of drought
CASPER, Wyo. — With about half of Wyoming experiencing drought conditions, monsoonal moisture expected in August could be a welcome sign for areas like Sweetwater County. Monsoonal moisture is expected in upcoming weeks and is likely to ease drought conditions in the state, the National Weather Service said on Thursday.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Fishing for bears in Alaska's wild
KING SALMON, Alaska — Are you lucky enough to be traveling to Alaska this year? I am. If you are too, we’ll be two of an estimated 2.3 million visitors — cruise passengers, fishermen and independent travelers — heading north to “America’s Last Frontier.” After spending two years isolating at home, I’m more than ready for another trip to the 50th state. More than twice as large as Texas, Alaska has it all: mountains, glaciers, rivers, lakes, coastal bays, forests, tundra, even active volcanoes.
Speaker discusses improving Anchorage’s appeal to visitors, potential workers
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A big crowd filled the Hotel Captain Cook to hear Anchorage Economic Development Corporation keynote speaker Roger Brooks. The consultant’s presentation “Leaning into Anchorage’s future” was focused on how to make Anchorage more attractive to visitors and potential workers. “Anchorage has more...
15 Best Hiking Trails in Anchorage (Easy & Challenging Trails!)
Anchorage is a short drive from many picturesque views, such as glaciers, mountains, and scenic overlooks. Every year, thousands flock to the city to experience firsthand the expansive beauty of the last frontier, Alaska. Hikers of all ability levels can experience the natural wonder of the snow-capped mountains and fields...
Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums Alaska Peninsula – ADFG Area M commercial Fisheries closure for 3 weeks during passage of chums
A letter to Michael Dunleavey, Honorable Governor of the Great State of Alaska. I wrote to you this past spring/summer with regards to closure or at least some sort of number of chums pass through False Pass for migrating chum to their spawning grounds. While I saw increased numbers of chum for our Kuskokwim River with the decreased commercial activities for Alaska Peninsula Area M Commercial Fisheries, which I very much appreciate for the well being of my people. I also think that your administration has not done enough to protect the Yukon King and Chum both summer and fall stocks.
There are thousands of jobs open in Anchorage but not enough workers to fill them, says economic report
There are thousands of open job in Anchorage, and not enough workers to fill them, according a report from the Anchorage Economic Development Corp. AEDC CEO Bill Popp presented the corporation’s three-year economic outlook on Wednesday. Even before the pandemic, Popp said, the state was in rough fiscal waters as the price of oil began to drop in 2016.
Teen pilot, trying to become youngest to fly solo around the world, lands in Anchorage
Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you updates on the Anchorage School District, a protest for Anchorage police to use Narcan, and an update on gas prices. The Anchorage School Board met Tuesday night for their first meeting of the 2022-23 school year, introducing the Anchorage School District’s new superintendent Dr. Jharrett Bryantt, where he gave an update on his goals for the district.
Subsea fiber project aims to improve internet speeds for Aleutian Islands
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Connecting to the internet in rural Alaska is difficult, but that’s slowly changing as more telecommunication companies invest in infrastructure for higher-speed connections. The Aleutian Islands are the latest region of the state that will soon receive faster internet through GCI’s AU-Aleutians Fiber Project.
AEDC Anchorage 3-year outlook
The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities submitted the State of Alaska Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Implementation Plan, on Friday according to the AEA’s press release. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Pope said it has already been able to find housing and placement for almost...
Alaskan bladesmith crowned Forged In Fire champion
ANSEP teaches students about Alaska's geologic hazards
A chain link fence surrounded the entrance of the Fourth Avenue Theater on Tuesday as a few construction workers began working on the downtown Anchorage landmark. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
New mural to take place of city timeline of Anchorage on building next to city hall
Out with the old and in with the new. The mural featuring a timeline of Anchorage was painted over yesterday so that a new mural by artist Crystal Worl can be painted in its place on a building owned by Barbara and Larry Cash. The new mural will honor Native...
Death of Alaska Zoo’s lone wolf, Windy, signals end to resident wolf pack’s reign
The last member of the Alaska Zoo’s resident wolf pack has died at the age of 16, zoo staff said Monday. Windy was a gray female who came to the zoo in Anchorage in 2006, one of a half-dozen pups the Alaska Department of Fish and Game took from a predator control zone, where wolves were being hunted and trapped, Alaska Zoo Director Pat Lampi said.
Outdoor deaths in Anchorage spiked in June, coinciding with sharp increase in unsheltered homelessness
Six people died outside in Anchorage in June, their bodies found in city parks or just off city streets. The recent deaths include a woman who was found outside of the abandoned Sam’s Club building in South Anchorage, 30-year-old Allan Dahl whose decomposing body was found at Russian Jack park, and 47-year-old John Prunes who was found in the woods by a church on the east side of town.
Telling Alaska’s Story: Spring Creek Farm in Palmer
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Spring Creek Farm in Palmer is fulfilling a purpose given to the land long ago, to continue the education of local farmers. Summertime at the farm is a busy time. Workers are harvesting vegetables for the farm’s Community-Supported Agriculture program while camps for children are ongoing. None of the activity on the 700-acre parcel where the farm is located would be possible if it weren’t for the woman who donated the land.
Major Seward Highway project proposed near Girdwood
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In an effort to improve safety at the intersection of the Seward Highway and Alyeska Highway, Girdwood might get a new interchange. According to the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities, the proposed project remains in the early planning phase. The design, once completed, will loop over the wetlands near the Seward Highway, allowing drivers to head into Girdwood without needing to stop.
Inflation hits rural Alaska as food costs climb
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska food prices have taken a big leap from April of last year to April of this year — jumping 11.3%, according to federal figures — with the cost of food rising an average of 1.2% across the state over the last decade. Sticker...
Action Brown County becomes a member of Illinois Main Street Network
Some parents of Anchorage School District students say they’d like to know sooner rather than later how their children will get to school this year. Alaska to receive funding for electric vehicle charging program. Updated: 20 hours ago. The Alaska Energy Authority and the Alaska Department of Transportation and...
