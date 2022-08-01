Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.

