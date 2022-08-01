Wilmington Police charge felon with gun and marijuana possession

www.wwaytv3.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WECT
Man arrested for drug crimes at checking station
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for drug charges after he was stopped at a license checking station. Per the CCSO, the checking station was done near Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A deputy stopped Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway at the station on July 28 and found a cold beer container in the cup holder and noticed him attempting to hide a container. The container contained crack cocaine, heroin and other drugs along with a digital scale.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Tabor City man given $1M bond after traffic stop leads to narcotics arrest
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — On July 28, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office H.E.A.T. conducted a license checking station in the area of Will Inman Road and MM Ray Road in Tabor City. A GMC Yukon, driven by Trendy Rayshawn Hemingway, approached the checking station. Hemingway had a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
WATCH: Former Wrightsboro Baptist volunteer youth worker arrested at ILM on indecent liberties with a minor charges
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — At least two victims have come forward regarding allegations of sexual misconduct involving a former youth counselor at Wrightsboro Baptist Church in New Hanover County. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alan Croom, 35, for indecent liberties with a minor. The arrest...
WECT
Wilmington man pleads guilty to robbing two men at gunpoint
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man has been sentenced to 51-74 months in prison for stealing $170 in cash at gunpoint from two of his acquaintances in September of 2020. Per a press release from District Attorney Ben David, James Ashley Holleman drove up to their house at 9:30...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WECT
Lumberton man arrested for stealing truck after police chase
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department arrested James Allen Lowery for stealing a truck and trailer from Whiteville on Tuesday, August 2. Per a Whiteville Police Department release, a call alerted them to the theft of the truck from a parking lot at 1:04 p.m. Just five minutes later, a Wilmington police officer spotted the truck on Madison Street and attempted to stop it.
columbuscountynews.com
WPD Recovers Truck, Suspect in Minutes
Whiteville Police recovered a stolen truck and trailer – and the alleged thief — within minutes Tuesday (today). Jimmy Allen Lowery was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, felony larceny, fleeing to elude arrest, driving with a suspended license, reckless driving, a lane violations and failure to stop for blue light and siren. His bond was set at $21,100. Lowery’s address and age were not available.
WECT
New filing in Wilmington crime lab lawsuit alleges culture of gender bias at WPD
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The latest filing in a lawsuit filed by the former director of Wilmington’s troubled (and now defunct) crime lab accuses top brass, including the current chief of police, of harboring “long-simmering gender-based malice” against her that embodied a toxic “negative attitude toward women” in and beyond the Wilmington Police Department.
WECT
Victim of Leland shooting over the weekend identified
Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Port City Logistics bringing 75 new jobs to Wilmington, $16 million investment for new facility. Updated: 15 minutes ago. |. Reports: MacKenzie Gore traded to Nationals. Electrical surge causes 10,000 gallons of sewage to spill...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whqr.org
Man found dead in New Hanover County detention center, Sheriff’s office turns investigation over to SBI
According to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, 36-year-old Leon Goodwin was found dead on July 26. Goodwin had been at the county detention facility for about a week and a half. The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is currently handling the investigation of Goodwin’s death. Officials with the...
WECT
Elizabethtown woman arrested after sheriffs secure drug paraphernalia and firearm
ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Vice/Narcotics Unit arrested Tera Renee Thomas after conducting a search warrant at the 200 Block of Wright Street in Elizabethtown on Thursday, July 28. Sheriffs found over an ounce of methamphetamine, marijuana, and a firearm on the property. Thomas was...
nrcolumbus.com
Trial for man accused of 2016 Greer murder to start this month
The long-awaited trial of James Edward McKamey, who is facing a capital charge for the August 2016 murder of retired Whiteville music teacher Carol Greer, could happen later this month. According to the August criminal docket for Columbus County, McKamey’s trial is scheduled to start Aug. 22. In all,...
WECT
Carolina Beach Police Department investigating death near Ocean Boulevard beach access
CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Police Department is currently investigating a death near the Ocean Boulevard beach access. The cause of death and the identity of the person is currently unknown. This is a developing story that will be updated as more details are available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWAY NewsChannel 3
DEVELOPING STORY: Death investigation underway at Carolina Beach
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — A death investigation is underway at Carolina Beach. According to Sgt. Colby Edens with the Carolina Beach Police Department, officers were called just before 5 p.m. to Ocean Blvd Lifeguard Station 4 area. At this point, it is unclear how or where the person...
nrcolumbus.com
Domestic call leads to standoff in Beaverdam
What started as a domestic call around midnight resulted in a standoff with law enforcement early Monday morning in Beaverdam. After the caller in the domestic issue left the home on Beaverdam Road, the suspect, Brandon Nobles, fired shots from the property, according to Chief Deputy Aaron Herring of the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office.
WAFF
Where to park in downtown Wilmington
The Huntsville Police Department says that 18-year-old Silus Harris has been arrested and charged with murder. Man charged with aggravated assault for Sunday shooting. The Huntsville Police Department says that it has 21-year-old Jaylen Jordan in custody for first-degree aggravated assault.
whiteville-news.com
Major Theft in and around Reigelwood N.C.
Image is used for illustration use only. Riegelwood, NC – On June 19, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Cedar Drive. The homeowner reported that someone entered a vehicle on the property and took a wallet from inside. A financial card from inside of the wallet was used at the Scotchman Gas Station in Riegelwood and an Exxon Gas Station in Wilmington. Surveillance footage was utilized during this investigation.
WECT
Carolina Beach PD, Whiteville PD, Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office to host National Night Out
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, as well as Carolina Beach PD and Whiteville PD will be hosting events during the evening of Aug. 2 to celebrate National Night Out. All members of the community are welcome to come out to these free, family-friendly events.
North Carolina Town’s EMS Implodes After Chief’s Racist Tirade Is Caught on Cam
An emergency rescue chief’s racist and homophobic diatribe has caused his entire fire and rescue squad to lose its contract with a local North Carolina government, forcing him to—belatedly—resign from his post.Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary Chief Shannon Worrell, who is also a co-founder of the organization, was caught on camera getting spicy with employees at the Whiteville location of San Jose Mexican Restaurant on July 24.Surveillance footage WECT 6 News captured Worrell insulting a female server after he asked how her daughter—who also worked at the restaurant—could have two mothers. “I guarantee y’all didn’t make a child,” he...
WECT
Columbus County investigating EMS chief’s alleged racist comments
WHITEVILLE, N.C. (WECT) - As more details come to light on offensive comments an EMS chief made at a Mexican restaurant, Columbus County leaders have launched an investigation into the incident. Shannon Worrell is a chief of Lake Waccamaw Fire & Rescue Auxiliary. Just over a week ago, he and...
nrcolumbus.com
Arrests made in Whiteville business break-ins
Breaking and entering and larcenies reported at Walgreens Pharmacy and Family Dollar in Whiteville on Wednesday led to two arrests later that day. The Walgreens break-in was reported at 12:13 a.m., and seven packs of cigarettes were allegedly taken. No incident report was released for a Family Dollar break-in on July 27.
Comments / 5