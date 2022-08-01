National Night Out Hits Amarillo. Hang With ACPD & Party!

987thebomb.com
abc7amarillo.com
First-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out expected to raise $50K for 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — The first-ever Iron Horse Shoot Out is expected to raise $50,000 for the 100 Club of the Texas Panhandle. The three-day "motorcycle rodeo" is being held through Saturday at the Amarillo Civic Center. Officers and civilians from nine states and 26 cities in Texas are...
KFDA
‘It helps children not be quite as scared’: City of Borger hosts National Night Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - First responders across the country are connecting with their neighborhoods tonight for National Night Out. The nation-wide event was started by The National Association of Town Watch back in 1984 and is held the first Tuesday in August. Several different entities from law enforcement to fire...
How to Confuse Out of Towners: Amarillo’s Quirky Things
Amarillo is a unique town. We are smack dab in the middle of I-40 and we are in the top of Texas, so we have things very unique to our map dot. We have some very strange things happening in Amarillo, things that make other people go hmm. Here are...
Myhighplains.com
AMA-CON Returns to Amarillo Civic Center
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — It’s a celebration of pop culture in Amarillo, and it’s back for the 2022 season. AMA-CON is happening August 6th and 7th at the Amarillo Civic Center with events happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., then Geek Prom from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
KFDA
VIDEO: Amarillo police continue looking for suspect in robberies along Amarillo Boulevard East
Morning showers and storms are dissipating as of the mid-morning hours, setting the stage for partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s again today. VIDEO: Officials: Friona woman charged with federal crime after holding 17 immigrants hostage. Updated: 9 hours ago. VIDEO: Panhandle Breast Health receives $25,000 grant for...
This Sassy Little Garage In Canyon Is A Whole Mood
I know that seems like a silly question to ask but it is a fair one to wonder. There is a garage in Canyon that just might make you smile. The answer is yes, it is giving you the eye, or eyes. Oh, and it's speaking to you too. I love the creativity of people. These are the kind of people that go out of their way to make anyone driving by just a little bit happier.
KFDA
Amarillo City pools starting to close for the season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Several pools across Amarillo will start closing for the season. South west and south east pools will be closing on August 8, this Sunday. The Thompson Pool Park says they will be closed this weekend after August 7. They will continue to be open on weekends...
Amarillo Police Department marks anniversary of Officer Scherlen’s death
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department took to social media on Thursday to remember Officer Justin Scherlen, who died on Aug. 4 in 2016 from complications caused by injuries sustained in a 2015 crash involving his patrol car. As described by the department, Scherlen’s patrol car was struck head-on by another vehicle near […]
Update: Amarillo’s Roll Em Up Taquito is Ever So Near
I don't know that I have been more excited about an opening. I am not even for sure why. I love taquitos that may be part of it. Oh, but since Ruby Tequila's closed I have not been able to get my favorite. So forgive me if I overload your...
kgncnewsnow.com
Local Car Club Hosting 19th-Annual Cruise in Amarillo
The Amarillo Area Corvette Club is set to celebrate their 19th-annual Don W. Houghton Memorial Polk Street Cruise on August 6th. Individuals are invited to participate in the event from 6 pm to 9 pm as participants cruise down Polk Street. Those that are interested can enter at 12th and...
Myhighplains.com
OMG!!! Someone Adopt Panda from AAM&W
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare is back with another great pet that is in need of a good home. Remember that Carpet Tech Amarillo is covering the adoption fee of our Pet of the Week. Carpet Tech also wants to remind people that they have...
The Mysterious Case of Former Amarillo Resident, Steven Koecher
I always wonder how people can just up and disappear. I mean, a whole person--GONE. How can that happen? You figure somehow they will be found. The family will get some closure at some point. That doesn't always happen. We have seen that with the Dorien Thomas case, which is...
Borger School Bus Drivers Walk Off The Job
The start of school all over the Texas Panhandle is in less than 2 weeks. What happens when kids don't have transportation to get to school? Most take the bus, so what happens when there's no one to drive the bus?. It looks like the Borger Independent School District is...
When does school start? District dates and schedules on the High Plains
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Although it can be bittersweet to say goodbye to summer break, the 2022-2023 school year is just around the corner. MyHighPlains.com has compiled a list of the starting dates for school districts across the High Plains. When does school start in 2022? AMARILLO ISD – Tuesday, Aug. 16 CANYON ISD – […]
kgncnewsnow.com
City of Amarillo August Snapshot Highlights the Utility Billings Department
Members of the City of Amarillo Utility Billings Department, Left to Right: Frankie Taylor, Brianna Hernandez, Natalie Zavala, Amber Johnson and McKenzie Hampton // Photo courtesy of the City of Amarillo. Each month the City of Amarillo recognizes individuals who go above and beyond in the name of public service...
The Comments On This Panhandle Plains Picture Are Hilarious
If you've ever been on a road trip out of Amarillo, you know it's nothing really exciting. You drive for miles and miles and see absolutely nothing but a bunch of dead grass, windmills, and flat ground. I stumbled upon this Reddit post from eight years ago, and just about...
St Paul UMC presents their annual ‘Watermelon Festival’
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Wednesday, officials from the St Paul UMC invite the community to their third annual “Watermelon Festival.” The event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on August 28 located at, 4317 I 40 W Amarillo TX. According to St. Paul officials, the festival will include; free cotton candy, face […]
Clear the Shelters: Amarillo SPCA
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — This August, the Amarillo SPCA is taking part in NBC’s initiative to clear the shelters. Debra Hall, the facility manager for the Amarillo SPCA, said their mission is to get as many animals adopted and into good homes as possible, while also rescuing animals in need. Each summer, shelters in Amarillo […]
Amarillo officials searching for Tuesday robbery suspect
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Amarillo Police Department and Amarillo Crime Stoppers asked the community for help identifying a suspect connected to two separate Tuesday morning robberies on Amarillo Boulevard East. According to the department as well as previous reporting from MyHighPlains.com, officers responded to two separate robberies in the 1500 and 3000 blocks of […]
Amarillo Animal Management to host ‘Clear the Shelters’ campaign
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the city of Amarillo announced that its Animal Management and Welfare department will be running a “Clear the Shelters” adoption special through the month of August. This is a part of KAMR Local 4 News’s and MyHighPlains.com’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. According to the department, the city’s special will […]
