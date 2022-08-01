On February 7, 2022, the Sheridan City Council approved a resolution establishing a committee to evaluate potential use of the Cook Ford Building at 103 North Gould Street. In 2018 the City purchased the property and in 2019, the building was evaluated for structural integrity. In 2020, the Downtown Development Authority began evaluating the Cook Ford Building for potential use of the structure. The City Council, at their regularly scheduled business meeting Monday night, approved a resolution containing the committee and DDA’s recommendations for the building. City Councilman Aaron Linden was one of the councilors on the committee and presented the resolution for consideration.

