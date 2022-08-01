Around Amherst: Council adopts resolutions on abortion access, gun safety, plant medicines

www.amherstbulletin.com
Amherst panel considers calls for more rental oversight
AMHERST — Amherst’s rental permitting should offer more transparency to those who rent homes and apartments in town, and ensure that landlords are treating people fairly, according to some suggestions for improving the decade-old system. For University of Massachusetts students Mark Murdy and Dylan Nguyen, who spoke to...
Hospital-based violence intervention program created in Springfield
As a vital public health response to violence in local communities, Baystate Medical Center and Roca Springfield will launch the first hospital-based violence intervention program in the region called Better Tomorrow.
Guest columnist John Varner: Misrepresented zoning views sank appointment
This is in response to Gazette reporter Scott Merzbach’s article reporting on the Amherst Town Council discussion of my application for a seat as an alternate member of Amherst’s Zoning Board of Appeals [see Page A1, “Zoning hopeful rejected for views”]. The meeting was acrimonious enough to warrant press coverage. I feel maligned by the process, and slandered by political posturing.
West Springfield residents concerned over Bird scooters left around town
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The town of West Springfield has piloted a new electric scooter program with the company Bird, but some residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. West Springfield Mayor William Reichelt told...
Amherst council rejects zoning appointee over pro-abutter views
AMHERST — An associate position on the Zoning Board of Appeals remains vacant this week after the Town Council turned down a resident’s application to serve on the panel, in part due to concerns with his written responses to a council subcommittee’s questions. In a second meeting...
East-West rail project receives $275 million in funding as part of Massachusetts transportation bill
WORCESTER, Mass. - The long anticipated East-West rail project is expected to recieve $275 million in funding in the transportation bond bill that Massachusetts lawmakers passed on the last day of the legislative session. The project aims to connect the western part of the state with Worcester and Boston, with...
Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy
AMHERST — Changing economic conditions, accelerating construction costs and rising interest rates are prompting Amherst officials to reassess a financial plan from February 2021 that will guide the town in paying for four new municipal buildings. The Finance Committee learned last week from Finance Director Sean Mangano, Comptroller Sonia...
Florence residents upset over possible marijuana dispensary location
A debate is underway about whether or not a marijuana dispensary should go in Florence. Pizza Factory will be closing by the end of this year but in it's place could go a marijuana shop and some are not happy about it.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Stimulus checks scrapped for middle-income residents in the Bay State
Zhukovskyy trial continues into second week with testimony from Agawam firefighter. The West Springfield man is on trial in New Hampshire for the deadly crash in 2019, where prosecutors said he drove his truck into a group of motorcyclists, killing seven of them and injuring several more. GoFundMe set up...
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Some MA Residents are Receiving a Scary Email Regarding a Private Activity
Massachusetts folks will want to be on alert as the scammers are at it again. As is the case with many scams, this scam is through the use of email. This past Friday morning when I was sitting in my office in southern Berkshire County, I was going through some emails when I came across this email (and I can't believe I'm approaching this topic but it's to keep the public aware of what could be hitting their inboxes and not to fall for this scam)
Barriers to barbering: Amherst barber, politician pushing for changes to state regulations
Anyone who knows “Matt the Barber” Haskins knows he’s a passionate evangelist and practitioner of his trade. But lately, Haskins has stopped bringing up barbering to people in need of a pathway in life, due to the hurdles facing western Massachusetts residents looking to get into the trade.
Wiliamstown Residents Raise Concerns About Water Street Housing Concept
WILLIAMSTOWN, Mass. — Residents who live near the site of a planned housing development on Water Street are expressing concerns about the now 28-unit project under consideration at the site of the former Grange Hall. Architect and resident Hicks Stone was back before the board of the Affordable Housing...
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
It Will Soon Be Illegal to Dispose of These 3 Items in Massachusetts
If you ever do any spring or fall cleaning you know that there are some big items that you just can't toss in the regular trash. Luckily, many towns and cities throughout Berkshire County have bulky waste collections. Working in the southern Berkshires, I regularly receive the bulky waste schedules for some of our local towns. It's a convenient way to dispose of those items like couches, mattresses, box springs, rugs, carpeting, windows, door frames, etc. You typically can check your town or city's website for when the next bulky waste collection will be taking place.
Chicopee celebrates National Night Out with free food, K-9 demonstrations, Air Force robots and more
CHICOPEE — Trevor Rogers walked from the police boat to the fire trucks and checked out the bounce house and the climbing wall with his young daughter and neighbor, but it was the horses at National Night Out that really got their attention. “It’s the highlight of their day,”...
Mayor Sarno helps celebrate Caribbean Cultural Festival & Parade in Springfield
The Springfield Carnival Association, the Caribbean American African Athletic Social Club (CAAASC), and former Parade Marshal and Springfield Fire Department District Chief Curt Marcellin gathered at the CAAASC on State Street to celebrate the Caribbean Cultural Festival and Parade.
Towns allege $7.5 million in losses due to ‘fraudulent’ actions by prior Hampden Regional Retirement Board leaders
Town leaders in Longmeadow, Hampden and Monson are going after $7.5 million in alleged investment losses, citing “improper, illegal or fraudulent actions” by leaders of the Hampden County Regional Retirement Board who were mostly swept out the door after a withering state-commissioned audit released last year. A letter...
