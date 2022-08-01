Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Eric Ulloa Team on Coming-of-Age Film ‘Mikey’s Army’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) is set to star in the Steve Barnett-directed thriller Valiant One from Monarch Media, which heads into production in Vancouver in September. The film tells the story of a U.S. helicopter crashing on the North Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support. Eric Tipton penned the script for...

