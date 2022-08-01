Andrew Keenan-Bolger, Eric Ulloa Team on Coming-of-Age Film ‘Mikey’s Army’ (EXCLUSIVE)

www.sfgate.com
Val Kilmer’s Son Nabs Leading Role in Upcoming Movie
Jack Kilmer, the son of “Top Gun: Maverick” star Val Kilmer, is set to star opposite of Clifton Powell in the upcoming drama “The Thrill Is On.”. Variety reports that Val Kilmer’s son will play Michael, a young drummer who encounters Powell’s blues legend, B.B. King. The film is based on the true story of producer Michael Zanetis’ experience with King, who passed away in 2015.
Sarah Paulson Starring in Horror-Thriller ‘Dust’ for Searchlight Pictures
Sarah Paulson is set to star in Searchlight Pictures’ “Dust,” a horror thriller that was originally intended as a vehicle for Claire Foy. The film, like other recent Searchlight releases such as “Fire Island” and “Good Luck to You, Leo Grande,” will stream on Disney’s DTC platforms as a Hulu Original in the U.S., with additional release plans to be announced. Principal photography will begin next month. Foy had to drop out due to scheduling issues.
Krysten Ritter To Star In ‘Orphan Black: Echoes’ AMC Networks Series
Breaking Bad alumna Krysten Ritter is returning to AMC as star and executive producer of Orphan Black: Echoes, the upcoming Orphan Black offshoot series slated for a 2023 debut on AMC Networks' digital platform AMC+ and linear nets. The 10-episode new series, produced and distributed globally by Boat Rocker, is set in the world of Orphan Black. Orphan Black: Echoes takes place in the near future and explores the scientific manipulation of human existence. It follows a group of women — one of them played by Ritter — as they weave their way...
Tyler Perry took care of a legendary actress for last 15 years of her life: 'I’ve never said this publicly'
Actor/director Tyler Perry recently revealed that he took care of legendary actress Cicely Tyson for last the 15 years of her life: ‘I’ve never said this publicly.’
Oscar Predictions: Best Actor – Brendan Fraser’s ‘The Whale’ and Hugh Jackman’s ‘The Son’ Among Most Anticipated Performances
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives...
Jake Gyllenhaal’s ‘Road House’ Movie A Go At Prime Video As Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen Among Those Joining Cast
Prime Video's new reimagining of the 1989 classic Road House starring Jake Gyllenhaal is gearing up as it has set Billy Magnussen, Daniela Melchior, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Lukas Gage, Hannah Love Lanier, Travis Van Winkle, B.K. Cannon, Arturo Castro, Dominique Columbus, Beau Knapp and Bob Menery to join the cast. Doug Liman is directing from a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi & Charles Mondry. Joel Silver is producing for his company, Silver Pictures. JJ Hook, Alison Winter, and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers. "Road House is a homerun for us. Not only is it...
‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Adds ‘Mindhunter’ Star Holt McCallany
EXCLUSIVE: Holt McCallany (Mindhunter) has signed on for a role in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. He joins an ensemble led by Tom Cruise, which also includes Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham and Pom Klementieff, as previously announced. Part Two is the eight title in a franchise of spy actioners centered on Cruise's Impossible Missions Force agent Ethan Hunt, who with his team has embarked on assorted globe-trotting missions to avert global disaster. While the plot of the pic discussed as a potential franchise ender has thus far been kept under wraps, Christopher...
Everybody Hates Chris Animated Series Coming to Paramount+ and Comedy Central
Chris Rock is rebooting his semi-autobiographical sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, but this time as an animated series titled Everybody Still Hates Chris. The new series is being produced for Paramount+ and Comedy Central. Like the original series, Everybody Still Hates Chris will feature Rock narrating the episodes, with stories inspired...
Mike Judge’s 'Beavis and Butt-Head': Everything You Need to Know About the Revival Series
Is There a Trailer For Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. When and Where Will Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Be Released?. What Is Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head About?. Who Are the Cast and Crew of Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head?. We were first introduced to...
Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese Teaming for 7th Time With Apple Drama ‘The Wager’
Martin Scorsese will again be directing Leonardo DiCaprio in another can’t-miss drama, this time taking viewers back to 1742 with an adaptation of Killers of the Flower Moon author David Grann’s upcoming book The Wager: A Tale of Shipwreck, Mutiny, and Murder. Friday, the Hollywood Reporter came through...
Jake Gyllenhaal to Star in Road House Remake for Prime Video
The Road House has re-opened for business. Prime Video announced Jake Gyllenhaal would star in Road House, a remake of the 1989 film that starred the late Patrick Swayze. Director Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith) is on board to direct with a screenplay by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys). JJ Hook, Alison Winter and Aaron Auch will serve as executive producers in partnership with Silver Picture’s Joel Silver (The Matrix, Die Hard).
Mason - Ordered To Pilot By Showtime
SHOWTIME(R) ORDERS COMEDY PILOT "MASON" From A24 and Directed and Executive Produced by Daniels, The Team Behind the Film Everything Everywhere All at Once. Nathan Min Created and Will Star in Project Produced by A24 With Oscar(R) Nominee Steven Yeun To Executive Produce. LOS ANGELES - August 1, 2022 -...
‘Outer Banks’ Chase Stokes To Star In Steve Barnett’s Thriller ‘Valiant One’ For Monarch Media
EXCLUSIVE: Chase Stokes (Outer Banks) is set to star in the Steve Barnett-directed thriller Valiant One from Monarch Media, which heads into production in Vancouver in September. The film tells the story of a U.S. helicopter crashing on the North Korean side of the Korean Demilitarized Zone. With tensions between the North and South already on the verge of war, the surviving U.S. Army non-combat tech soldiers must work together to protect a civilian tech-specialist and find their way across the DMZ, without the possibility of U.S. military support. Eric Tipton penned the script for...
‘Career Opportunities In Murder & Mayhem’ For Hulu Casts Annie Q. Riegel
EXCLUSIVE: Career Opportunities in Murder and Mayhem, the Hulu series in the works that stars Mandy Patinkin, has cast Annie Q. Riegel (Kung Fu, The Leftovers) in a major recurring role. Riegel will play Winnie in the project written by Stumptown duo Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams and directed by Marc Webb. The series asks, how do you solve a murder in a post-fact world? Especially when sailing the Mediterranean on an ocean liner filled with the wealthy and powerful. Everyone on board is hiding something, but is one of them a killer? That's what the world's once greatest detective,...
SXSW Documentary ‘The Pez Outlaw’ Acquired By Gravitas Ventures
EXCLUSIVE: Gravitas Ventures has acquired U.S. rights to the 2022 SXSW award winner The Pez Outlaw, from directors Amy Bandlien Storkel and Bryan Storkel, with plans for a day-and-date release on October 21. The fish-out-of-water story follows the adventures of Steve Glew, a small-town Michigan man, who boards a plane for Eastern Europe soon after the fall of the Berlin Wall. His mission is to locate a secret factory that holds the key to the most desired and valuable Pez dispensers. If he succeeds, he will pull his family out of debt and finally...
High School Hockey Rivalry Documentary ‘Hockeyland’ Acquired by Greenwich Entertainment, First Trailer Released (EXCLUSIVE)
Independent film distributor Greenwich Entertainment has acquired North American distribution rights to documentary feature "Hockeyland." Directed by Tommy Haines ("Saving Brinton"), the film follows rival high school hockey teams in Minnesota's North Country, one of the breeding grounds for hockey greats who go onto to collegiate and professional play, including the National Hockey League (NHL). Fast on-ice action is paired with an observational approach to examine two communities and their teen heroes through debilitating injuries, off-ice troubles, family health concerns, and the expectations of being a future star in the NHL. "Hockeyland" is produced...
‘Siesta Key’ Producer Creature Films Signs New Multiyear Overall Deal With eOne (EXCLUSIVE)
Entertainment One is expanding its partnership with unscripted production company Creature Films by signing the "Siesta Key" producer to a multiyear overall deal, Variety has learned exclusively. The pact, which is the latest extension of a first-look deal originally signed between eOne and Mark Ford's Creature Films in 2015, evolves the relationship into exclusive development territory and is good through 2024. Throughout their six-year partnership, Creature Films, which Variety has confirmed recently appointed Pat Lambert as head of development, and eOne have produced MTV's "Siesta Key," which was recently renewed for a fifth season, "Behind...
Gamespot
Road House Reboot With Jake Gyllenhaal Heading To Amazon
Amazon Prime Video has announced that Academy Award-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal is set to star in Road House, a reimagined take on the 1989 Patrick Swayze classic. Doug Liman (The Bourne Identity, Mr. and Mrs. Smith) directs with the script written by Anthony Bagarozzi (The Nice Guys) and Charles Mondry.
Aaron Sorkin’s ‘To Kill a Mockingbird’ Abruptly Cancels Return to Broadway, Blaming Producer Scott Rudin
"To Kill A Mockingbird," Aaron Sorkin's stage adaptation of Harper Lee's beloved coming-of-age novel, will not return to Broadway as previously announced. A spokesperson for the production declined to comment on the cancellation to Variety. News of the hasty cancelation was first reported by entertainment news outlet Showbiz 411. The stage play, which opened on Broadway in 2018, played its final performance at the Shubert Theatre on Jan. 16. At the time, it was reported that the show would reopen in June at the Belasco Theater. The date was later moved to Nov. 2, with...
‘Law & Order: SVU’: Mariska Hargitay Shares New Photo of ‘Rollivia’ Filming
Law & Order: SVU star Mariska Hargitay shared a new behind-the-scenes photograph of her and co-star Kelli Giddish. In the picture, the actresses are looking at each other. Hargitay seems to be whispering something to her co-star, covering her face with her hand. Giddish sits with her mouth agape, staring at Hargitay.
