WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team
WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
AKA Sorority hosts event for future HBCU students
A historically African-American sorority is honoring those who've committed to pursuing higher education.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts
Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Room to play: Pay It Forward program provides artists with practice, performance space
It’s a given that many artists can struggle to find ways to fund their work. It’s also a given that it can be tough to find a place to do that work, whether for rehearsing or performing. In Easthampton, CitySpace, the nonprofit group that manages the city’s Old...
Barriers to barbering: Amherst barber, politician pushing for changes to state regulations
Anyone who knows “Matt the Barber” Haskins knows he’s a passionate evangelist and practitioner of his trade. But lately, Haskins has stopped bringing up barbering to people in need of a pathway in life, due to the hurdles facing western Massachusetts residents looking to get into the trade.
Hospital-based violence intervention program created in Springfield
As a vital public health response to violence in local communities, Baystate Medical Center and Roca Springfield will launch the first hospital-based violence intervention program in the region called Better Tomorrow.
Supply chain issues cause delay to start of school year in Massachusetts city
GARDNER, Mass. — Global supply chain issues are seeping into one Massachusetts public school district, as shipping hold-ups are causing a delay to the start of the academic year. School officials in Gardner are delaying the start of classes at Gardner Middle School, Gardner High School and Gardner Academy,...
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?
When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
MassDEP observing Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls
Massachusetts officials are monitoring the Deerfield River in Shelburne Falls after 22News received a report from a viewer indicating they observed strange white flecks and streaks.
Could the Sanctioning of Nativity School Have Been Handled Differently? | Part One
This spring, the Nativity School of Worcester was stripped of its Catholic affiliation by Bishop Robert McManus because the school continued flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags despite the bishop’s request to stop doing so. McManus also imposed other ecclesial sanctions, such as prohibiting the celebration of the sacraments on school property. Nativity is a Jesuit-run school which serves primarily students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
How the drought is affecting local rivers and waterways
Our very dry weather continues and according to the state's current drought status, most of Western Massachusetts is experiencing both critical and significant drought conditions.
25 Investigates: Quarry testing requirement stalls on Beacon Hill as local homes continue to crumble
A provision that would requires Massachusetts quarries to test for pyrrhotite was not included the state budget which was finalized over the weekend at the Statehouse, but is still under consideration. As 25 Investigates reported last November, pyrrhotite is a naturally occurring mineral. It is considered a contaminant in concrete...
Sports betting in Massachusetts: MGM Springfield Sports Lounge is gearing up for live sports gambling
MGM Springfield’s gamble on sports betting becoming legal in Massachusetts may have finally hit big after state legislators came to an agreement on authorized sports betting — including on some college sports — in the commonwealth early Monday morning. The bill still awaits a signature by by...
Enjoy Famous Cousins Maine Lobster at This Western Massachusetts Winery
Summer is in full swing here in The Berkshires and just because it's August doesn't mean the season is over. We're still embracing the sun, the green grass, the picnics, and of course, the best summer foods. If you're craving one of my all-time favorite summer delicacies, yes, I'm talking...
New Valley Bank Grows by Staying True to Its Philosophy
When BusinessWest spoke to Jeff Sullivan in late 2019, about six months after New Valley Bank & Trust opened in downtown Springfield — the first Springfield-based bank to open in more than a decade — he talked about focusing on smaller commercial loans than larger banks prefer to take on, and quick turnaround times as well.
Alert! This Armed & Dangerous Man Could Be Here In Massachusetts
This man, who New Hampshire Police say is armed and dangerous, is on the loose and very well could be in Massachusetts... and that means, he could potentially be here in Berkshire County!. According to a press release issued Tuesday morning Police in Brentwood, New Hampshire are searching for and...
Amherst panel considers calls for more rental oversight
AMHERST — Amherst’s rental permitting should offer more transparency to those who rent homes and apartments in town, and ensure that landlords are treating people fairly, according to some suggestions for improving the decade-old system. For University of Massachusetts students Mark Murdy and Dylan Nguyen, who spoke to...
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash
Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy
AMHERST — Changing economic conditions, accelerating construction costs and rising interest rates are prompting Amherst officials to reassess a financial plan from February 2021 that will guide the town in paying for four new municipal buildings. The Finance Committee learned last week from Finance Director Sean Mangano, Comptroller Sonia...
2022 Gazette Girls Tennis Player of the Year: Jeanne Mei Mangan Larouche, Northampton
Northampton girl’s tennis coach Phoebe Gelbard describes Jeanne Mei Mangan Larouche’s play with a lot of words: strong, reliable, calm, unshakeable. But one sticks out when she’s talking about her freshman No. 1’s playing style — effortless. “Overall just across her game, it’s really smooth...
