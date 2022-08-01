ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHS principal announces two additions to administrative team

WESTFIELD - Westfield High School Principal Charles Jendrysik has announced that two new assistant principals have joined the administrative team. Dr. Tonia Bonner relocated with her husband to western Massachusetts from North Carolina a little over two years ago. She comes to Westfield High School with over 20 years in secondary education as a chemistry/physics teacher, general science teacher, middle school teacher and instructional coach, and as a high school assistant principal.
Great News Concerning The Upcoming School Year In Massachusetts

Some excellent news right here, Berkshire County! It concerns the upcoming 2022-2023 school year and it's beneficial for both students and parents all across the Bay State. Thanks to Governor Charlie Baker, Massachusetts will once again provide free school meals for all students for the upcoming academic year. I told you it was excellent news.
Do You Agree That This is the Most Beautiful Place in Massachusetts?

When I think of Massachusetts beauty, I naturally think of Berkshire County. As we have discussed in the past, we have many tourists and newcomers to the area that want to be a part of Berkshire County. There's no doubt that we offer some of the top entertainment around including theaters, museums, live & local bands, and much much more. When it comes to dining, Berkshire County is second to none, just take a tour through the cities and towns of Pittsfield, Great Barrington, Lee, Lenox, and North Adams to name a few and you'll find plenty of locally owned eateries that are ready to serve and satisfy even the most particular of palates.
Could the Sanctioning of Nativity School Have Been Handled Differently? | Part One

This spring, the Nativity School of Worcester was stripped of its Catholic affiliation by Bishop Robert McManus because the school continued flying Pride and Black Lives Matter flags despite the bishop’s request to stop doing so. McManus also imposed other ecclesial sanctions, such as prohibiting the celebration of the sacraments on school property. Nativity is a Jesuit-run school which serves primarily students of color and students from low-income backgrounds.
New Valley Bank Grows by Staying True to Its Philosophy

When BusinessWest spoke to Jeff Sullivan in late 2019, about six months after New Valley Bank & Trust opened in downtown Springfield — the first Springfield-based bank to open in more than a decade — he talked about focusing on smaller commercial loans than larger banks prefer to take on, and quick turnaround times as well.
Amherst panel considers calls for more rental oversight

AMHERST — Amherst’s rental permitting should offer more transparency to those who rent homes and apartments in town, and ensure that landlords are treating people fairly, according to some suggestions for improving the decade-old system. For University of Massachusetts students Mark Murdy and Dylan Nguyen, who spoke to...
Portion of Route 202 in Holyoke closed due to deadly crash

Two pedestrians died Tuesday night in a crash in Easthampton, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office confirms. Some West Springfield residents are raising questions after seeing abandoned scooters around the area and they want to know what rules are in place. New Hampshire motorcycle crash victim testifies in Zhukovskyy trial...
Changing finances put Amherst’s plan for four big projects in jeopardy

AMHERST — Changing economic conditions, accelerating construction costs and rising interest rates are prompting Amherst officials to reassess a financial plan from February 2021 that will guide the town in paying for four new municipal buildings. The Finance Committee learned last week from Finance Director Sean Mangano, Comptroller Sonia...
