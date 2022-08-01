Applications open Aug. 17 for Working Washington Round 5 Grants

lynnwoodtoday.com
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
Local primary election results for Aug. 2, 2022
LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 21 – State Senator. (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Republican Party) (Prefers Democratic Party) (Prefers Republican Party) 2,990 16.38%. Petra Bigea. (Prefers Republican Party) 3,121 17.09%. Lillian Ortiz-Self. (Prefers Democratic Party) 12,123 66.39%. WRITE-IN 25 0.14%. LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 32 – State Senator. Candidate Vote...
lynnwoodtoday.com
Carbon Health opens first Washington state clinic in Lynnwood
Carbon Health is now open at 2915 184th St. S.W. #5, in Lynnwood. The company’s first clinic in Washington state, it will be open for urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody testing. Eventually, they plan to transitions into a full-service primary care clinic. Patients are able to book both in-clinic urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody test appointments without a referral.
Comments / 0